Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Brown Jordan, Gloster, B&BItalia

The report titled Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Outdoor Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Outdoor Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Brown Jordan, Gloster, B&BItalia, Royal Botania, Manutti, Kettal Group, Woodard, EGO Paris, Tribù, RODA, Ethimo, Paola Lenti, Vondom, Gandia Blasco, Sifas, Coco Wolf, Talenti, Extremis, Sunset West, Dedon, Mamagreen, Exteta, Oasiq

Market Segmentation by Product: Luxury Outdoor Wood Furniture

Luxury Outdoor Metal Furniture

Luxury Outdoor Synthetic Material Furniture

Luxury Outdoor Textile Furniture



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Outdoor Furniture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Material

1.2.1 Luxury Outdoor Wood Furniture

1.2.2 Luxury Outdoor Metal Furniture

1.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Synthetic Material Furniture

1.2.4 Luxury Outdoor Textile Furniture

1.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Overview by Material (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Material (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Material (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Material (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Material (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)

2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Luxury Outdoor Furniture as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture by End Use

4.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Segment by End Use

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by End Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Historic Sales by End Use (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Forecasted Sales by End Use (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use

4.5.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture by End Use

4.5.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture by End Use

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture by End Use

4.5.4 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture by End Use

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture by End Use

5 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Outdoor Furniture Business

10.1 Brown Jordan

10.1.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

10.1.2 Brown Jordan Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.1.5 Brown Jordan Recent Developments

10.2 Gloster

10.2.1 Gloster Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gloster Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.2.5 Gloster Recent Developments

10.3 B&BItalia

10.3.1 B&BItalia Corporation Information

10.3.2 B&BItalia Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 B&BItalia Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 B&BItalia Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.3.5 B&BItalia Recent Developments

10.4 Royal Botania

10.4.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

10.4.2 Royal Botania Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Royal Botania Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Royal Botania Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.4.5 Royal Botania Recent Developments

10.5 Manutti

10.5.1 Manutti Corporation Information

10.5.2 Manutti Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.5.5 Manutti Recent Developments

10.6 Kettal Group

10.6.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kettal Group Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.6.5 Kettal Group Recent Developments

10.7 Woodard

10.7.1 Woodard Corporation Information

10.7.2 Woodard Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.7.5 Woodard Recent Developments

10.8 EGO Paris

10.8.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information

10.8.2 EGO Paris Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 EGO Paris Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EGO Paris Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.8.5 EGO Paris Recent Developments

10.9 Tribù

10.9.1 Tribù Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tribù Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Tribù Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Tribù Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.9.5 Tribù Recent Developments

10.10 RODA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 RODA Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 RODA Recent Developments

10.11 Ethimo

10.11.1 Ethimo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ethimo Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Ethimo Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ethimo Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.11.5 Ethimo Recent Developments

10.12 Paola Lenti

10.12.1 Paola Lenti Corporation Information

10.12.2 Paola Lenti Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Paola Lenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Paola Lenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.12.5 Paola Lenti Recent Developments

10.13 Vondom

10.13.1 Vondom Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vondom Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Vondom Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Vondom Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.13.5 Vondom Recent Developments

10.14 Gandia Blasco

10.14.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Gandia Blasco Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Gandia Blasco Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Gandia Blasco Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.14.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Developments

10.15 Sifas

10.15.1 Sifas Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sifas Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Sifas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Sifas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.15.5 Sifas Recent Developments

10.16 Coco Wolf

10.16.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information

10.16.2 Coco Wolf Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Coco Wolf Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Coco Wolf Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.16.5 Coco Wolf Recent Developments

10.17 Talenti

10.17.1 Talenti Corporation Information

10.17.2 Talenti Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Talenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Talenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.17.5 Talenti Recent Developments

10.18 Extremis

10.18.1 Extremis Corporation Information

10.18.2 Extremis Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Extremis Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Extremis Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.18.5 Extremis Recent Developments

10.19 Sunset West

10.19.1 Sunset West Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sunset West Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Sunset West Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sunset West Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.19.5 Sunset West Recent Developments

10.20 Dedon

10.20.1 Dedon Corporation Information

10.20.2 Dedon Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Dedon Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Dedon Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.20.5 Dedon Recent Developments

10.21 Mamagreen

10.21.1 Mamagreen Corporation Information

10.21.2 Mamagreen Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Mamagreen Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Mamagreen Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.21.5 Mamagreen Recent Developments

10.22 Exteta

10.22.1 Exteta Corporation Information

10.22.2 Exteta Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Exteta Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Exteta Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.22.5 Exteta Recent Developments

10.23 Oasiq

10.23.1 Oasiq Corporation Information

10.23.2 Oasiq Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Oasiq Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Oasiq Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

10.23.5 Oasiq Recent Developments

11 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Industry Trends

11.4.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Drivers

11.4.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

