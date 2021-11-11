Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon

“

The report titled Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Outdoor Jacket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Outdoor Jacket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon, Arcteryx, The North Face, Stone Island, Mammut, Goldwin, Haglofs, Norrona, 66 North, Houdini, Jottnar, Tilak, Blackyak

Market Segmentation by Product: Functional Outdoor Jackets

Regular Outdoor Jackets



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Shopping

Offline Shopping



The Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Outdoor Jacket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Functional Outdoor Jackets

1.2.2 Regular Outdoor Jackets

1.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Outdoor Jacket as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket by Distribution Channel

4.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Segment by Distribution Channel

4.1.1 Online Shopping

4.1.2 Offline Shopping

4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel

4.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Overview by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Distribution Channel

4.3.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket by Country

5.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket by Country

6.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket by Country

8.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Outdoor Jacket Business

10.1 Moncler

10.1.1 Moncler Corporation Information

10.1.2 Moncler Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.1.5 Moncler Recent Development

10.2 Patagonia

10.2.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

10.2.2 Patagonia Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.2.5 Patagonia Recent Development

10.3 Salomon

10.3.1 Salomon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Salomon Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.3.5 Salomon Recent Development

10.4 Arcteryx

10.4.1 Arcteryx Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arcteryx Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.4.5 Arcteryx Recent Development

10.5 The North Face

10.5.1 The North Face Corporation Information

10.5.2 The North Face Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.5.5 The North Face Recent Development

10.6 Stone Island

10.6.1 Stone Island Corporation Information

10.6.2 Stone Island Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.6.5 Stone Island Recent Development

10.7 Mammut

10.7.1 Mammut Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mammut Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.7.5 Mammut Recent Development

10.8 Goldwin

10.8.1 Goldwin Corporation Information

10.8.2 Goldwin Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.8.5 Goldwin Recent Development

10.9 Haglofs

10.9.1 Haglofs Corporation Information

10.9.2 Haglofs Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.9.5 Haglofs Recent Development

10.10 Norrona

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Norrona Recent Development

10.11 66 North

10.11.1 66 North Corporation Information

10.11.2 66 North Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 66 North Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 66 North Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.11.5 66 North Recent Development

10.12 Houdini

10.12.1 Houdini Corporation Information

10.12.2 Houdini Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Houdini Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Houdini Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.12.5 Houdini Recent Development

10.13 Jottnar

10.13.1 Jottnar Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jottnar Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jottnar Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jottnar Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.13.5 Jottnar Recent Development

10.14 Tilak

10.14.1 Tilak Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tilak Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tilak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tilak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.14.5 Tilak Recent Development

10.15 Blackyak

10.15.1 Blackyak Corporation Information

10.15.2 Blackyak Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Blackyak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Blackyak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.15.5 Blackyak Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Distributors

12.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”