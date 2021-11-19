Luggages Market Size, Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2021-2027| Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Luggages market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Luggages market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Luggages market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Luggages market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Luggages market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Luggages market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luggages Market Research Report: Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Delsey, Briggs & Riley, Rimowa, Travelpro, Tommy Hilfiger, Victorinox, Olympia, Fox Luggage, Skyway, Traveler’s Choice, ACE, Diplomat, EMINENT
Global Luggages Market by Application: Specialist Retailers, Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Others
The global Luggages market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Luggages report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Luggages research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
1. Which are the dominant players of the global Luggages market?
2. What will be the size of the global Luggages market in the coming years?
3. Which segment will lead the global Luggages market?
4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Luggages market?
6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Luggages market?
Table of Contents
1 Luggages Market Overview
1.1 Luggages Product Overview
1.2 Luggages Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hard Luggage Bags
1.2.2 Soft Luggage Bags
1.3 Global Luggages Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Luggages Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Luggages Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Luggages Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Luggages Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Luggages Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Luggages Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luggages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Luggages Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Luggages Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luggages Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luggages as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luggages Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Luggages Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Luggages Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Luggages Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Luggages Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Luggages Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Luggages Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Luggages by Application
4.1 Luggages Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Specialist Retailers
4.1.2 Hypermarkets
4.1.3 E-Commerce
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Luggages Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Luggages Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Luggages Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Luggages by Country
5.1 North America Luggages Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Luggages by Country
6.1 Europe Luggages Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Luggages by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Luggages Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Luggages by Country
8.1 Latin America Luggages Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Luggages by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luggages Business
10.1 Samsonite
10.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsonite Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Samsonite Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Samsonite Luggages Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development
10.2 VIP Industries
10.2.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information
10.2.2 VIP Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 VIP Industries Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Samsonite Luggages Products Offered
10.2.5 VIP Industries Recent Development
10.3 VF Corporation
10.3.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information
10.3.2 VF Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 VF Corporation Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 VF Corporation Luggages Products Offered
10.3.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
10.4 Delsey
10.4.1 Delsey Corporation Information
10.4.2 Delsey Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Delsey Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Delsey Luggages Products Offered
10.4.5 Delsey Recent Development
10.5 Briggs & Riley
10.5.1 Briggs & Riley Corporation Information
10.5.2 Briggs & Riley Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Briggs & Riley Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Briggs & Riley Luggages Products Offered
10.5.5 Briggs & Riley Recent Development
10.6 Rimowa
10.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information
10.6.2 Rimowa Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Rimowa Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Rimowa Luggages Products Offered
10.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development
10.7 Travelpro
10.7.1 Travelpro Corporation Information
10.7.2 Travelpro Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Travelpro Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Travelpro Luggages Products Offered
10.7.5 Travelpro Recent Development
10.8 Tommy Hilfiger
10.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Luggages Products Offered
10.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development
10.9 Victorinox
10.9.1 Victorinox Corporation Information
10.9.2 Victorinox Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Victorinox Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Victorinox Luggages Products Offered
10.9.5 Victorinox Recent Development
10.10 Olympia
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Luggages Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Olympia Luggages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Olympia Recent Development
10.11 Fox Luggage
10.11.1 Fox Luggage Corporation Information
10.11.2 Fox Luggage Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Fox Luggage Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Fox Luggage Luggages Products Offered
10.11.5 Fox Luggage Recent Development
10.12 Skyway
10.12.1 Skyway Corporation Information
10.12.2 Skyway Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Skyway Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Skyway Luggages Products Offered
10.12.5 Skyway Recent Development
10.13 Traveler’s Choice
10.13.1 Traveler’s Choice Corporation Information
10.13.2 Traveler’s Choice Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Traveler’s Choice Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Traveler’s Choice Luggages Products Offered
10.13.5 Traveler’s Choice Recent Development
10.14 ACE
10.14.1 ACE Corporation Information
10.14.2 ACE Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 ACE Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 ACE Luggages Products Offered
10.14.5 ACE Recent Development
10.15 Diplomat
10.15.1 Diplomat Corporation Information
10.15.2 Diplomat Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Diplomat Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Diplomat Luggages Products Offered
10.15.5 Diplomat Recent Development
10.16 EMINENT
10.16.1 EMINENT Corporation Information
10.16.2 EMINENT Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 EMINENT Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 EMINENT Luggages Products Offered
10.16.5 EMINENT Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Luggages Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Luggages Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Luggages Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Luggages Distributors
12.3 Luggages Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
