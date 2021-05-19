Luxury Cigar Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Imperial Tobacco Group, Swedish Match, Swisher International

“

The report titled Global Luxury Cigar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Cigar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Cigar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Cigar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Cigar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Cigar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Cigar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Cigar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Cigar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Cigar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Cigar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Cigar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Imperial Tobacco Group, Swedish Match, Swisher International, Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Altria Group, Habanos, Agio Cigars, J. Cortès cigars, China Tobacco, Burger Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars



Market Segmentation by Application: Male Smokers

Female Smokers



The Luxury Cigar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Cigar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Cigar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Cigar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Cigar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Cigar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Cigar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Cigar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Cigar Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Cigar Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Cigar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Machine-made Cigars

1.2.2 Handmade Cigars

1.3 Global Luxury Cigar Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luxury Cigar Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Cigar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Cigar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luxury Cigar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Cigar Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Cigar Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Cigar Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Cigar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Cigar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Cigar Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Cigar Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Cigar as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Cigar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Cigar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luxury Cigar Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Cigar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Cigar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Cigar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luxury Cigar by Application

4.1 Luxury Cigar Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male Smokers

4.1.2 Female Smokers

4.2 Global Luxury Cigar Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Luxury Cigar Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luxury Cigar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luxury Cigar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Luxury Cigar by Country

5.1 North America Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luxury Cigar by Country

6.1 Europe Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luxury Cigar by Country

8.1 Latin America Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Cigar Business

10.1 Imperial Tobacco Group

10.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Imperial Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Imperial Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.1.5 Imperial Tobacco Group Recent Development

10.2 Swedish Match

10.2.1 Swedish Match Corporation Information

10.2.2 Swedish Match Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Swedish Match Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Imperial Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.2.5 Swedish Match Recent Development

10.3 Swisher International

10.3.1 Swisher International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Swisher International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Swisher International Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Swisher International Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.3.5 Swisher International Recent Development

10.4 Scandinavian Tobacco Group

10.4.1 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.4.5 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Recent Development

10.5 Altria Group

10.5.1 Altria Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Altria Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Altria Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Altria Group Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.5.5 Altria Group Recent Development

10.6 Habanos

10.6.1 Habanos Corporation Information

10.6.2 Habanos Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Habanos Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Habanos Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.6.5 Habanos Recent Development

10.7 Agio Cigars

10.7.1 Agio Cigars Corporation Information

10.7.2 Agio Cigars Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Agio Cigars Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Agio Cigars Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.7.5 Agio Cigars Recent Development

10.8 J. Cortès cigars

10.8.1 J. Cortès cigars Corporation Information

10.8.2 J. Cortès cigars Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 J. Cortès cigars Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 J. Cortès cigars Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.8.5 J. Cortès cigars Recent Development

10.9 China Tobacco

10.9.1 China Tobacco Corporation Information

10.9.2 China Tobacco Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 China Tobacco Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 China Tobacco Luxury Cigar Products Offered

10.9.5 China Tobacco Recent Development

10.10 Burger Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Cigar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Burger Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Burger Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Cigar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Cigar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luxury Cigar Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luxury Cigar Distributors

12.3 Luxury Cigar Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

