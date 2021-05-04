Low Voltage Drives Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd

“

The report titled Global Low Voltage Drives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Low Voltage Drives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Low Voltage Drives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Low Voltage Drives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Low Voltage Drives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Low Voltage Drives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Low Voltage Drives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Low Voltage Drives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Low Voltage Drives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Low Voltage Drives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Low Voltage Drives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Low Voltage Drives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Danfoss A/S, YASKAWA Electric Corp., SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG, Nidec Control Techniques Ltd., KEB Automation KG, General Electric Co.

Market Segmentation by Product: 0.75-2.1 kW

2.2-7.4 kW

7.5-45 kW

46-75 kW

76-110 kW

111-375 kW

Above 375 kW



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater

Commercial HVAC

Power Generation

Metallurgy

Infrastructure

Automotive



The Low Voltage Drives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Low Voltage Drives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Low Voltage Drives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Low Voltage Drives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Low Voltage Drives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Low Voltage Drives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Low Voltage Drives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Low Voltage Drives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Low Voltage Drives Market Overview

1.1 Low Voltage Drives Product Overview

1.2 Low Voltage Drives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0.75-2.1 kW

1.2.2 2.2-7.4 kW

1.2.3 7.5-45 kW

1.2.4 46-75 kW

1.2.5 76-110 kW

1.2.6 111-375 kW

1.2.7 Above 375 kW

1.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Low Voltage Drives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Low Voltage Drives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Low Voltage Drives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Low Voltage Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Low Voltage Drives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Low Voltage Drives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low Voltage Drives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Low Voltage Drives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low Voltage Drives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Low Voltage Drives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Low Voltage Drives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Low Voltage Drives by Application

4.1 Low Voltage Drives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food and Beverage

4.1.2 Manufacturing

4.1.3 Water & Wastewater

4.1.4 Commercial HVAC

4.1.5 Power Generation

4.1.6 Metallurgy

4.1.7 Infrastructure

4.1.8 Automotive

4.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Low Voltage Drives by Country

5.1 North America Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Low Voltage Drives by Country

6.1 Europe Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Low Voltage Drives by Country

8.1 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage Drives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low Voltage Drives Business

10.1 ABB Ltd.

10.1.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ABB Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 Schneider Electric

10.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Schneider Electric Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.3 Siemens Ltd

10.3.1 Siemens Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Siemens Ltd Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Siemens Ltd Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Ltd Recent Development

10.4 Rockwell Automation

10.4.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rockwell Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Rockwell Automation Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Rockwell Automation Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.4.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

10.5 Danfoss A/S

10.5.1 Danfoss A/S Corporation Information

10.5.2 Danfoss A/S Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Danfoss A/S Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Danfoss A/S Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.5.5 Danfoss A/S Recent Development

10.6 YASKAWA Electric Corp.

10.6.1 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Corporation Information

10.6.2 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.6.5 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Recent Development

10.7 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG

10.7.1 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Corporation Information

10.7.2 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.7.5 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Recent Development

10.8 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd.

10.8.1 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.8.5 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 KEB Automation KG

10.9.1 KEB Automation KG Corporation Information

10.9.2 KEB Automation KG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 KEB Automation KG Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 KEB Automation KG Low Voltage Drives Products Offered

10.9.5 KEB Automation KG Recent Development

10.10 General Electric Co.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Low Voltage Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 General Electric Co. Low Voltage Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 General Electric Co. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Low Voltage Drives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Low Voltage Drives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Low Voltage Drives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Low Voltage Drives Distributors

12.3 Low Voltage Drives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”