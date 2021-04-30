Low-Slope Roofing Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027| CertainTeed, Arma, GAF Roofing

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Low-Slope Roofing market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Low-Slope Roofing market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Low-Slope Roofing market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Low-Slope Roofing market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Research Report: CertainTeed, Arma, GAF Roofing, REPP Industries, Hopkins Roofing, Mule-Hide, Owens Corning Roofing

Global Low-Slope Roofing Market by Type: Plastic Roofing, Bituminous Roofing, Rubber Roofing, Metal Roofing

Global Low-Slope Roofing Market by Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Low-Slope Roofing market in key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Low-Slope Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Low-Slope Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic Roofing

1.2.2 Bituminous Roofing

1.2.3 Rubber Roofing

1.2.4 Metal Roofing

1.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Low-Slope Roofing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Low-Slope Roofing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Low-Slope Roofing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Low-Slope Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Low-Slope Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low-Slope Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Low-Slope Roofing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low-Slope Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Low-Slope Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Low-Slope Roofing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Low-Slope Roofing by Application

4.1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Building

4.1.2 Commercial Building

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Low-Slope Roofing by Country

5.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Low-Slope Roofing by Country

6.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing by Country

8.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low-Slope Roofing Business

10.1 CertainTeed

10.1.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

10.1.2 CertainTeed Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 CertainTeed Recent Development

10.2 Arma

10.2.1 Arma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arma Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arma Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.2.5 Arma Recent Development

10.3 GAF Roofing

10.3.1 GAF Roofing Corporation Information

10.3.2 GAF Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GAF Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GAF Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 GAF Roofing Recent Development

10.4 REPP Industries

10.4.1 REPP Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 REPP Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 REPP Industries Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 REPP Industries Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 REPP Industries Recent Development

10.5 Hopkins Roofing

10.5.1 Hopkins Roofing Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hopkins Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hopkins Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hopkins Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 Hopkins Roofing Recent Development

10.6 Mule-Hide

10.6.1 Mule-Hide Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mule-Hide Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mule-Hide Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mule-Hide Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 Mule-Hide Recent Development

10.7 Owens Corning Roofing

10.7.1 Owens Corning Roofing Corporation Information

10.7.2 Owens Corning Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Owens Corning Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Owens Corning Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 Owens Corning Roofing Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Low-Slope Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Low-Slope Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Low-Slope Roofing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Low-Slope Roofing Distributors

12.3 Low-Slope Roofing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

