Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon

The report titled Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Outdoor Jacket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Outdoor Jacket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Moncler, Patagonia, Salomon, Arcteryx, The North Face, Stone Island, Mammut, Goldwin, Haglofs, Norrona, 66 North, Houdini, Jottnar, Tilak, Blackyak

Market Segmentation by Product: Functional Outdoor Jackets

Regular Outdoor Jackets



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Shopping

Offline Shopping



The Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Outdoor Jacket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Outdoor Jacket market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Functional Outdoor Jackets

1.2.3 Regular Outdoor Jackets

1.3 Market Segment by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Online Shopping

1.3.3 Offline Shopping

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Industry Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Trends

2.5.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Drivers

2.5.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Challenges

2.5.4 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Jacket by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Luxury Outdoor Jacket Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Outdoor Jacket as of 2020)

3.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Jacket Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Jacket Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Jacket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Moncler

11.1.1 Moncler Corporation Information

11.1.2 Moncler Overview

11.1.3 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.1.5 Moncler Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Moncler Recent Developments

11.2 Patagonia

11.2.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

11.2.2 Patagonia Overview

11.2.3 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.2.5 Patagonia Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Patagonia Recent Developments

11.3 Salomon

11.3.1 Salomon Corporation Information

11.3.2 Salomon Overview

11.3.3 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.3.5 Salomon Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Salomon Recent Developments

11.4 Arcteryx

11.4.1 Arcteryx Corporation Information

11.4.2 Arcteryx Overview

11.4.3 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.4.5 Arcteryx Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Arcteryx Recent Developments

11.5 The North Face

11.5.1 The North Face Corporation Information

11.5.2 The North Face Overview

11.5.3 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.5.5 The North Face Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 The North Face Recent Developments

11.6 Stone Island

11.6.1 Stone Island Corporation Information

11.6.2 Stone Island Overview

11.6.3 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.6.5 Stone Island Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Stone Island Recent Developments

11.7 Mammut

11.7.1 Mammut Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mammut Overview

11.7.3 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.7.5 Mammut Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Mammut Recent Developments

11.8 Goldwin

11.8.1 Goldwin Corporation Information

11.8.2 Goldwin Overview

11.8.3 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.8.5 Goldwin Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Goldwin Recent Developments

11.9 Haglofs

11.9.1 Haglofs Corporation Information

11.9.2 Haglofs Overview

11.9.3 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.9.5 Haglofs Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Haglofs Recent Developments

11.10 Norrona

11.10.1 Norrona Corporation Information

11.10.2 Norrona Overview

11.10.3 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.10.5 Norrona Luxury Outdoor Jacket SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Norrona Recent Developments

11.11 66 North

11.11.1 66 North Corporation Information

11.11.2 66 North Overview

11.11.3 66 North Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 66 North Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.11.5 66 North Recent Developments

11.12 Houdini

11.12.1 Houdini Corporation Information

11.12.2 Houdini Overview

11.12.3 Houdini Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Houdini Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.12.5 Houdini Recent Developments

11.13 Jottnar

11.13.1 Jottnar Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jottnar Overview

11.13.3 Jottnar Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Jottnar Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.13.5 Jottnar Recent Developments

11.14 Tilak

11.14.1 Tilak Corporation Information

11.14.2 Tilak Overview

11.14.3 Tilak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Tilak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.14.5 Tilak Recent Developments

11.15 Blackyak

11.15.1 Blackyak Corporation Information

11.15.2 Blackyak Overview

11.15.3 Blackyak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Blackyak Luxury Outdoor Jacket Products and Services

11.15.5 Blackyak Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Distributors

12.5 Luxury Outdoor Jacket Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

