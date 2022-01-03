Luggage and Bags Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2027 | Samsonite, Crown Luggage, VF Corporation

“

The report titled Global Luggage and Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luggage and Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luggage and Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luggage and Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luggage and Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luggage and Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luggage and Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luggage and Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luggage and Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luggage and Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luggage and Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luggage and Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsonite, Crown Luggage, VF Corporation, Rimowa, VIP Industries, Korrun, Delsey, Victorinox, Herschel Supply, Thule Group, Safari Industries, Targus, Osprey Packs, Deuter, United States Luggage Company, Haglöfs, ACE Group, Echolac, Louis Vuitton

Market Segmentation by Product:

Travel Luggage

Shoulder Computer Bag

Outdoor Luggage



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offline

Online



The Luggage and Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luggage and Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luggage and Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luggage and Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luggage and Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luggage and Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luggage and Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luggage and Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luggage and Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luggage and Bags

1.2 Luggage and Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luggage and Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Travel Luggage

1.2.3 Shoulder Computer Bag

1.2.4 Outdoor Luggage

1.3 Luggage and Bags Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Luggage and Bags Sales Comparison by Sales Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Offline

1.3.3 Online

1.4 Global Luggage and Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Luggage and Bags Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Luggage and Bags Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Luggage and Bags Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Luggage and Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luggage and Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luggage and Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luggage and Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Luggage and Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Luggage and Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luggage and Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Luggage and Bags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Luggage and Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Luggage and Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Luggage and Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Luggage and Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Luggage and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Luggage and Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Luggage and Bags Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Luggage and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Luggage and Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Luggage and Bags Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Luggage and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Luggage and Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Luggage and Bags Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Luggage and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Luggage and Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Luggage and Bags Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Luggage and Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luggage and Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Luggage and Bags Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Luggage and Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Luggage and Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luggage and Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Luggage and Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Luggage and Bags Historic Market Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Luggage and Bags Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luggage and Bags Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Luggage and Bags Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Samsonite

6.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

6.1.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Samsonite Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Samsonite Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Samsonite Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Crown Luggage

6.2.1 Crown Luggage Corporation Information

6.2.2 Crown Luggage Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Crown Luggage Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Crown Luggage Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Crown Luggage Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 VF Corporation

6.3.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 VF Corporation Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 VF Corporation Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.3.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Rimowa

6.4.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

6.4.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Rimowa Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Rimowa Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Rimowa Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 VIP Industries

6.5.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

6.5.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 VIP Industries Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 VIP Industries Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.5.5 VIP Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Korrun

6.6.1 Korrun Corporation Information

6.6.2 Korrun Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Korrun Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Korrun Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Korrun Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Delsey

6.6.1 Delsey Corporation Information

6.6.2 Delsey Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Delsey Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Delsey Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Delsey Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Victorinox

6.8.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

6.8.2 Victorinox Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Victorinox Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Victorinox Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Victorinox Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Herschel Supply

6.9.1 Herschel Supply Corporation Information

6.9.2 Herschel Supply Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Herschel Supply Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Herschel Supply Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Herschel Supply Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Thule Group

6.10.1 Thule Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Thule Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Thule Group Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Thule Group Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Thule Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Safari Industries

6.11.1 Safari Industries Corporation Information

6.11.2 Safari Industries Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Safari Industries Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Safari Industries Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Safari Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Targus

6.12.1 Targus Corporation Information

6.12.2 Targus Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Targus Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Targus Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Targus Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Osprey Packs

6.13.1 Osprey Packs Corporation Information

6.13.2 Osprey Packs Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Osprey Packs Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Osprey Packs Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Osprey Packs Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Deuter

6.14.1 Deuter Corporation Information

6.14.2 Deuter Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Deuter Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Deuter Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Deuter Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 United States Luggage Company

6.15.1 United States Luggage Company Corporation Information

6.15.2 United States Luggage Company Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 United States Luggage Company Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 United States Luggage Company Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.15.5 United States Luggage Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Haglöfs

6.16.1 Haglöfs Corporation Information

6.16.2 Haglöfs Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Haglöfs Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Haglöfs Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Haglöfs Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 ACE Group

6.17.1 ACE Group Corporation Information

6.17.2 ACE Group Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 ACE Group Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 ACE Group Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.17.5 ACE Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Echolac

6.18.1 Echolac Corporation Information

6.18.2 Echolac Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Echolac Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Echolac Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Echolac Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Louis Vuitton

6.19.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

6.19.2 Louis Vuitton Luggage and Bags Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Louis Vuitton Luggage and Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Louis Vuitton Luggage and Bags Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments/Updates

7 Luggage and Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Luggage and Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luggage and Bags

7.4 Luggage and Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Luggage and Bags Distributors List

8.3 Luggage and Bags Customers

9 Luggage and Bags Market Dynamics

9.1 Luggage and Bags Industry Trends

9.2 Luggage and Bags Growth Drivers

9.3 Luggage and Bags Market Challenges

9.4 Luggage and Bags Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Luggage and Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luggage and Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luggage and Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Luggage and Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Sales Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luggage and Bags by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luggage and Bags by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Luggage and Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luggage and Bags by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luggage and Bags by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”