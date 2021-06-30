Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027| Brown Jordan, Gloster, B&BItalia, Royal Botania

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Luxury Outdoor Furniture production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Research Report: Brown Jordan, Gloster, B&BItalia, Royal Botania, Manutti, Kettal Group, Woodard, EGO Paris, Tribù, RODA, Ethimo, Paola Lenti, Vondom, Gandia Blasco, Sifas, Coco Wolf, Talenti, Extremis, Sunset West, Dedon, Mamagreen, Exteta, Oasiq

Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation by Product: Bathroom Faucet, Kitchen Faucet

Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Material

1.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Material

1.2.2 Luxury Outdoor Wood Furniture

1.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Metal Furniture

1.2.4 Luxury Outdoor Synthetic Material Furniture

1.2.5 Luxury Outdoor Textile Furniture

1.3 Market by End Use

1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by End Use

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Material (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by End Use (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by End Use (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by End Use (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by End Use (2016-2021)

5.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

6 Europe by Players, Material and End Use

6.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Europe Top Luxury Outdoor Furniture Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Europe Top Luxury Outdoor Furniture Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by Material (2016-2021)

6.4 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.5 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by End Use (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by End Use (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by End Use (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by End Use (2016-2021)

6.6 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by End Use (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Brown Jordan

12.1.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

12.1.2 Brown Jordan Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.1.5 Brown Jordan Recent Development

12.2 Gloster

12.2.1 Gloster Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gloster Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.2.5 Gloster Recent Development

12.3 B&BItalia

12.3.1 B&BItalia Corporation Information

12.3.2 B&BItalia Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 B&BItalia Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 B&BItalia Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.3.5 B&BItalia Recent Development

12.4 Royal Botania

12.4.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

12.4.2 Royal Botania Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Royal Botania Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Royal Botania Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.4.5 Royal Botania Recent Development

12.5 Manutti

12.5.1 Manutti Corporation Information

12.5.2 Manutti Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.5.5 Manutti Recent Development

12.6 Kettal Group

12.6.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kettal Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.6.5 Kettal Group Recent Development

12.7 Woodard

12.7.1 Woodard Corporation Information

12.7.2 Woodard Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.7.5 Woodard Recent Development

12.8 EGO Paris

12.8.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information

12.8.2 EGO Paris Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 EGO Paris Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 EGO Paris Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.8.5 EGO Paris Recent Development

12.9 Tribù

12.9.1 Tribù Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tribù Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tribù Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tribù Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.9.5 Tribù Recent Development

12.10 RODA

12.10.1 RODA Corporation Information

12.10.2 RODA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 RODA Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 RODA Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

12.10.5 RODA Recent Development

12.12 Paola Lenti

12.12.1 Paola Lenti Corporation Information

12.12.2 Paola Lenti Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Paola Lenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Paola Lenti Products Offered

12.12.5 Paola Lenti Recent Development

12.13 Vondom

12.13.1 Vondom Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vondom Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Vondom Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vondom Products Offered

12.13.5 Vondom Recent Development

12.14 Gandia Blasco

12.14.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information

12.14.2 Gandia Blasco Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Gandia Blasco Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Gandia Blasco Products Offered

12.14.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Development

12.15 Sifas

12.15.1 Sifas Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sifas Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sifas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sifas Products Offered

12.15.5 Sifas Recent Development

12.16 Coco Wolf

12.16.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information

12.16.2 Coco Wolf Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Coco Wolf Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Coco Wolf Products Offered

12.16.5 Coco Wolf Recent Development

12.17 Talenti

12.17.1 Talenti Corporation Information

12.17.2 Talenti Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Talenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Talenti Products Offered

12.17.5 Talenti Recent Development

12.18 Extremis

12.18.1 Extremis Corporation Information

12.18.2 Extremis Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Extremis Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Extremis Products Offered

12.18.5 Extremis Recent Development

12.19 Sunset West

12.19.1 Sunset West Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sunset West Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Sunset West Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Sunset West Products Offered

12.19.5 Sunset West Recent Development

12.20 Dedon

12.20.1 Dedon Corporation Information

12.20.2 Dedon Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Dedon Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Dedon Products Offered

12.20.5 Dedon Recent Development

12.21 Mamagreen

12.21.1 Mamagreen Corporation Information

12.21.2 Mamagreen Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Mamagreen Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Mamagreen Products Offered

12.21.5 Mamagreen Recent Development

12.22 Exteta

12.22.1 Exteta Corporation Information

12.22.2 Exteta Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Exteta Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Exteta Products Offered

12.22.5 Exteta Recent Development

12.23 Oasiq

12.23.1 Oasiq Corporation Information

12.23.2 Oasiq Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Oasiq Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Oasiq Products Offered

12.23.5 Oasiq Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Industry Trends

13.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Drivers

13.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Challenges

13.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

