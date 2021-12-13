Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | NRG, NTP Radioisotopes, ANSTO

“

The report titled Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3881375/global-lutetium-177-lu-177-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NRG, NTP Radioisotopes, ANSTO, IRE, Nordion, Curium Pharma, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen, Polatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, IDB Holland

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Specific Activity Lutetium-177

Low Specific Activity Lutetium-177



Market Segmentation by Application:

Nuclear Therapy

Diagnosis

Others



The Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3881375/global-lutetium-177-lu-177-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Specific Activity Lutetium-177

1.2.3 Low Specific Activity Lutetium-177

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Nuclear Therapy

1.3.3 Diagnosis

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Production

2.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 NRG

12.1.1 NRG Corporation Information

12.1.2 NRG Overview

12.1.3 NRG Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NRG Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 NRG Recent Developments

12.2 NTP Radioisotopes

12.2.1 NTP Radioisotopes Corporation Information

12.2.2 NTP Radioisotopes Overview

12.2.3 NTP Radioisotopes Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NTP Radioisotopes Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 NTP Radioisotopes Recent Developments

12.3 ANSTO

12.3.1 ANSTO Corporation Information

12.3.2 ANSTO Overview

12.3.3 ANSTO Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ANSTO Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 ANSTO Recent Developments

12.4 IRE

12.4.1 IRE Corporation Information

12.4.2 IRE Overview

12.4.3 IRE Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IRE Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 IRE Recent Developments

12.5 Nordion

12.5.1 Nordion Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nordion Overview

12.5.3 Nordion Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nordion Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Nordion Recent Developments

12.6 Curium Pharma

12.6.1 Curium Pharma Corporation Information

12.6.2 Curium Pharma Overview

12.6.3 Curium Pharma Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Curium Pharma Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Curium Pharma Recent Developments

12.7 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

12.7.1 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Overview

12.7.3 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Recent Developments

12.8 Polatom

12.8.1 Polatom Corporation Information

12.8.2 Polatom Overview

12.8.3 Polatom Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Polatom Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Polatom Recent Developments

12.9 China National Nuclear Corporation

12.9.1 China National Nuclear Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 China National Nuclear Corporation Overview

12.9.3 China National Nuclear Corporation Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 China National Nuclear Corporation Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 China National Nuclear Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 IDB Holland

12.10.1 IDB Holland Corporation Information

12.10.2 IDB Holland Overview

12.10.3 IDB Holland Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 IDB Holland Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 IDB Holland Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Distributors

13.5 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Industry Trends

14.2 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Drivers

14.3 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Challenges

14.4 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3881375/global-lutetium-177-lu-177-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”