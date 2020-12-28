LTE Advanced and 5G to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)|AT&T, Ericsson, SK Telecom

The global LTE Advanced and 5G market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global LTE Advanced and 5G market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market, such as Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Ericsson, SK Telecom, NTT Docomo, Verizon Communications, Qualcomm, Nokia Networks, Samsung Group, Deutsche Telecom, Telefonica S.A, Huawei Technologies, etc. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global LTE Advanced and 5G market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global LTE Advanced and 5G market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global LTE Advanced and 5G industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global LTE Advanced and 5G market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global LTE Advanced and 5G market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LTE Advanced and 5G market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the LTE Advanced and 5G industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LTE Advanced and 5G market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LTE Advanced and 5G market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LTE Advanced and 5G market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LTE Advanced and 5G Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type,

1.4.1 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026,

1.4.2 RAT (Radio Access Technologies),

1.4.3 HSPA (High Speed Package Access),

1.4.4 GSM (Global System For Mobile),

1.4.5 WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability For Microwave Access),

1.4.6 Wi-Fi

1.5 Market by Application,

1.5.1 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026,

1.5.2 Government and Utilities,

1.5.3 Healthcare Sector,

1.5.4 Commercial,

1.5.5 Residential,

1.5.6 Industrial,

1.5.7 Defense and Military,

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 LTE Advanced and 5G Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Growth Trends by Regions,

2.2.1 LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020),

2.2.3 LTE Advanced and 5G Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy,

2.3.1 Market Top Trends,

2.3.2 Market Drivers,

2.3.3 Market Challenges,

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis,

2.3.5 LTE Advanced and 5G Market Growth Strategy,

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key LTE Advanced and 5G Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top LTE Advanced and 5G Players by Market Size,

3.1.1 Global Top LTE Advanced and 5G Players by Revenue (2015-2020),

3.1.2 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020),

3.1.3 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Concentration Ratio,

3.2.1 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI),

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LTE Advanced and 5G Revenue in 2019

3.3 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players LTE Advanced and 5G Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into LTE Advanced and 5G Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 LTE Advanced and 5G Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global LTE Advanced and 5G Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 LTE Advanced and 5G Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America LTE Advanced and 5G Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Alcatel-Lucent,

13.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details,

13.1.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.1.3 Alcatel-Lucent LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020)),

13.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

13.2 AT&T,

13.2.1 AT&T Company Details,

13.2.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.2.3 AT&T LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.2.4 AT&T Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.2.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.3 Ericsson,

13.3.1 Ericsson Company Details,

13.3.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.3.3 Ericsson LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.4 SK Telecom,

13.4.1 SK Telecom Company Details,

13.4.2 SK Telecom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.4.3 SK Telecom LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.4.4 SK Telecom Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.4.5 SK Telecom Recent Development

13.5 NTT Docomo,

13.5.1 NTT Docomo Company Details,

13.5.2 NTT Docomo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.5.3 NTT Docomo LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.5.4 NTT Docomo Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.5.5 NTT Docomo Recent Development

13.6 Verizon Communications,

13.6.1 Verizon Communications Company Details,

13.6.2 Verizon Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.6.3 Verizon Communications LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.6.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.6.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

13.7 Qualcomm,

13.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details,

13.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.7.3 Qualcomm LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.8 Nokia Networks,

13.8.1 Nokia Networks Company Details,

13.8.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.8.3 Nokia Networks LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.8.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.8.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

13.9 Samsung Group,

13.9.1 Samsung Group Company Details,

13.9.2 Samsung Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.9.3 Samsung Group LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.9.4 Samsung Group Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.9.5 Samsung Group Recent Development

13.10 Deutsche Telecom,

13.10.1 Deutsche Telecom Company Details,

13.10.2 Deutsche Telecom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.10.3 Deutsche Telecom LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

13.10.4 Deutsche Telecom Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

13.10.5 Deutsche Telecom Recent Development

13.11 Telefonica S.A,

10.11.1 Telefonica S.A Company Details,

10.11.2 Telefonica S.A Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.11.3 Telefonica S.A LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

10.11.4 Telefonica S.A Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

10.11.5 Telefonica S.A Recent Development

13.12 Huawei Technologies,

10.12.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details,

10.12.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.12.3 Huawei Technologies LTE Advanced and 5G Introduction,

10.12.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in LTE Advanced and 5G Business (2015-2020),

10.12.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology,

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

