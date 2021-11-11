Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon

“
The report titled Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Outdoor Jacket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Outdoor Jacket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon, Arcteryx, The North Face, Stone Island, Mammut, Goldwin, Haglofs, Norrona, 66 North, Houdini, Jottnar, Tilak, Blackyak
Market Segmentation by Product: Functional Outdoor Jackets
Regular Outdoor Jackets
Market Segmentation by Application: Online Shopping
Offline Shopping
The Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Outdoor Jacket industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Functional Outdoor Jackets
1.2.3 Regular Outdoor Jackets
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel
1.3.2 Online Shopping
1.3.3 Offline Shopping
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
5.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Distribution Channel
6.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Moncler
12.1.1 Moncler Corporation Information
12.1.2 Moncler Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.1.5 Moncler Recent Development
12.2 Patagonia
12.2.1 Patagonia Corporation Information
12.2.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.2.5 Patagonia Recent Development
12.3 Salomon
12.3.1 Salomon Corporation Information
12.3.2 Salomon Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.3.5 Salomon Recent Development
12.4 Arcteryx
12.4.1 Arcteryx Corporation Information
12.4.2 Arcteryx Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.4.5 Arcteryx Recent Development
12.5 The North Face
12.5.1 The North Face Corporation Information
12.5.2 The North Face Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.5.5 The North Face Recent Development
12.6 Stone Island
12.6.1 Stone Island Corporation Information
12.6.2 Stone Island Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.6.5 Stone Island Recent Development
12.7 Mammut
12.7.1 Mammut Corporation Information
12.7.2 Mammut Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.7.5 Mammut Recent Development
12.8 Goldwin
12.8.1 Goldwin Corporation Information
12.8.2 Goldwin Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.8.5 Goldwin Recent Development
12.9 Haglofs
12.9.1 Haglofs Corporation Information
12.9.2 Haglofs Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.9.5 Haglofs Recent Development
12.10 Norrona
12.10.1 Norrona Corporation Information
12.10.2 Norrona Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
12.10.5 Norrona Recent Development
12.12 Houdini
12.12.1 Houdini Corporation Information
12.12.2 Houdini Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Houdini Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Houdini Products Offered
12.12.5 Houdini Recent Development
12.13 Jottnar
12.13.1 Jottnar Corporation Information
12.13.2 Jottnar Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Jottnar Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Jottnar Products Offered
12.13.5 Jottnar Recent Development
12.14 Tilak
12.14.1 Tilak Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tilak Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Tilak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Tilak Products Offered
12.14.5 Tilak Recent Development
12.15 Blackyak
12.15.1 Blackyak Corporation Information
12.15.2 Blackyak Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Blackyak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Blackyak Products Offered
12.15.5 Blackyak Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Industry Trends
13.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Drivers
13.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Challenges
13.4 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”