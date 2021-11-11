Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon

“

The report titled Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Outdoor Jacket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Outdoor Jacket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon, Arcteryx, The North Face, Stone Island, Mammut, Goldwin, Haglofs, Norrona, 66 North, Houdini, Jottnar, Tilak, Blackyak

Market Segmentation by Product: Functional Outdoor Jackets

Regular Outdoor Jackets



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Shopping

Offline Shopping



The Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Outdoor Jacket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Functional Outdoor Jackets

1.2.3 Regular Outdoor Jackets

1.3 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel

1.3.2 Online Shopping

1.3.3 Offline Shopping

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Distribution Channel

6.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Moncler

12.1.1 Moncler Corporation Information

12.1.2 Moncler Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.1.5 Moncler Recent Development

12.2 Patagonia

12.2.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

12.2.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.2.5 Patagonia Recent Development

12.3 Salomon

12.3.1 Salomon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Salomon Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.3.5 Salomon Recent Development

12.4 Arcteryx

12.4.1 Arcteryx Corporation Information

12.4.2 Arcteryx Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.4.5 Arcteryx Recent Development

12.5 The North Face

12.5.1 The North Face Corporation Information

12.5.2 The North Face Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.5.5 The North Face Recent Development

12.6 Stone Island

12.6.1 Stone Island Corporation Information

12.6.2 Stone Island Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.6.5 Stone Island Recent Development

12.7 Mammut

12.7.1 Mammut Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mammut Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.7.5 Mammut Recent Development

12.8 Goldwin

12.8.1 Goldwin Corporation Information

12.8.2 Goldwin Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.8.5 Goldwin Recent Development

12.9 Haglofs

12.9.1 Haglofs Corporation Information

12.9.2 Haglofs Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.9.5 Haglofs Recent Development

12.10 Norrona

12.10.1 Norrona Corporation Information

12.10.2 Norrona Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

12.10.5 Norrona Recent Development

12.12 Houdini

12.12.1 Houdini Corporation Information

12.12.2 Houdini Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Houdini Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Houdini Products Offered

12.12.5 Houdini Recent Development

12.13 Jottnar

12.13.1 Jottnar Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jottnar Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jottnar Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jottnar Products Offered

12.13.5 Jottnar Recent Development

12.14 Tilak

12.14.1 Tilak Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tilak Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Tilak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tilak Products Offered

12.14.5 Tilak Recent Development

12.15 Blackyak

12.15.1 Blackyak Corporation Information

12.15.2 Blackyak Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Blackyak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Blackyak Products Offered

12.15.5 Blackyak Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Industry Trends

13.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Drivers

13.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Challenges

13.4 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”