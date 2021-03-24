Luxury Lingerie Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027| Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Luxury Lingerie Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Luxury Lingerie market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Luxury Lingerie market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Luxury Lingerie market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luxury Lingerie Market Research Report: Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom, Aimer, Fast Retailing, Triumph, Huijie, Jockey International, Wacoal Holdings, Cosmo-lady, Gunze, Embry Form, Calida, Oleno Group, Vivien, Tutuanna, Sunny Group, Miiow, GUJIN, Hop Lun, BYC, Sunflora, Good People, P.H. Garment, SBW

Global Luxury Lingerie Market by Type: Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear

Global Luxury Lingerie Market by Application: Female, Male

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Luxury Lingerie market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Luxury Lingerie market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Luxury Lingerie market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

(1) A complete section of the Luxury Lingerie report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Luxury Lingerie market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Luxury Lingerie market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Luxury Lingerie market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Luxury Lingerie report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Lingerie Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bra

1.2.3 Knickers & Panties

1.2.4 Lounge Wear

1.2.5 Shape Wear

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Female

1.3.3 Male

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Lingerie Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Lingerie Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Victoria’s Secret

11.1.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information

11.1.2 Victoria’s Secret Overview

11.1.3 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.1.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Developments

11.2 PVH

11.2.1 PVH Corporation Information

11.2.2 PVH Overview

11.2.3 PVH Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PVH Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.2.5 PVH Recent Developments

11.3 Hanesbrands

11.3.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hanesbrands Overview

11.3.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.3.5 Hanesbrands Recent Developments

11.4 Fruit of the Loom

11.4.1 Fruit of the Loom Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fruit of the Loom Overview

11.4.3 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.4.5 Fruit of the Loom Recent Developments

11.5 Aimer

11.5.1 Aimer Corporation Information

11.5.2 Aimer Overview

11.5.3 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.5.5 Aimer Recent Developments

11.6 Fast Retailing

11.6.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fast Retailing Overview

11.6.3 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.6.5 Fast Retailing Recent Developments

11.7 Triumph

11.7.1 Triumph Corporation Information

11.7.2 Triumph Overview

11.7.3 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.7.5 Triumph Recent Developments

11.8 Huijie

11.8.1 Huijie Corporation Information

11.8.2 Huijie Overview

11.8.3 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.8.5 Huijie Recent Developments

11.9 Jockey International

11.9.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jockey International Overview

11.9.3 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.9.5 Jockey International Recent Developments

11.10 Wacoal Holdings

11.10.1 Wacoal Holdings Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wacoal Holdings Overview

11.10.3 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.10.5 Wacoal Holdings Recent Developments

11.11 Cosmo-lady

11.11.1 Cosmo-lady Corporation Information

11.11.2 Cosmo-lady Overview

11.11.3 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.11.5 Cosmo-lady Recent Developments

11.12 Gunze

11.12.1 Gunze Corporation Information

11.12.2 Gunze Overview

11.12.3 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.12.5 Gunze Recent Developments

11.13 Embry Form

11.13.1 Embry Form Corporation Information

11.13.2 Embry Form Overview

11.13.3 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.13.5 Embry Form Recent Developments

11.14 Calida

11.14.1 Calida Corporation Information

11.14.2 Calida Overview

11.14.3 Calida Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Calida Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.14.5 Calida Recent Developments

11.15 Oleno Group

11.15.1 Oleno Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 Oleno Group Overview

11.15.3 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.15.5 Oleno Group Recent Developments

11.16 Vivien

11.16.1 Vivien Corporation Information

11.16.2 Vivien Overview

11.16.3 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.16.5 Vivien Recent Developments

11.17 Tutuanna

11.17.1 Tutuanna Corporation Information

11.17.2 Tutuanna Overview

11.17.3 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.17.5 Tutuanna Recent Developments

11.18 Sunny Group

11.18.1 Sunny Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 Sunny Group Overview

11.18.3 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.18.5 Sunny Group Recent Developments

11.19 Miiow

11.19.1 Miiow Corporation Information

11.19.2 Miiow Overview

11.19.3 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.19.5 Miiow Recent Developments

11.20 GUJIN

11.20.1 GUJIN Corporation Information

11.20.2 GUJIN Overview

11.20.3 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.20.5 GUJIN Recent Developments

11.21 Hop Lun

11.21.1 Hop Lun Corporation Information

11.21.2 Hop Lun Overview

11.21.3 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.21.5 Hop Lun Recent Developments

11.22 BYC

11.22.1 BYC Corporation Information

11.22.2 BYC Overview

11.22.3 BYC Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 BYC Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.22.5 BYC Recent Developments

11.23 Sunflora

11.23.1 Sunflora Corporation Information

11.23.2 Sunflora Overview

11.23.3 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.23.5 Sunflora Recent Developments

11.24 Good People

11.24.1 Good People Corporation Information

11.24.2 Good People Overview

11.24.3 Good People Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Good People Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.24.5 Good People Recent Developments

11.25 P.H. Garment

11.25.1 P.H. Garment Corporation Information

11.25.2 P.H. Garment Overview

11.25.3 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.25.5 P.H. Garment Recent Developments

11.26 SBW

11.26.1 SBW Corporation Information

11.26.2 SBW Overview

11.26.3 SBW Luxury Lingerie Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 SBW Luxury Lingerie Product Description

11.26.5 SBW Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Lingerie Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Lingerie Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Lingerie Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Lingerie Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Lingerie Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Lingerie Distributors

12.5 Luxury Lingerie Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Luxury Lingerie Industry Trends

13.2 Luxury Lingerie Market Drivers

13.3 Luxury Lingerie Market Challenges

13.4 Luxury Lingerie Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Luxury Lingerie Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

