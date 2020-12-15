Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: ABB, Siemens, Yaskawa, Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, Inovance Technology, Emerson, Fuji Electric, INVT, STEP Electric, Hiconics Drive Technology, EURA DRIVES

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, Siemens, Yaskawa, Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, Inovance Technology, Emerson, Fuji Electric, INVT, STEP Electric, Hiconics Drive Technology, EURA DRIVES Market Segment by Product Type:

V/F Control Inverters

Vector Inverters

Others Market Segment by Application:

Hoisting Machinery

Elevator

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Low and Medium-voltage Inverters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Low and Medium-voltage Inverters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters market

TOC

1 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Overview

1.1 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Product Overview

1.2 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 V/F Control Inverters

1.2.2 Vector Inverters

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Low and Medium-voltage Inverters as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters by Application

4.1 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hoisting Machinery

4.1.2 Elevator

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters by Application

4.5.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Inverters by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Inverters by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters by Application 5 North America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.3 Yaskawa

10.3.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

10.3.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Yaskawa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Yaskawa Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.3.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments

10.4 Delta Electronics

10.4.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Delta Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Delta Electronics Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Delta Electronics Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.4.5 Delta Electronics Recent Developments

10.5 Schneider Electric

10.5.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Schneider Electric Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Schneider Electric Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

10.6 Inovance Technology

10.6.1 Inovance Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Inovance Technology Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Inovance Technology Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Inovance Technology Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.6.5 Inovance Technology Recent Developments

10.7 Emerson

10.7.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.7.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Emerson Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Emerson Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.7.5 Emerson Recent Developments

10.8 Fuji Electric

10.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Fuji Electric Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fuji Electric Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

10.9 INVT

10.9.1 INVT Corporation Information

10.9.2 INVT Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 INVT Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 INVT Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.9.5 INVT Recent Developments

10.10 STEP Electric

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 STEP Electric Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 STEP Electric Recent Developments

10.11 Hiconics Drive Technology

10.11.1 Hiconics Drive Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hiconics Drive Technology Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Hiconics Drive Technology Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hiconics Drive Technology Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.11.5 Hiconics Drive Technology Recent Developments

10.12 EURA DRIVES

10.12.1 EURA DRIVES Corporation Information

10.12.2 EURA DRIVES Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 EURA DRIVES Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 EURA DRIVES Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Products Offered

10.12.5 EURA DRIVES Recent Developments 11 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Industry Trends

11.4.2 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Drivers

11.4.3 Low and Medium-voltage Inverters Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

