Luxury Cigar Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | Imperial Tobacco Group, Swedish Match, Swisher International

The report titled Global Luxury Cigar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Cigar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Cigar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Cigar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Cigar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Cigar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Cigar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Cigar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Cigar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Cigar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Cigar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Cigar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Imperial Tobacco Group, Swedish Match, Swisher International, Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Altria Group, Habanos, Agio Cigars, J. Cortès cigars, China Tobacco, Burger Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars



Market Segmentation by Application:

Male Smokers

Female Smokers



The Luxury Cigar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Cigar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Cigar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Cigar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Cigar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Cigar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Cigar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Cigar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Cigar Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Cigar

1.2 Luxury Cigar Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Machine-made Cigars

1.2.3 Handmade Cigars

1.3 Luxury Cigar Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Male Smokers

1.3.3 Female Smokers

1.4 Global Luxury Cigar Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Luxury Cigar Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Luxury Cigar Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Luxury Cigar Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Luxury Cigar Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luxury Cigar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Cigar Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Cigar Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Cigar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Cigar Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Luxury Cigar Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Luxury Cigar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Luxury Cigar Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Cigar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Luxury Cigar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Luxury Cigar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Luxury Cigar Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Luxury Cigar Revenue by Country

3.4 Europe Luxury Cigar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Luxury Cigar Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Luxury Cigar Revenue by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Luxury Cigar Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Cigar Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Cigar Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Luxury Cigar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Luxury Cigar Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Luxury Cigar Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Cigar Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Luxury Cigar Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Cigar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Luxury Cigar Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Luxury Cigar Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Cigar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Cigar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Luxury Cigar Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Imperial Tobacco Group

6.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Group Corporation Information

6.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Group Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Imperial Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Imperial Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Imperial Tobacco Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Swedish Match

6.2.1 Swedish Match Corporation Information

6.2.2 Swedish Match Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Swedish Match Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Swedish Match Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Swedish Match Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Swisher International

6.3.1 Swisher International Corporation Information

6.3.2 Swisher International Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Swisher International Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Swisher International Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Swisher International Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Scandinavian Tobacco Group

6.4.1 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Scandinavian Tobacco Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Altria Group

6.5.1 Altria Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Altria Group Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Altria Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Altria Group Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Altria Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Habanos

6.6.1 Habanos Corporation Information

6.6.2 Habanos Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Habanos Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Habanos Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Habanos Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Agio Cigars

6.6.1 Agio Cigars Corporation Information

6.6.2 Agio Cigars Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Agio Cigars Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Agio Cigars Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Agio Cigars Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 J. Cortès cigars

6.8.1 J. Cortès cigars Corporation Information

6.8.2 J. Cortès cigars Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 J. Cortès cigars Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 J. Cortès cigars Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.8.5 J. Cortès cigars Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 China Tobacco

6.9.1 China Tobacco Corporation Information

6.9.2 China Tobacco Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 China Tobacco Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 China Tobacco Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.9.5 China Tobacco Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Burger Group

6.10.1 Burger Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Burger Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Burger Group Luxury Cigar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Burger Group Luxury Cigar Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Burger Group Recent Developments/Updates

7 Luxury Cigar Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Luxury Cigar Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luxury Cigar

7.4 Luxury Cigar Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Luxury Cigar Distributors List

8.3 Luxury Cigar Customers

9 Luxury Cigar Market Dynamics

9.1 Luxury Cigar Industry Trends

9.2 Luxury Cigar Growth Drivers

9.3 Luxury Cigar Market Challenges

9.4 Luxury Cigar Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Luxury Cigar Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Cigar by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Cigar by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Luxury Cigar Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Cigar by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Cigar by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Luxury Cigar Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Cigar by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Cigar by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

