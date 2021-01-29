Luxury Car Rental Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Hertz, Avis Budget, Sixt

Luxury car rental is the use of a luxury car for a fixed period time at an assessed amount of money. Today, car rental is very popular as it provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers. Users can easily arrange a car rental in website or mobile phone. The Luxury Car Rental market was worth approximately $10 billion globally in 2016. Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents nearly 50% of the global market, followed by Europe, which representing approximately 29% market shares. The Luxury Car Rental industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 74% share of the global market. The largest in the industry, Enterprise, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz and Avis Budget, are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty. The Luxury Car Rental market is forecasted to worth approximately $22.5 billion globally in the end of 2022. The CAGR during 2016-2022 is expected to reach 14.5%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Luxury Car Rental Market The global Luxury Car Rental market size is projected to reach US$ 60470 million by 2026, from US$ 16660 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Luxury Car Rental Scope and Segment Luxury Car Rental market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Car Rental market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Enterprise, Hertz, Avis Budget, Sixt, Europcar, Localiza, CAR, Movida, Unidas, Goldcar, eHi Car Services, Fox Rent A Car

Luxury Car Rental Breakdown Data by Type

Business Rental, Leisure Rental

Luxury Car Rental Breakdown Data by Application

Airport, Off-airport Regional and Country-level Analysis The Luxury Car Rental market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Luxury Car Rental market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Luxury Car Rental Market Share Analysis

