Luxury Flooring Tile Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mohawk, Mannington Mills

The report titled Global Luxury Flooring Tile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Flooring Tile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Flooring Tile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Flooring Tile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Shaw Floors, Metroflor, Karndean, Beaulieu, LG Hausys, Milliken, NOX Corporation, Novalis, Polyflor

Market Segmentation by Product: Vinyl Tile

Wood Tile

Ceramic Tile

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commercial Use



The Luxury Flooring Tile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Flooring Tile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Flooring Tile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Flooring Tile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Flooring Tile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Flooring Tile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Flooring Tile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Flooring Tile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Flooring Tile Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Flooring Tile Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Flooring Tile Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vinyl Tile

1.2.2 Wood Tile

1.2.3 Ceramic Tile

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Flooring Tile Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Flooring Tile Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Flooring Tile Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Flooring Tile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Flooring Tile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Flooring Tile Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Flooring Tile Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Flooring Tile as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Flooring Tile Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Flooring Tile Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luxury Flooring Tile Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luxury Flooring Tile by Application

4.1 Luxury Flooring Tile Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luxury Flooring Tile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Luxury Flooring Tile by Country

5.1 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile by Country

6.1 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile by Country

8.1 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Flooring Tile Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Flooring Tile Business

10.1 Tarkett

10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tarkett Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tarkett Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.2 Armstrong

10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Armstrong Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tarkett Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.3 Mohawk

10.3.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mohawk Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mohawk Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.3.5 Mohawk Recent Development

10.4 Mannington Mills

10.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mannington Mills Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mannington Mills Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

10.5 Congoleum

10.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

10.5.2 Congoleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Congoleum Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Congoleum Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development

10.6 Gerflor

10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gerflor Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gerflor Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.7 Forbo

10.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Forbo Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Forbo Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.7.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.8 Shaw Floors

10.8.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shaw Floors Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shaw Floors Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shaw Floors Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.8.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development

10.9 Metroflor

10.9.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Metroflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Metroflor Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Metroflor Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.9.5 Metroflor Recent Development

10.10 Karndean

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Flooring Tile Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Karndean Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Karndean Recent Development

10.11 Beaulieu

10.11.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Beaulieu Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Beaulieu Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.11.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

10.12 LG Hausys

10.12.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.12.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LG Hausys Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LG Hausys Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.12.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.13 Milliken

10.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information

10.13.2 Milliken Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Milliken Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Milliken Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.13.5 Milliken Recent Development

10.14 NOX Corporation

10.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NOX Corporation Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 NOX Corporation Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Novalis

10.15.1 Novalis Corporation Information

10.15.2 Novalis Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Novalis Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Novalis Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.15.5 Novalis Recent Development

10.16 Polyflor

10.16.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Polyflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Polyflor Luxury Flooring Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Polyflor Luxury Flooring Tile Products Offered

10.16.5 Polyflor Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Flooring Tile Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Flooring Tile Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luxury Flooring Tile Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luxury Flooring Tile Distributors

12.3 Luxury Flooring Tile Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

