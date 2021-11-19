Luggages Market Size, Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2021-2027| Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Luggages market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Luggages market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Luggages market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Luggages market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3102961/global-luggages-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Luggages market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Luggages market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luggages Market Research Report: Samsonite, VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Delsey, Briggs & Riley, Rimowa, Travelpro, Tommy Hilfiger, Victorinox, Olympia, Fox Luggage, Skyway, Traveler’s Choice, ACE, Diplomat, EMINENT

Global Luggages Market by Type: Professional Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers, Consumer Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers

Global Luggages Market by Application: Specialist Retailers, Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Others

The global Luggages market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Luggages report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Luggages research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3102961/global-luggages-market

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Luggages market?

2. What will be the size of the global Luggages market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Luggages market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Luggages market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Luggages market?

Table of Contents

1 Luggages Market Overview

1.1 Luggages Product Overview

1.2 Luggages Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hard Luggage Bags

1.2.2 Soft Luggage Bags

1.3 Global Luggages Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luggages Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luggages Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luggages Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luggages Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luggages Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luggages Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luggages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luggages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luggages Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luggages Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luggages as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luggages Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luggages Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luggages Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luggages Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luggages Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luggages Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luggages Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luggages by Application

4.1 Luggages Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Specialist Retailers

4.1.2 Hypermarkets

4.1.3 E-Commerce

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Luggages Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Luggages Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luggages Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luggages Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luggages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Luggages by Country

5.1 North America Luggages Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luggages by Country

6.1 Europe Luggages Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luggages by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luggages Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luggages Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luggages by Country

8.1 Latin America Luggages Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luggages by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luggages Business

10.1 Samsonite

10.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsonite Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsonite Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Samsonite Luggages Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development

10.2 VIP Industries

10.2.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 VIP Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 VIP Industries Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Samsonite Luggages Products Offered

10.2.5 VIP Industries Recent Development

10.3 VF Corporation

10.3.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 VF Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 VF Corporation Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 VF Corporation Luggages Products Offered

10.3.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Delsey

10.4.1 Delsey Corporation Information

10.4.2 Delsey Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Delsey Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Delsey Luggages Products Offered

10.4.5 Delsey Recent Development

10.5 Briggs & Riley

10.5.1 Briggs & Riley Corporation Information

10.5.2 Briggs & Riley Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Briggs & Riley Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Briggs & Riley Luggages Products Offered

10.5.5 Briggs & Riley Recent Development

10.6 Rimowa

10.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rimowa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Rimowa Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Rimowa Luggages Products Offered

10.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development

10.7 Travelpro

10.7.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

10.7.2 Travelpro Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Travelpro Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Travelpro Luggages Products Offered

10.7.5 Travelpro Recent Development

10.8 Tommy Hilfiger

10.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Luggages Products Offered

10.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

10.9 Victorinox

10.9.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

10.9.2 Victorinox Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Victorinox Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Victorinox Luggages Products Offered

10.9.5 Victorinox Recent Development

10.10 Olympia

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luggages Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Olympia Luggages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Olympia Recent Development

10.11 Fox Luggage

10.11.1 Fox Luggage Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fox Luggage Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fox Luggage Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fox Luggage Luggages Products Offered

10.11.5 Fox Luggage Recent Development

10.12 Skyway

10.12.1 Skyway Corporation Information

10.12.2 Skyway Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Skyway Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Skyway Luggages Products Offered

10.12.5 Skyway Recent Development

10.13 Traveler’s Choice

10.13.1 Traveler’s Choice Corporation Information

10.13.2 Traveler’s Choice Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Traveler’s Choice Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Traveler’s Choice Luggages Products Offered

10.13.5 Traveler’s Choice Recent Development

10.14 ACE

10.14.1 ACE Corporation Information

10.14.2 ACE Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ACE Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ACE Luggages Products Offered

10.14.5 ACE Recent Development

10.15 Diplomat

10.15.1 Diplomat Corporation Information

10.15.2 Diplomat Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Diplomat Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Diplomat Luggages Products Offered

10.15.5 Diplomat Recent Development

10.16 EMINENT

10.16.1 EMINENT Corporation Information

10.16.2 EMINENT Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 EMINENT Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 EMINENT Luggages Products Offered

10.16.5 EMINENT Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luggages Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luggages Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luggages Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luggages Distributors

12.3 Luggages Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.