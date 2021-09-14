Low-K Dielectric Material Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Versum Materials, Asahi Kasei, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Low-K Dielectric Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Low-K Dielectric Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Low-K Dielectric Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Versum Materials, Asahi Kasei, DuPont, Linde, Air Products, SoulBrain, CMC Materials, SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Shin-Etsu Chemical, DNF, DOW, ZEON, Praxair, SACHEM, Kanto Chemical, JSR Corporation, Fujifilm, Merck

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fluorine-Doped Silicon Dioxide

Organosilicate Glass or OSG

Porous Silicon Dioxide

Porous Organosilicate Glass

Spin-on Organic Polymeric Dielectrics

Spin-on Silicon Based Polymeric Dielectric



Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductor

Microelectronics



The Low-K Dielectric Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Low-K Dielectric Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Low-K Dielectric Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low-K Dielectric Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fluorine-Doped Silicon Dioxide

1.2.3 Organosilicate Glass or OSG

1.2.4 Porous Silicon Dioxide

1.2.5 Porous Organosilicate Glass

1.2.6 Spin-on Organic Polymeric Dielectrics

1.2.7 Spin-on Silicon Based Polymeric Dielectric

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Microelectronics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Low-K Dielectric Material Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Low-K Dielectric Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Low-K Dielectric Material Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Low-K Dielectric Material Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Low-K Dielectric Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Low-K Dielectric Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Low-K Dielectric Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Low-K Dielectric Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Low-K Dielectric Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Low-K Dielectric Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Low-K Dielectric Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Low-K Dielectric Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Low-K Dielectric Material Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Low-K Dielectric Material Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Low-K Dielectric Material Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Low-K Dielectric Material Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Low-K Dielectric Material Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Low-K Dielectric Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Low-K Dielectric Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Low-K Dielectric Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Low-K Dielectric Material Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Low-K Dielectric Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Low-K Dielectric Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Low-K Dielectric Material Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Low-K Dielectric Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Low-K Dielectric Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Low-K Dielectric Material Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Low-K Dielectric Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Low-K Dielectric Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Low-K Dielectric Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Low-K Dielectric Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low-K Dielectric Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low-K Dielectric Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Versum Materials

12.1.1 Versum Materials Corporation Information

12.1.2 Versum Materials Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Versum Materials Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Versum Materials Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.1.5 Versum Materials Recent Development

12.2 Asahi Kasei

12.2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Asahi Kasei Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asahi Kasei Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.2.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.3 DuPont

12.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DuPont Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DuPont Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.4 Linde

12.4.1 Linde Corporation Information

12.4.2 Linde Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Linde Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Linde Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.4.5 Linde Recent Development

12.5 Air Products

12.5.1 Air Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Air Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Air Products Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Air Products Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.5.5 Air Products Recent Development

12.6 SoulBrain

12.6.1 SoulBrain Corporation Information

12.6.2 SoulBrain Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SoulBrain Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SoulBrain Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.6.5 SoulBrain Recent Development

12.7 CMC Materials

12.7.1 CMC Materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 CMC Materials Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CMC Materials Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CMC Materials Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.7.5 CMC Materials Recent Development

12.8 SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS

12.8.1 SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS Corporation Information

12.8.2 SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.8.5 SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS Recent Development

12.9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

12.11 Versum Materials

12.11.1 Versum Materials Corporation Information

12.11.2 Versum Materials Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Versum Materials Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Versum Materials Low-K Dielectric Material Products Offered

12.11.5 Versum Materials Recent Development

12.12 DOW

12.12.1 DOW Corporation Information

12.12.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 DOW Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DOW Products Offered

12.12.5 DOW Recent Development

12.13 ZEON

12.13.1 ZEON Corporation Information

12.13.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 ZEON Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ZEON Products Offered

12.13.5 ZEON Recent Development

12.14 Praxair

12.14.1 Praxair Corporation Information

12.14.2 Praxair Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Praxair Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Praxair Products Offered

12.14.5 Praxair Recent Development

12.15 SACHEM

12.15.1 SACHEM Corporation Information

12.15.2 SACHEM Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 SACHEM Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SACHEM Products Offered

12.15.5 SACHEM Recent Development

12.16 Kanto Chemical

12.16.1 Kanto Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kanto Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Kanto Chemical Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kanto Chemical Products Offered

12.16.5 Kanto Chemical Recent Development

12.17 JSR Corporation

12.17.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 JSR Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 JSR Corporation Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 JSR Corporation Products Offered

12.17.5 JSR Corporation Recent Development

12.18 Fujifilm

12.18.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fujifilm Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Fujifilm Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Fujifilm Products Offered

12.18.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

12.19 Merck

12.19.1 Merck Corporation Information

12.19.2 Merck Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Merck Low-K Dielectric Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Merck Products Offered

12.19.5 Merck Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Low-K Dielectric Material Industry Trends

13.2 Low-K Dielectric Material Market Drivers

13.3 Low-K Dielectric Material Market Challenges

13.4 Low-K Dielectric Material Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Low-K Dielectric Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

