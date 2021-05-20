Luxury Lingerie Market Growth factors, Latest Trend and Regional Analysis of Leading Players by 2027| Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Luxury Lingerie market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Luxury Lingerie market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Luxury Lingerie market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Luxury Lingerie market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Luxury Lingerie Market are: Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom, Aimer, Fast Retailing, Triumph, Huijie, Jockey International, Wacoal Holdings, Cosmo-lady, Gunze, Embry Form, Calida, Oleno Group, Vivien, Tutuanna, Sunny Group, Miiow, GUJIN, Hop Lun, BYC, Sunflora, Good People, P.H. Garment, SBW
Global Luxury Lingerie Market by Product Type: Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear
Global Luxury Lingerie Market by Application: Female, Male
This section of the Luxury Lingerie report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Luxury Lingerie market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Luxury Lingerie market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Luxury Lingerie market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Lingerie industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Lingerie market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Lingerie market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Lingerie market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate
1.2.2 Bra
1.2.3 Knickers & Panties
1.2.4 Lounge Wear
1.2.5 Shape Wear
1.3 Market Segment
1.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Female
1.3.3 Male
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Luxury Lingerie Industry Trends
2.5.1 Luxury Lingerie Market Trends
2.5.2 Luxury Lingerie Market Drivers
2.5.3 Luxury Lingerie Market Challenges
2.5.4 Luxury Lingerie Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Lingerie Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Lingerie as of 2020)
3.4 Global Luxury Lingerie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Lingerie Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size
4.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Luxury Lingerie Price (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Luxury Lingerie Price Forecast (2022-2027)
5 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size
5.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Luxury Lingerie Price (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Luxury Lingerie Price Forecast (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Regions
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Victoria’s Secret
11.1.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information
11.1.2 Victoria’s Secret Overview
11.1.3 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.1.5 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Victoria’s Secret Recent Developments
11.2 PVH
11.2.1 PVH Corporation Information
11.2.2 PVH Overview
11.2.3 PVH Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 PVH Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.2.5 PVH Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 PVH Recent Developments
11.3 Hanesbrands
11.3.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information
11.3.2 Hanesbrands Overview
11.3.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.3.5 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Hanesbrands Recent Developments
11.4 Fruit of the Loom
11.4.1 Fruit of the Loom Corporation Information
11.4.2 Fruit of the Loom Overview
11.4.3 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.4.5 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Fruit of the Loom Recent Developments
11.5 Aimer
11.5.1 Aimer Corporation Information
11.5.2 Aimer Overview
11.5.3 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.5.5 Aimer Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Aimer Recent Developments
11.6 Fast Retailing
11.6.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information
11.6.2 Fast Retailing Overview
11.6.3 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.6.5 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Fast Retailing Recent Developments
11.7 Triumph
11.7.1 Triumph Corporation Information
11.7.2 Triumph Overview
11.7.3 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.7.5 Triumph Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Triumph Recent Developments
11.8 Huijie
11.8.1 Huijie Corporation Information
11.8.2 Huijie Overview
11.8.3 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.8.5 Huijie Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Huijie Recent Developments
11.9 Jockey International
11.9.1 Jockey International Corporation Information
11.9.2 Jockey International Overview
11.9.3 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.9.5 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Jockey International Recent Developments
11.10 Wacoal Holdings
11.10.1 Wacoal Holdings Corporation Information
11.10.2 Wacoal Holdings Overview
11.10.3 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.10.5 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Wacoal Holdings Recent Developments
11.11 Cosmo-lady
11.11.1 Cosmo-lady Corporation Information
11.11.2 Cosmo-lady Overview
11.11.3 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.11.5 Cosmo-lady Recent Developments
11.12 Gunze
11.12.1 Gunze Corporation Information
11.12.2 Gunze Overview
11.12.3 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.12.5 Gunze Recent Developments
11.13 Embry Form
11.13.1 Embry Form Corporation Information
11.13.2 Embry Form Overview
11.13.3 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.13.5 Embry Form Recent Developments
11.14 Calida
11.14.1 Calida Corporation Information
11.14.2 Calida Overview
11.14.3 Calida Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Calida Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.14.5 Calida Recent Developments
11.15 Oleno Group
11.15.1 Oleno Group Corporation Information
11.15.2 Oleno Group Overview
11.15.3 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.15.5 Oleno Group Recent Developments
11.16 Vivien
11.16.1 Vivien Corporation Information
11.16.2 Vivien Overview
11.16.3 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.16.5 Vivien Recent Developments
11.17 Tutuanna
11.17.1 Tutuanna Corporation Information
11.17.2 Tutuanna Overview
11.17.3 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.17.5 Tutuanna Recent Developments
11.18 Sunny Group
11.18.1 Sunny Group Corporation Information
11.18.2 Sunny Group Overview
11.18.3 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.18.5 Sunny Group Recent Developments
11.19 Miiow
11.19.1 Miiow Corporation Information
11.19.2 Miiow Overview
11.19.3 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.19.5 Miiow Recent Developments
11.20 GUJIN
11.20.1 GUJIN Corporation Information
11.20.2 GUJIN Overview
11.20.3 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.20.5 GUJIN Recent Developments
11.21 Hop Lun
11.21.1 Hop Lun Corporation Information
11.21.2 Hop Lun Overview
11.21.3 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.21.5 Hop Lun Recent Developments
11.22 BYC
11.22.1 BYC Corporation Information
11.22.2 BYC Overview
11.22.3 BYC Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 BYC Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.22.5 BYC Recent Developments
11.23 Sunflora
11.23.1 Sunflora Corporation Information
11.23.2 Sunflora Overview
11.23.3 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.23.5 Sunflora Recent Developments
11.24 Good People
11.24.1 Good People Corporation Information
11.24.2 Good People Overview
11.24.3 Good People Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Good People Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.24.5 Good People Recent Developments
11.25 P.H. Garment
11.25.1 P.H. Garment Corporation Information
11.25.2 P.H. Garment Overview
11.25.3 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.25.5 P.H. Garment Recent Developments
11.26 SBW
11.26.1 SBW Corporation Information
11.26.2 SBW Overview
11.26.3 SBW Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 SBW Luxury Lingerie Products and Services
11.26.5 SBW Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Luxury Lingerie Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Luxury Lingerie Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Luxury Lingerie Production Mode & Process
12.4 Luxury Lingerie Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Luxury Lingerie Sales Channels
12.4.2 Luxury Lingerie Distributors
12.5 Luxury Lingerie Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
