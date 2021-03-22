Luxury Lingerie Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom

“

The report titled Global Luxury Lingerie Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Lingerie market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Lingerie market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Lingerie market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Lingerie market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Lingerie report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Lingerie report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Lingerie market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Lingerie market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Lingerie market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Lingerie market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Lingerie market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom, Aimer, Fast Retailing, Triumph, Huijie, Jockey International, Wacoal Holdings, Cosmo-lady, Gunze, Embry Form, Calida, Oleno Group, Vivien, Tutuanna, Sunny Group, Miiow, GUJIN, Hop Lun, BYC, Sunflora, Good People, P.H. Garment, SBW

Market Segmentation by Product: Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear



Market Segmentation by Application: Female

Male



The Luxury Lingerie Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Lingerie market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Lingerie market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Lingerie market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Lingerie industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Lingerie market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Lingerie market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Lingerie market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Lingerie Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Lingerie Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Lingerie Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bra

1.2.2 Knickers & Panties

1.2.3 Lounge Wear

1.2.4 Shape Wear

1.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Lingerie Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Lingerie Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Lingerie Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Lingerie Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Lingerie as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Lingerie Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luxury Lingerie Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luxury Lingerie by Application

4.1 Luxury Lingerie Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Female

4.1.2 Male

4.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Luxury Lingerie by Country

5.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luxury Lingerie by Country

6.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luxury Lingerie by Country

8.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Lingerie Business

10.1 Victoria’s Secret

10.1.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information

10.1.2 Victoria’s Secret Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.1.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Development

10.2 PVH

10.2.1 PVH Corporation Information

10.2.2 PVH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PVH Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.2.5 PVH Recent Development

10.3 Hanesbrands

10.3.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hanesbrands Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.3.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

10.4 Fruit of the Loom

10.4.1 Fruit of the Loom Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fruit of the Loom Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.4.5 Fruit of the Loom Recent Development

10.5 Aimer

10.5.1 Aimer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aimer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.5.5 Aimer Recent Development

10.6 Fast Retailing

10.6.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fast Retailing Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.6.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development

10.7 Triumph

10.7.1 Triumph Corporation Information

10.7.2 Triumph Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.7.5 Triumph Recent Development

10.8 Huijie

10.8.1 Huijie Corporation Information

10.8.2 Huijie Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.8.5 Huijie Recent Development

10.9 Jockey International

10.9.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jockey International Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.9.5 Jockey International Recent Development

10.10 Wacoal Holdings

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Lingerie Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wacoal Holdings Recent Development

10.11 Cosmo-lady

10.11.1 Cosmo-lady Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cosmo-lady Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.11.5 Cosmo-lady Recent Development

10.12 Gunze

10.12.1 Gunze Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gunze Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.12.5 Gunze Recent Development

10.13 Embry Form

10.13.1 Embry Form Corporation Information

10.13.2 Embry Form Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.13.5 Embry Form Recent Development

10.14 Calida

10.14.1 Calida Corporation Information

10.14.2 Calida Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Calida Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Calida Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.14.5 Calida Recent Development

10.15 Oleno Group

10.15.1 Oleno Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Oleno Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.15.5 Oleno Group Recent Development

10.16 Vivien

10.16.1 Vivien Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vivien Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.16.5 Vivien Recent Development

10.17 Tutuanna

10.17.1 Tutuanna Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tutuanna Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.17.5 Tutuanna Recent Development

10.18 Sunny Group

10.18.1 Sunny Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sunny Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.18.5 Sunny Group Recent Development

10.19 Miiow

10.19.1 Miiow Corporation Information

10.19.2 Miiow Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.19.5 Miiow Recent Development

10.20 GUJIN

10.20.1 GUJIN Corporation Information

10.20.2 GUJIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.20.5 GUJIN Recent Development

10.21 Hop Lun

10.21.1 Hop Lun Corporation Information

10.21.2 Hop Lun Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.21.5 Hop Lun Recent Development

10.22 BYC

10.22.1 BYC Corporation Information

10.22.2 BYC Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 BYC Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 BYC Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.22.5 BYC Recent Development

10.23 Sunflora

10.23.1 Sunflora Corporation Information

10.23.2 Sunflora Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.23.5 Sunflora Recent Development

10.24 Good People

10.24.1 Good People Corporation Information

10.24.2 Good People Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Good People Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Good People Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.24.5 Good People Recent Development

10.25 P.H. Garment

10.25.1 P.H. Garment Corporation Information

10.25.2 P.H. Garment Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.25.5 P.H. Garment Recent Development

10.26 SBW

10.26.1 SBW Corporation Information

10.26.2 SBW Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 SBW Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 SBW Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

10.26.5 SBW Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Lingerie Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Lingerie Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luxury Lingerie Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luxury Lingerie Distributors

12.3 Luxury Lingerie Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

