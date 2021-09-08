Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics

“

The report titled Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lower Limb Exoskeleton report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lower Limb Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, suitX (US Bionics), Hyundai, Panasonic, Interactive Motion Technologies, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G

Market Segmentation by Product:

Powered

Passive



Market Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Defense and Military

Industrial



The Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lower Limb Exoskeleton market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lower Limb Exoskeleton industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lower Limb Exoskeleton market?

Table of Contents:

1 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Product Overview

1.2 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Powered

1.2.2 Passive

1.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Lower Limb Exoskeleton Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Lower Limb Exoskeleton Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lower Limb Exoskeleton Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Lower Limb Exoskeleton as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Lower Limb Exoskeleton Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton by Application

4.1 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Healthcare

4.1.2 Defense and Military

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Lower Limb Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton by Country

5.1 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton by Country

6.1 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton by Country

8.1 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lower Limb Exoskeleton Business

10.1 Cyberdyne

10.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cyberdyne Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cyberdyne Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cyberdyne Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Development

10.2 Hocoma

10.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hocoma Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hocoma Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hocoma Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.2.5 Hocoma Recent Development

10.3 ReWalk Robotics

10.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

10.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Development

10.4 Ekso Bionics

10.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ekso Bionics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ekso Bionics Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ekso Bionics Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development

10.5 LockHeed Martin

10.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

10.5.2 LockHeed Martin Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 LockHeed Martin Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 LockHeed Martin Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Development

10.6 Parker Hannifin

10.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.6.2 Parker Hannifin Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Parker Hannifin Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Parker Hannifin Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

10.7 suitX (US Bionics)

10.7.1 suitX (US Bionics) Corporation Information

10.7.2 suitX (US Bionics) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 suitX (US Bionics) Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 suitX (US Bionics) Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.7.5 suitX (US Bionics) Recent Development

10.8 Hyundai

10.8.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hyundai Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hyundai Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hyundai Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.8.5 Hyundai Recent Development

10.9 Panasonic

10.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Panasonic Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Panasonic Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.10 Interactive Motion Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Myomo

10.11.1 Myomo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Myomo Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Myomo Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Myomo Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.11.5 Myomo Recent Development

10.12 B-TEMIA Inc.

10.12.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 B-TEMIA Inc. Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.12.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Development

10.13 Alter G

10.13.1 Alter G Corporation Information

10.13.2 Alter G Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Alter G Lower Limb Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Alter G Lower Limb Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.13.5 Alter G Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Distributors

12.3 Lower Limb Exoskeleton Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

