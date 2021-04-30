Low-Slope Roofing Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027| CertainTeed, Arma, GAF Roofing

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Low-Slope Roofing market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Low-Slope Roofing market.
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Low-Slope Roofing market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Low-Slope Roofing market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Low-Slope Roofing market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Research Report: CertainTeed, Arma, GAF Roofing, REPP Industries, Hopkins Roofing, Mule-Hide, Owens Corning Roofing
Global Low-Slope Roofing Market by Type: Plastic Roofing, Bituminous Roofing, Rubber Roofing, Metal Roofing
Global Low-Slope Roofing Market by Application: Residential Building, Commercial Building, Others
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Low-Slope Roofing market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Low-Slope Roofing market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Low-Slope Roofing market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Low-Slope Roofing market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Low-Slope Roofing market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Low-Slope Roofing market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Low-Slope Roofing market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Low-Slope Roofing market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Contents
1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Overview
1.1 Low-Slope Roofing Product Overview
1.2 Low-Slope Roofing Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Plastic Roofing
1.2.2 Bituminous Roofing
1.2.3 Rubber Roofing
1.2.4 Metal Roofing
1.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Low-Slope Roofing Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Low-Slope Roofing Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Low-Slope Roofing Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Low-Slope Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Low-Slope Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low-Slope Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Low-Slope Roofing as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low-Slope Roofing Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Low-Slope Roofing Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Low-Slope Roofing Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Low-Slope Roofing by Application
4.1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential Building
4.1.2 Commercial Building
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Low-Slope Roofing by Country
5.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Low-Slope Roofing by Country
6.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing by Country
8.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low-Slope Roofing Business
10.1 CertainTeed
10.1.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information
10.1.2 CertainTeed Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered
10.1.5 CertainTeed Recent Development
10.2 Arma
10.2.1 Arma Corporation Information
10.2.2 Arma Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Arma Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered
10.2.5 Arma Recent Development
10.3 GAF Roofing
10.3.1 GAF Roofing Corporation Information
10.3.2 GAF Roofing Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 GAF Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 GAF Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered
10.3.5 GAF Roofing Recent Development
10.4 REPP Industries
10.4.1 REPP Industries Corporation Information
10.4.2 REPP Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 REPP Industries Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 REPP Industries Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered
10.4.5 REPP Industries Recent Development
10.5 Hopkins Roofing
10.5.1 Hopkins Roofing Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hopkins Roofing Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hopkins Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Hopkins Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered
10.5.5 Hopkins Roofing Recent Development
10.6 Mule-Hide
10.6.1 Mule-Hide Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mule-Hide Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Mule-Hide Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Mule-Hide Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered
10.6.5 Mule-Hide Recent Development
10.7 Owens Corning Roofing
10.7.1 Owens Corning Roofing Corporation Information
10.7.2 Owens Corning Roofing Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Owens Corning Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Owens Corning Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered
10.7.5 Owens Corning Roofing Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Low-Slope Roofing Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Low-Slope Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Low-Slope Roofing Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Low-Slope Roofing Distributors
12.3 Low-Slope Roofing Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
