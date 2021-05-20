Luxury Lingerie Market Growth factors, Latest Trend and Regional Analysis of Leading Players by 2027| Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Luxury Lingerie market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Luxury Lingerie market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Luxury Lingerie market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Luxury Lingerie market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Luxury Lingerie Market are: Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom, Aimer, Fast Retailing, Triumph, Huijie, Jockey International, Wacoal Holdings, Cosmo-lady, Gunze, Embry Form, Calida, Oleno Group, Vivien, Tutuanna, Sunny Group, Miiow, GUJIN, Hop Lun, BYC, Sunflora, Good People, P.H. Garment, SBW

Global Luxury Lingerie Market by Product Type: Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear

Global Luxury Lingerie Market by Application: Female, Male

This section of the Luxury Lingerie report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Luxury Lingerie market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Luxury Lingerie market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate

1.2.2 Bra

1.2.3 Knickers & Panties

1.2.4 Lounge Wear

1.2.5 Shape Wear

1.3 Market Segment

1.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Female

1.3.3 Male

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Luxury Lingerie Industry Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Lingerie Market Trends

2.5.2 Luxury Lingerie Market Drivers

2.5.3 Luxury Lingerie Market Challenges

2.5.4 Luxury Lingerie Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Lingerie Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Lingerie as of 2020)

3.4 Global Luxury Lingerie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Lingerie Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Lingerie Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size

4.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Lingerie Price (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Lingerie Price Forecast (2022-2027)

5 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size

5.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Luxury Lingerie Price (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Luxury Lingerie Price Forecast (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Regions

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Victoria’s Secret

11.1.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information

11.1.2 Victoria’s Secret Overview

11.1.3 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.1.5 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Victoria’s Secret Recent Developments

11.2 PVH

11.2.1 PVH Corporation Information

11.2.2 PVH Overview

11.2.3 PVH Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PVH Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.2.5 PVH Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 PVH Recent Developments

11.3 Hanesbrands

11.3.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hanesbrands Overview

11.3.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.3.5 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Hanesbrands Recent Developments

11.4 Fruit of the Loom

11.4.1 Fruit of the Loom Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fruit of the Loom Overview

11.4.3 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.4.5 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Fruit of the Loom Recent Developments

11.5 Aimer

11.5.1 Aimer Corporation Information

11.5.2 Aimer Overview

11.5.3 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.5.5 Aimer Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Aimer Recent Developments

11.6 Fast Retailing

11.6.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fast Retailing Overview

11.6.3 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.6.5 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Fast Retailing Recent Developments

11.7 Triumph

11.7.1 Triumph Corporation Information

11.7.2 Triumph Overview

11.7.3 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.7.5 Triumph Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Triumph Recent Developments

11.8 Huijie

11.8.1 Huijie Corporation Information

11.8.2 Huijie Overview

11.8.3 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.8.5 Huijie Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Huijie Recent Developments

11.9 Jockey International

11.9.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jockey International Overview

11.9.3 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.9.5 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Jockey International Recent Developments

11.10 Wacoal Holdings

11.10.1 Wacoal Holdings Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wacoal Holdings Overview

11.10.3 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.10.5 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Wacoal Holdings Recent Developments

11.11 Cosmo-lady

11.11.1 Cosmo-lady Corporation Information

11.11.2 Cosmo-lady Overview

11.11.3 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.11.5 Cosmo-lady Recent Developments

11.12 Gunze

11.12.1 Gunze Corporation Information

11.12.2 Gunze Overview

11.12.3 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.12.5 Gunze Recent Developments

11.13 Embry Form

11.13.1 Embry Form Corporation Information

11.13.2 Embry Form Overview

11.13.3 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.13.5 Embry Form Recent Developments

11.14 Calida

11.14.1 Calida Corporation Information

11.14.2 Calida Overview

11.14.3 Calida Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Calida Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.14.5 Calida Recent Developments

11.15 Oleno Group

11.15.1 Oleno Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 Oleno Group Overview

11.15.3 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.15.5 Oleno Group Recent Developments

11.16 Vivien

11.16.1 Vivien Corporation Information

11.16.2 Vivien Overview

11.16.3 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.16.5 Vivien Recent Developments

11.17 Tutuanna

11.17.1 Tutuanna Corporation Information

11.17.2 Tutuanna Overview

11.17.3 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.17.5 Tutuanna Recent Developments

11.18 Sunny Group

11.18.1 Sunny Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 Sunny Group Overview

11.18.3 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.18.5 Sunny Group Recent Developments

11.19 Miiow

11.19.1 Miiow Corporation Information

11.19.2 Miiow Overview

11.19.3 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.19.5 Miiow Recent Developments

11.20 GUJIN

11.20.1 GUJIN Corporation Information

11.20.2 GUJIN Overview

11.20.3 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.20.5 GUJIN Recent Developments

11.21 Hop Lun

11.21.1 Hop Lun Corporation Information

11.21.2 Hop Lun Overview

11.21.3 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.21.5 Hop Lun Recent Developments

11.22 BYC

11.22.1 BYC Corporation Information

11.22.2 BYC Overview

11.22.3 BYC Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 BYC Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.22.5 BYC Recent Developments

11.23 Sunflora

11.23.1 Sunflora Corporation Information

11.23.2 Sunflora Overview

11.23.3 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.23.5 Sunflora Recent Developments

11.24 Good People

11.24.1 Good People Corporation Information

11.24.2 Good People Overview

11.24.3 Good People Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Good People Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.24.5 Good People Recent Developments

11.25 P.H. Garment

11.25.1 P.H. Garment Corporation Information

11.25.2 P.H. Garment Overview

11.25.3 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.25.5 P.H. Garment Recent Developments

11.26 SBW

11.26.1 SBW Corporation Information

11.26.2 SBW Overview

11.26.3 SBW Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 SBW Luxury Lingerie Products and Services

11.26.5 SBW Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Lingerie Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Lingerie Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Lingerie Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Lingerie Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Lingerie Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Lingerie Distributors

12.5 Luxury Lingerie Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

