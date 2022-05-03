Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Wolong Electric Drive, Wannan Electric Machine, Huali Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Research Report: Wolong Electric Drive

Wannan Electric Machine

Huali Group

Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd.

Changli Group

Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd

Jiangxi Special Electric Motor

SIEMENS

ABB

Simo

Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing

NIDEC

Lanzhou Electric Machinery

Shandong Kaiyuan Motor

Jiadian Co., Ltd.

Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing

Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd.

Hebei Electric Motor

Able Motor

Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor

TECO

Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing

Regal Beloit

CLP Motor

Hengli Motor



Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Segmentation by Product: Asynchronous Motor

Synchronous Motor



Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Segmentation by Application: Machinery

Metallurgical

Petrochemical Industry

Food & Beverage

Chemical Industry

Other



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Asynchronous Motor

2.1.2 Synchronous Motor

2.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machinery

3.1.2 Metallurgical

3.1.3 Petrochemical Industry

3.1.4 Food & Beverage

3.1.5 Chemical Industry

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Wolong Electric Drive

7.1.1 Wolong Electric Drive Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wolong Electric Drive Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Wolong Electric Drive Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Wolong Electric Drive Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.1.5 Wolong Electric Drive Recent Development

7.2 Wannan Electric Machine

7.2.1 Wannan Electric Machine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wannan Electric Machine Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Wannan Electric Machine Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Wannan Electric Machine Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.2.5 Wannan Electric Machine Recent Development

7.3 Huali Group

7.3.1 Huali Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huali Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Huali Group Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Huali Group Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.3.5 Huali Group Recent Development

7.4 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhongda Electric Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Changli Group

7.5.1 Changli Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Changli Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Changli Group Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Changli Group Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.5.5 Changli Group Recent Development

7.6 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd

7.6.1 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.6.5 Jiangsu Xi’anda Explosion-proof Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor

7.7.1 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Recent Development

7.8 SIEMENS

7.8.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

7.8.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SIEMENS Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SIEMENS Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.8.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

7.9 ABB

7.9.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.9.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ABB Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ABB Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.9.5 ABB Recent Development

7.10 Simo

7.10.1 Simo Corporation Information

7.10.2 Simo Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Simo Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Simo Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.10.5 Simo Recent Development

7.11 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing

7.11.1 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Products Offered

7.11.5 Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Recent Development

7.12 NIDEC

7.12.1 NIDEC Corporation Information

7.12.2 NIDEC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NIDEC Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NIDEC Products Offered

7.12.5 NIDEC Recent Development

7.13 Lanzhou Electric Machinery

7.13.1 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 Lanzhou Electric Machinery Recent Development

7.14 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor

7.14.1 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Products Offered

7.14.5 Shandong Kaiyuan Motor Recent Development

7.15 Jiadian Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Jiadian Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing

7.16.1 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.16.2 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Products Offered

7.16.5 Weg (Nantong) Electric Motor Manufacturing Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Hebei Electric Motor

7.18.1 Hebei Electric Motor Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hebei Electric Motor Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hebei Electric Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hebei Electric Motor Products Offered

7.18.5 Hebei Electric Motor Recent Development

7.19 Able Motor

7.19.1 Able Motor Corporation Information

7.19.2 Able Motor Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Able Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Able Motor Products Offered

7.19.5 Able Motor Recent Development

7.20 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor

7.20.1 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Corporation Information

7.20.2 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Products Offered

7.20.5 Chongqing Shi Li Meng Motor Recent Development

7.21 TECO

7.21.1 TECO Corporation Information

7.21.2 TECO Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 TECO Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 TECO Products Offered

7.21.5 TECO Recent Development

7.22 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing

7.22.1 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Products Offered

7.22.5 Shanxi Electric Motor Manufacturing Recent Development

7.23 Regal Beloit

7.23.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

7.23.2 Regal Beloit Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Regal Beloit Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Regal Beloit Products Offered

7.23.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

7.24 CLP Motor

7.24.1 CLP Motor Corporation Information

7.24.2 CLP Motor Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 CLP Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 CLP Motor Products Offered

7.24.5 CLP Motor Recent Development

7.25 Hengli Motor

7.25.1 Hengli Motor Corporation Information

7.25.2 Hengli Motor Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Hengli Motor Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Hengli Motor Products Offered

7.25.5 Hengli Motor Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Distributors

8.3 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Distributors

8.5 Low Voltage Three-Phase Motor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

