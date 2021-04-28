Low-carbon Aluminum Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | En+ Group, Alcoa, Rio Tinto

“

The report titled Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Low-carbon Aluminum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Low-carbon Aluminum report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: En+ Group, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Norsk Hydro, Century Aluminum, Chalco, Nanshan America

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Profile

Aluminum Ingot

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Hydropower

Building Industry

Others



The Low-carbon Aluminum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Low-carbon Aluminum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Low-carbon Aluminum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Low-carbon Aluminum market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market?

Table of Contents:

1 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Overview

1.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Product Overview

1.2 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Profile

1.2.2 Aluminum Ingot

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Low-carbon Aluminum Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Low-carbon Aluminum Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Low-carbon Aluminum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low-carbon Aluminum Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Low-carbon Aluminum as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low-carbon Aluminum Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Low-carbon Aluminum Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Low-carbon Aluminum Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Low-carbon Aluminum by Application

4.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Hydropower

4.1.3 Building Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Low-carbon Aluminum by Country

5.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum by Country

6.1 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum by Country

8.1 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low-carbon Aluminum Business

10.1 En+ Group

10.1.1 En+ Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 En+ Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 En+ Group Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 En+ Group Low-carbon Aluminum Products Offered

10.1.5 En+ Group Recent Development

10.2 Alcoa

10.2.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alcoa Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Alcoa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Alcoa Low-carbon Aluminum Products Offered

10.2.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.3 Rio Tinto

10.3.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rio Tinto Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rio Tinto Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rio Tinto Low-carbon Aluminum Products Offered

10.3.5 Rio Tinto Recent Development

10.4 Norsk Hydro

10.4.1 Norsk Hydro Corporation Information

10.4.2 Norsk Hydro Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Norsk Hydro Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Norsk Hydro Low-carbon Aluminum Products Offered

10.4.5 Norsk Hydro Recent Development

10.5 Century Aluminum

10.5.1 Century Aluminum Corporation Information

10.5.2 Century Aluminum Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Century Aluminum Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Century Aluminum Low-carbon Aluminum Products Offered

10.5.5 Century Aluminum Recent Development

10.6 Chalco

10.6.1 Chalco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chalco Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Chalco Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Chalco Low-carbon Aluminum Products Offered

10.6.5 Chalco Recent Development

10.7 Nanshan America

10.7.1 Nanshan America Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nanshan America Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nanshan America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nanshan America Low-carbon Aluminum Products Offered

10.7.5 Nanshan America Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Low-carbon Aluminum Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Low-carbon Aluminum Distributors

12.3 Low-carbon Aluminum Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

