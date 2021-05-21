Luxury Quartz Watches Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL), Graff, Cartier

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Quartz Watches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Quartz Watches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Quartz Watches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Quartz Watches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Quartz Watches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Quartz Watches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Quartz Watches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Quartz Watches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market Research Report: Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL), Graff, Cartier, Harry Winston Company, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Piaget, Bvlgari, Buccellati, Paul Picot, A. Lange and Sohne, Audemars Piguet, Frank Muller, Breguet, Girard-Perregaux, Blancpain, H. Moser & Cie, Glashutte, Breitling, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Ulysse Nardin, Rolex, Roger Dubuis, Patek Philippe, Parmigiani, Damiani

Luxury Quartz Watches Market Types: Digital Type

Pointer Type

Automatic Quartz Watch

Optical Kinetic Energy Watch



Luxury Quartz Watches Market Applications: Women

Men



The Luxury Quartz Watches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Quartz Watches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Quartz Watches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Quartz Watches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Quartz Watches industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Quartz Watches market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Quartz Watches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Quartz Watches market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Quartz Watches Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Quartz Watches Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Quartz Watches Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Digital Type

1.2.2 Pointer Type

1.2.3 Automatic Quartz Watch

1.2.4 Optical Kinetic Energy Watch

1.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Quartz Watches Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Quartz Watches Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Quartz Watches Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Quartz Watches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Quartz Watches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Quartz Watches Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Quartz Watches Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Quartz Watches as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Quartz Watches Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Quartz Watches Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luxury Quartz Watches Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luxury Quartz Watches by Application

4.1 Luxury Quartz Watches Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Women

4.1.2 Men

4.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luxury Quartz Watches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Luxury Quartz Watches by Country

5.1 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches by Country

6.1 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches by Country

8.1 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Quartz Watches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Quartz Watches Business

10.1 Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL)

10.1.1 Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL) Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL) Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.1.5 Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL) Recent Development

10.2 Graff

10.2.1 Graff Corporation Information

10.2.2 Graff Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Graff Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Watches of Switzerland (Jewel Holdco SA RL) Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.2.5 Graff Recent Development

10.3 Cartier

10.3.1 Cartier Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cartier Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cartier Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cartier Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.3.5 Cartier Recent Development

10.4 Harry Winston Company

10.4.1 Harry Winston Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Harry Winston Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Harry Winston Company Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Harry Winston Company Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.4.5 Harry Winston Company Recent Development

10.5 Van Cleef & Arpels

10.5.1 Van Cleef & Arpels Corporation Information

10.5.2 Van Cleef & Arpels Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Van Cleef & Arpels Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Van Cleef & Arpels Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.5.5 Van Cleef & Arpels Recent Development

10.6 Chopard

10.6.1 Chopard Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chopard Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Chopard Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Chopard Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.6.5 Chopard Recent Development

10.7 Piaget

10.7.1 Piaget Corporation Information

10.7.2 Piaget Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Piaget Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Piaget Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.7.5 Piaget Recent Development

10.8 Bvlgari

10.8.1 Bvlgari Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bvlgari Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bvlgari Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bvlgari Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.8.5 Bvlgari Recent Development

10.9 Buccellati

10.9.1 Buccellati Corporation Information

10.9.2 Buccellati Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Buccellati Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Buccellati Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.9.5 Buccellati Recent Development

10.10 Paul Picot

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Quartz Watches Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Paul Picot Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Paul Picot Recent Development

10.11 A. Lange and Sohne

10.11.1 A. Lange and Sohne Corporation Information

10.11.2 A. Lange and Sohne Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 A. Lange and Sohne Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 A. Lange and Sohne Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.11.5 A. Lange and Sohne Recent Development

10.12 Audemars Piguet

10.12.1 Audemars Piguet Corporation Information

10.12.2 Audemars Piguet Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Audemars Piguet Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Audemars Piguet Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.12.5 Audemars Piguet Recent Development

10.13 Frank Muller

10.13.1 Frank Muller Corporation Information

10.13.2 Frank Muller Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Frank Muller Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Frank Muller Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.13.5 Frank Muller Recent Development

10.14 Breguet

10.14.1 Breguet Corporation Information

10.14.2 Breguet Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Breguet Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Breguet Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.14.5 Breguet Recent Development

10.15 Girard-Perregaux

10.15.1 Girard-Perregaux Corporation Information

10.15.2 Girard-Perregaux Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Girard-Perregaux Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Girard-Perregaux Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.15.5 Girard-Perregaux Recent Development

10.16 Blancpain

10.16.1 Blancpain Corporation Information

10.16.2 Blancpain Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Blancpain Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Blancpain Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.16.5 Blancpain Recent Development

10.17 H. Moser & Cie

10.17.1 H. Moser & Cie Corporation Information

10.17.2 H. Moser & Cie Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 H. Moser & Cie Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 H. Moser & Cie Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.17.5 H. Moser & Cie Recent Development

10.18 Glashutte

10.18.1 Glashutte Corporation Information

10.18.2 Glashutte Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Glashutte Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Glashutte Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.18.5 Glashutte Recent Development

10.19 Breitling

10.19.1 Breitling Corporation Information

10.19.2 Breitling Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Breitling Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Breitling Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.19.5 Breitling Recent Development

10.20 Jaeger-LeCoultre

10.20.1 Jaeger-LeCoultre Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jaeger-LeCoultre Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Jaeger-LeCoultre Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Jaeger-LeCoultre Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.20.5 Jaeger-LeCoultre Recent Development

10.21 Vacheron Constantin

10.21.1 Vacheron Constantin Corporation Information

10.21.2 Vacheron Constantin Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Vacheron Constantin Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Vacheron Constantin Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.21.5 Vacheron Constantin Recent Development

10.22 Ulysse Nardin

10.22.1 Ulysse Nardin Corporation Information

10.22.2 Ulysse Nardin Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Ulysse Nardin Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Ulysse Nardin Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.22.5 Ulysse Nardin Recent Development

10.23 Rolex

10.23.1 Rolex Corporation Information

10.23.2 Rolex Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Rolex Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Rolex Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.23.5 Rolex Recent Development

10.24 Roger Dubuis

10.24.1 Roger Dubuis Corporation Information

10.24.2 Roger Dubuis Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Roger Dubuis Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Roger Dubuis Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.24.5 Roger Dubuis Recent Development

10.25 Patek Philippe

10.25.1 Patek Philippe Corporation Information

10.25.2 Patek Philippe Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Patek Philippe Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Patek Philippe Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.25.5 Patek Philippe Recent Development

10.26 Parmigiani

10.26.1 Parmigiani Corporation Information

10.26.2 Parmigiani Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Parmigiani Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Parmigiani Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.26.5 Parmigiani Recent Development

10.27 Damiani

10.27.1 Damiani Corporation Information

10.27.2 Damiani Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Damiani Luxury Quartz Watches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Damiani Luxury Quartz Watches Products Offered

10.27.5 Damiani Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Quartz Watches Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Quartz Watches Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luxury Quartz Watches Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luxury Quartz Watches Distributors

12.3 Luxury Quartz Watches Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

