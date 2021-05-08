Luxury Sofa Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Natuzzi Italia, Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited), Cassina (Poltrona Frau)

“

The report titled Global Luxury Sofa Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Sofa market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Sofa market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Sofa market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Sofa market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Sofa report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Sofa report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Sofa market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Sofa market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Sofa market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Sofa market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Sofa market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Natuzzi Italia, Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited), Cassina (Poltrona Frau), Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.), La-Z-Boy, Roche Bobois, B＆B Italia, Sofa＆Chair Company, BESPOKE SOFA LONDON, Willow＆Hall, Nella Vetrina, Interi Furniture, John Sankey, Bernhardt Furniture Company, Montauk Sofa, Modenese Interiors, Sherrill Furniture Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Leather Sofa

Fabric Sofa



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Luxury Sofa Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Sofa market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Sofa market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Sofa market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Sofa industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Sofa market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Sofa market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Sofa market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Leather Sofa

1.2.3 Fabric Sofa

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Sofa Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Luxury Sofa Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Luxury Sofa Industry Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Sofa Market Trends

2.5.2 Luxury Sofa Market Drivers

2.5.3 Luxury Sofa Market Challenges

2.5.4 Luxury Sofa Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Luxury Sofa Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Sofa Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Sofa by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Luxury Sofa Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Sofa Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Sofa as of 2020)

3.4 Global Luxury Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Sofa Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Sofa Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Sofa Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Sofa Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Sofa Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Sofa Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Sofa Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Luxury Sofa Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Luxury Sofa Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Sofa Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Sofa Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Sofa Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Natuzzi Italia

11.1.1 Natuzzi Italia Corporation Information

11.1.2 Natuzzi Italia Overview

11.1.3 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.1.5 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Natuzzi Italia Recent Developments

11.2 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited)

11.2.1 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Overview

11.2.3 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.2.5 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Recent Developments

11.3 Cassina (Poltrona Frau)

11.3.1 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Overview

11.3.3 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.3.5 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Recent Developments

11.4 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.)

11.4.1 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Overview

11.4.3 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.4.5 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Recent Developments

11.5 La-Z-Boy

11.5.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

11.5.2 La-Z-Boy Overview

11.5.3 La-Z-Boy Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 La-Z-Boy Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.5.5 La-Z-Boy Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 La-Z-Boy Recent Developments

11.6 Roche Bobois

11.6.1 Roche Bobois Corporation Information

11.6.2 Roche Bobois Overview

11.6.3 Roche Bobois Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Roche Bobois Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.6.5 Roche Bobois Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Roche Bobois Recent Developments

11.7 B＆B Italia

11.7.1 B＆B Italia Corporation Information

11.7.2 B＆B Italia Overview

11.7.3 B＆B Italia Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 B＆B Italia Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.7.5 B＆B Italia Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 B＆B Italia Recent Developments

11.8 Sofa＆Chair Company

11.8.1 Sofa＆Chair Company Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sofa＆Chair Company Overview

11.8.3 Sofa＆Chair Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sofa＆Chair Company Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.8.5 Sofa＆Chair Company Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Sofa＆Chair Company Recent Developments

11.9 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON

11.9.1 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Corporation Information

11.9.2 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Overview

11.9.3 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.9.5 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Recent Developments

11.10 Willow＆Hall

11.10.1 Willow＆Hall Corporation Information

11.10.2 Willow＆Hall Overview

11.10.3 Willow＆Hall Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Willow＆Hall Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.10.5 Willow＆Hall Luxury Sofa SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Willow＆Hall Recent Developments

11.11 Nella Vetrina

11.11.1 Nella Vetrina Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nella Vetrina Overview

11.11.3 Nella Vetrina Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Nella Vetrina Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.11.5 Nella Vetrina Recent Developments

11.12 Interi Furniture

11.12.1 Interi Furniture Corporation Information

11.12.2 Interi Furniture Overview

11.12.3 Interi Furniture Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Interi Furniture Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.12.5 Interi Furniture Recent Developments

11.13 John Sankey

11.13.1 John Sankey Corporation Information

11.13.2 John Sankey Overview

11.13.3 John Sankey Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 John Sankey Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.13.5 John Sankey Recent Developments

11.14 Bernhardt Furniture Company

11.14.1 Bernhardt Furniture Company Corporation Information

11.14.2 Bernhardt Furniture Company Overview

11.14.3 Bernhardt Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Bernhardt Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.14.5 Bernhardt Furniture Company Recent Developments

11.15 Montauk Sofa

11.15.1 Montauk Sofa Corporation Information

11.15.2 Montauk Sofa Overview

11.15.3 Montauk Sofa Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Montauk Sofa Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.15.5 Montauk Sofa Recent Developments

11.16 Modenese Interiors

11.16.1 Modenese Interiors Corporation Information

11.16.2 Modenese Interiors Overview

11.16.3 Modenese Interiors Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Modenese Interiors Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.16.5 Modenese Interiors Recent Developments

11.17 Sherrill Furniture Company

11.17.1 Sherrill Furniture Company Corporation Information

11.17.2 Sherrill Furniture Company Overview

11.17.3 Sherrill Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Sherrill Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Products and Services

11.17.5 Sherrill Furniture Company Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Sofa Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Sofa Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Sofa Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Sofa Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Sofa Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Sofa Distributors

12.5 Luxury Sofa Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”