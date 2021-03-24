Luxury Massage Equipment Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights to 2021 to 2027| OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Luxury Massage Equipment market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Luxury Massage Equipment market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market Research Report: OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, Panasonic, OSIM International, Rotai, Daito-THRIVE, HoMedics, Casada, Beurer, Human Touch, HealthmateForever, JSB Healthcare

Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market by Type: Back Massager, Hand-Held Massager, Neck & Shoulder Massager, Leg & Foot Massager, Eye Care Massager, Massage Chair, Others

Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market by Application: Commercial, Residential

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Luxury Massage Equipment market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Luxury Massage Equipment report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Luxury Massage Equipment market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Luxury Massage Equipment market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Luxury Massage Equipment report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Back Massager

1.2.3 Hand-Held Massager

1.2.4 Neck & Shoulder Massager

1.2.5 Leg & Foot Massager

1.2.6 Eye Care Massager

1.2.7 Massage Chair

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Massage Equipment Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Luxury Massage Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Luxury Massage Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 OGAWA

11.1.1 OGAWA Corporation Information

11.1.2 OGAWA Overview

11.1.3 OGAWA Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 OGAWA Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.1.5 OGAWA Recent Developments

11.2 Inada

11.2.1 Inada Corporation Information

11.2.2 Inada Overview

11.2.3 Inada Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Inada Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.2.5 Inada Recent Developments

11.3 BODYFRIEND

11.3.1 BODYFRIEND Corporation Information

11.3.2 BODYFRIEND Overview

11.3.3 BODYFRIEND Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 BODYFRIEND Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.3.5 BODYFRIEND Recent Developments

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.4.2 Panasonic Overview

11.4.3 Panasonic Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Panasonic Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.4.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.5 OSIM International

11.5.1 OSIM International Corporation Information

11.5.2 OSIM International Overview

11.5.3 OSIM International Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 OSIM International Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.5.5 OSIM International Recent Developments

11.6 Rotai

11.6.1 Rotai Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rotai Overview

11.6.3 Rotai Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Rotai Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.6.5 Rotai Recent Developments

11.7 Daito-THRIVE

11.7.1 Daito-THRIVE Corporation Information

11.7.2 Daito-THRIVE Overview

11.7.3 Daito-THRIVE Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Daito-THRIVE Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.7.5 Daito-THRIVE Recent Developments

11.8 HoMedics

11.8.1 HoMedics Corporation Information

11.8.2 HoMedics Overview

11.8.3 HoMedics Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 HoMedics Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.8.5 HoMedics Recent Developments

11.9 Casada

11.9.1 Casada Corporation Information

11.9.2 Casada Overview

11.9.3 Casada Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Casada Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.9.5 Casada Recent Developments

11.10 Beurer

11.10.1 Beurer Corporation Information

11.10.2 Beurer Overview

11.10.3 Beurer Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Beurer Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.10.5 Beurer Recent Developments

11.11 Human Touch

11.11.1 Human Touch Corporation Information

11.11.2 Human Touch Overview

11.11.3 Human Touch Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Human Touch Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.11.5 Human Touch Recent Developments

11.12 HealthmateForever

11.12.1 HealthmateForever Corporation Information

11.12.2 HealthmateForever Overview

11.12.3 HealthmateForever Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 HealthmateForever Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.12.5 HealthmateForever Recent Developments

11.13 JSB Healthcare

11.13.1 JSB Healthcare Corporation Information

11.13.2 JSB Healthcare Overview

11.13.3 JSB Healthcare Luxury Massage Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 JSB Healthcare Luxury Massage Equipment Product Description

11.13.5 JSB Healthcare Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Massage Equipment Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Massage Equipment Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Massage Equipment Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Massage Equipment Distributors

12.5 Luxury Massage Equipment Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Luxury Massage Equipment Industry Trends

13.2 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Drivers

13.3 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Luxury Massage Equipment Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Luxury Massage Equipment Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

