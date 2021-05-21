Luxury Luggage Market Growth Factors, Technological Advancement, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast 2021-2027| Samsonite India, VIP Industries Limited, Safari

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Luxury Luggage market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Luxury Luggage market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Luxury Luggage market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Luxury Luggage market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Luxury Luggage Market are: Samsonite India, VIP Industries Limited, Safari, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro, Tommy Hilfiger, Victorinox

Global Luxury Luggage Market by Product Type: Casual Luggage Bag, Travel Luggage Bag, Business Luggage Bag

Global Luxury Luggage Market by Application: Online, Offline

This section of the Luxury Luggage report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Luxury Luggage market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Luxury Luggage market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Luggage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Luggage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Luggage market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Luggage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Luggage market?

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Luggage Market Size Growth Rate

1.2.2 Casual Luggage Bag

1.2.3 Travel Luggage Bag

1.2.4 Business Luggage Bag

1.3 Market Segment

1.3.1 Global Luxury Luggage Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Luxury Luggage Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Luxury Luggage Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Luggage Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Luxury Luggage Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Luxury Luggage Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Luxury Luggage Industry Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Luggage Market Trends

2.5.2 Luxury Luggage Market Drivers

2.5.3 Luxury Luggage Market Challenges

2.5.4 Luxury Luggage Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Luxury Luggage Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Luxury Luggage Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Luggage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Luggage Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Luggage by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Luxury Luggage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Luggage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Luggage as of 2020)

3.4 Global Luxury Luggage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Luggage Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Luggage Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Luggage Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Luxury Luggage Market Size

4.1 Global Luxury Luggage Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Luggage Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Luggage Price (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Luggage Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Luggage Price Forecast (2022-2027)

5 Global Luxury Luggage Market Size

5.1 Global Luxury Luggage Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Luggage Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Luxury Luggage Price (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Luggage Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Luggage Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Luxury Luggage Price Forecast (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Luxury Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Luxury Luggage Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Luxury Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Luxury Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Luxury Luggage Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Luxury Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Luxury Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Luggage Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Luxury Luggage Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

9.4.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Samsonite India

11.1.1 Samsonite India Corporation Information

11.1.2 Samsonite India Overview

11.1.3 Samsonite India Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Samsonite India Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.1.5 Samsonite India Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Samsonite India Recent Developments

11.2 VIP Industries Limited

11.2.1 VIP Industries Limited Corporation Information

11.2.2 VIP Industries Limited Overview

11.2.3 VIP Industries Limited Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 VIP Industries Limited Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.2.5 VIP Industries Limited Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 VIP Industries Limited Recent Developments

11.3 Safari

11.3.1 Safari Corporation Information

11.3.2 Safari Overview

11.3.3 Safari Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Safari Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.3.5 Safari Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Safari Recent Developments

11.4 Delsey

11.4.1 Delsey Corporation Information

11.4.2 Delsey Overview

11.4.3 Delsey Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Delsey Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.4.5 Delsey Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Delsey Recent Developments

11.5 Briggs and Riley

11.5.1 Briggs and Riley Corporation Information

11.5.2 Briggs and Riley Overview

11.5.3 Briggs and Riley Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Briggs and Riley Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.5.5 Briggs and Riley Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Briggs and Riley Recent Developments

11.6 Rimowa

11.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rimowa Overview

11.6.3 Rimowa Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Rimowa Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.6.5 Rimowa Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Rimowa Recent Developments

11.7 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

11.7.1 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Corporation Information

11.7.2 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Overview

11.7.3 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.7.5 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Recent Developments

11.8 Travelpro

11.8.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

11.8.2 Travelpro Overview

11.8.3 Travelpro Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Travelpro Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.8.5 Travelpro Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Travelpro Recent Developments

11.9 Tommy Hilfiger

11.9.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tommy Hilfiger Overview

11.9.3 Tommy Hilfiger Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Tommy Hilfiger Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.9.5 Tommy Hilfiger Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Developments

11.10 Victorinox

11.10.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

11.10.2 Victorinox Overview

11.10.3 Victorinox Luxury Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Victorinox Luxury Luggage Products and Services

11.10.5 Victorinox Luxury Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Victorinox Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Luggage Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Luggage Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Luggage Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Luggage Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Luggage Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Luggage Distributors

12.5 Luxury Luggage Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

