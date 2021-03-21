Luxury Denim Jeans Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation

“

The report titled Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Denim Jeans report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Denim Jeans report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Denim Jeans market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, G-Star RAW C.V., Inditex, Mavi Jeans, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Joe’s Jeans, Edwin, American Eagle Outfitters, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Mango, Guess, Esprit Holdings Ltd, Lucky Brand, Replay, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc., Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group), J Brand

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit



Market Segmentation by Application: Women

Men

Children



The Luxury Denim Jeans Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Denim Jeans market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Denim Jeans market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Denim Jeans industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Denim Jeans market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Denim Jeans market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Denim Jeans market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Denim Jeans Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular Fit

1.2.2 Slim Fit

1.2.3 Loose Fit

1.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Denim Jeans Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Denim Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Denim Jeans Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Denim Jeans as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Denim Jeans Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Denim Jeans Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luxury Denim Jeans Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luxury Denim Jeans by Application

4.1 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Women

4.1.2 Men

4.1.3 Children

4.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Luxury Denim Jeans by Country

5.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans by Country

6.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans by Country

8.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Denim Jeans Business

10.1 Levi Strauss & Co.

10.1.1 Levi Strauss & Co. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Levi Strauss & Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Levi Strauss & Co. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Levi Strauss & Co. Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.1.5 Levi Strauss & Co. Recent Development

10.2 VF Corporation

10.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 VF Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 VF Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Levi Strauss & Co. Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Diesel S.p.A

10.3.1 Diesel S.p.A Corporation Information

10.3.2 Diesel S.p.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Diesel S.p.A Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Diesel S.p.A Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.3.5 Diesel S.p.A Recent Development

10.4 PVH Corporation

10.4.1 PVH Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 PVH Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 PVH Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 PVH Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.4.5 PVH Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Uniqlo

10.5.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Uniqlo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Uniqlo Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Uniqlo Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.5.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

10.6 Gap

10.6.1 Gap Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gap Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gap Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gap Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.6.5 Gap Recent Development

10.7 H&M

10.7.1 H&M Corporation Information

10.7.2 H&M Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 H&M Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 H&M Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.7.5 H&M Recent Development

10.8 G-Star RAW C.V.

10.8.1 G-Star RAW C.V. Corporation Information

10.8.2 G-Star RAW C.V. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 G-Star RAW C.V. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 G-Star RAW C.V. Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.8.5 G-Star RAW C.V. Recent Development

10.9 Inditex

10.9.1 Inditex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Inditex Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Inditex Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Inditex Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.9.5 Inditex Recent Development

10.10 Mavi Jeans

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Denim Jeans Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mavi Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mavi Jeans Recent Development

10.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation

10.11.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.11.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Joe’s Jeans

10.12.1 Joe’s Jeans Corporation Information

10.12.2 Joe’s Jeans Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Joe’s Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Joe’s Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.12.5 Joe’s Jeans Recent Development

10.13 Edwin

10.13.1 Edwin Corporation Information

10.13.2 Edwin Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Edwin Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Edwin Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.13.5 Edwin Recent Development

10.14 American Eagle Outfitters

10.14.1 American Eagle Outfitters Corporation Information

10.14.2 American Eagle Outfitters Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 American Eagle Outfitters Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 American Eagle Outfitters Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.14.5 American Eagle Outfitters Recent Development

10.15 Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

10.15.1 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.15.5 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Recent Development

10.16 Mango

10.16.1 Mango Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mango Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Mango Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Mango Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.16.5 Mango Recent Development

10.17 Guess

10.17.1 Guess Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guess Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Guess Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Guess Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.17.5 Guess Recent Development

10.18 Esprit Holdings Ltd

10.18.1 Esprit Holdings Ltd Corporation Information

10.18.2 Esprit Holdings Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Esprit Holdings Ltd Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Esprit Holdings Ltd Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.18.5 Esprit Holdings Ltd Recent Development

10.19 Lucky Brand

10.19.1 Lucky Brand Corporation Information

10.19.2 Lucky Brand Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Lucky Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Lucky Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.19.5 Lucky Brand Recent Development

10.20 Replay

10.20.1 Replay Corporation Information

10.20.2 Replay Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Replay Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Replay Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.20.5 Replay Recent Development

10.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl

10.21.1 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Corporation Information

10.21.2 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.21.5 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Recent Development

10.22 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

10.22.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Corporation Information

10.22.2 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.22.5 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Recent Development

10.23 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)

10.23.1 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Corporation Information

10.23.2 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.23.5 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Recent Development

10.24 J Brand

10.24.1 J Brand Corporation Information

10.24.2 J Brand Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 J Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 J Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Products Offered

10.24.5 J Brand Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Denim Jeans Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Denim Jeans Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luxury Denim Jeans Distributors

12.3 Luxury Denim Jeans Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

