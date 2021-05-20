Luxury Denim Jeans Market Latest Trends, Segment Analysis and Forecast Analysis 2027| Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Luxury Denim Jeans market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Luxury Denim Jeans market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Luxury Denim Jeans market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Luxury Denim Jeans Market are: Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, G-Star RAW C.V., Inditex, Mavi Jeans, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Joe’s Jeans, Edwin, American Eagle Outfitters, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Mango, Guess, Esprit Holdings Ltd, Lucky Brand, Replay, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc., Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group), J Brand

Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market by Product Type: Regular Fit, Slim Fit, Loose Fit

Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market by Application: Women, Men, Children

This section of the Luxury Denim Jeans report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Luxury Denim Jeans market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Luxury Denim Jeans market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Denim Jeans market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Denim Jeans industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Denim Jeans market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Denim Jeans market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Denim Jeans market?

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate

1.2.2 Regular Fit

1.2.3 Slim Fit

1.2.4 Loose Fit

1.3 Market Segment

1.3.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Luxury Denim Jeans Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Luxury Denim Jeans Industry Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Trends

2.5.2 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Drivers

2.5.3 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Challenges

2.5.4 Luxury Denim Jeans Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Luxury Denim Jeans Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Denim Jeans Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Denim Jeans by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Luxury Denim Jeans Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Denim Jeans as of 2020)

3.4 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Denim Jeans Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Denim Jeans Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Denim Jeans Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size

4.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Denim Jeans Price (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Denim Jeans Price Forecast (2022-2027)

5 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size

5.1 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Historic Market Review (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Luxury Denim Jeans Price (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Luxury Denim Jeans Price Forecast (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Levi Strauss & Co.

11.1.1 Levi Strauss & Co. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Levi Strauss & Co. Overview

11.1.3 Levi Strauss & Co. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Levi Strauss & Co. Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.1.5 Levi Strauss & Co. Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Levi Strauss & Co. Recent Developments

11.2 VF Corporation

11.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 VF Corporation Overview

11.2.3 VF Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 VF Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.2.5 VF Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 VF Corporation Recent Developments

11.3 Diesel S.p.A

11.3.1 Diesel S.p.A Corporation Information

11.3.2 Diesel S.p.A Overview

11.3.3 Diesel S.p.A Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Diesel S.p.A Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.3.5 Diesel S.p.A Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Diesel S.p.A Recent Developments

11.4 PVH Corporation

11.4.1 PVH Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 PVH Corporation Overview

11.4.3 PVH Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 PVH Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.4.5 PVH Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 PVH Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 Uniqlo

11.5.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

11.5.2 Uniqlo Overview

11.5.3 Uniqlo Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Uniqlo Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.5.5 Uniqlo Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Uniqlo Recent Developments

11.6 Gap

11.6.1 Gap Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gap Overview

11.6.3 Gap Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Gap Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.6.5 Gap Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Gap Recent Developments

11.7 H&M

11.7.1 H&M Corporation Information

11.7.2 H&M Overview

11.7.3 H&M Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 H&M Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.7.5 H&M Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 H&M Recent Developments

11.8 G-Star RAW C.V.

11.8.1 G-Star RAW C.V. Corporation Information

11.8.2 G-Star RAW C.V. Overview

11.8.3 G-Star RAW C.V. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 G-Star RAW C.V. Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.8.5 G-Star RAW C.V. Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 G-Star RAW C.V. Recent Developments

11.9 Inditex

11.9.1 Inditex Corporation Information

11.9.2 Inditex Overview

11.9.3 Inditex Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Inditex Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.9.5 Inditex Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Inditex Recent Developments

11.10 Mavi Jeans

11.10.1 Mavi Jeans Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mavi Jeans Overview

11.10.3 Mavi Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Mavi Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.10.5 Mavi Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Mavi Jeans Recent Developments

11.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation

11.11.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Overview

11.11.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.11.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Recent Developments

11.12 Joe’s Jeans

11.12.1 Joe’s Jeans Corporation Information

11.12.2 Joe’s Jeans Overview

11.12.3 Joe’s Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Joe’s Jeans Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.12.5 Joe’s Jeans Recent Developments

11.13 Edwin

11.13.1 Edwin Corporation Information

11.13.2 Edwin Overview

11.13.3 Edwin Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Edwin Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.13.5 Edwin Recent Developments

11.14 American Eagle Outfitters

11.14.1 American Eagle Outfitters Corporation Information

11.14.2 American Eagle Outfitters Overview

11.14.3 American Eagle Outfitters Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 American Eagle Outfitters Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.14.5 American Eagle Outfitters Recent Developments

11.15 Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

11.15.1 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Overview

11.15.3 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.15.5 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Recent Developments

11.16 Mango

11.16.1 Mango Corporation Information

11.16.2 Mango Overview

11.16.3 Mango Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Mango Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.16.5 Mango Recent Developments

11.17 Guess

11.17.1 Guess Corporation Information

11.17.2 Guess Overview

11.17.3 Guess Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Guess Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.17.5 Guess Recent Developments

11.18 Esprit Holdings Ltd

11.18.1 Esprit Holdings Ltd Corporation Information

11.18.2 Esprit Holdings Ltd Overview

11.18.3 Esprit Holdings Ltd Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Esprit Holdings Ltd Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.18.5 Esprit Holdings Ltd Recent Developments

11.19 Lucky Brand

11.19.1 Lucky Brand Corporation Information

11.19.2 Lucky Brand Overview

11.19.3 Lucky Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Lucky Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.19.5 Lucky Brand Recent Developments

11.20 Replay

11.20.1 Replay Corporation Information

11.20.2 Replay Overview

11.20.3 Replay Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Replay Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.20.5 Replay Recent Developments

11.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl

11.21.1 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Corporation Information

11.21.2 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Overview

11.21.3 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.21.5 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Recent Developments

11.22 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

11.22.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Corporation Information

11.22.2 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Overview

11.22.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.22.5 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Recent Developments

11.23 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)

11.23.1 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Corporation Information

11.23.2 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Overview

11.23.3 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.23.5 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Recent Developments

11.24 J Brand

11.24.1 J Brand Corporation Information

11.24.2 J Brand Overview

11.24.3 J Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 J Brand Luxury Denim Jeans Products and Services

11.24.5 J Brand Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Denim Jeans Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Denim Jeans Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Denim Jeans Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Denim Jeans Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Denim Jeans Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Denim Jeans Distributors

12.5 Luxury Denim Jeans Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

