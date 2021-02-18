Loom Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | Picanol, Itema Group, Van de Wiele

“
The report titled Global Loom Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Loom market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Loom market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Loom market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Loom market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Loom report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Loom report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Loom market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Loom market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Loom market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Loom market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Loom market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Picanol, Itema Group, Van de Wiele, Dornier, RIFA, Tsudakoma, Toyota, Jingwei Textile Machinery, Haijia Machinery, Tianyi Red Flag, Huasense, Yiinchuen Machine, KINGTEX, Huayi Machinery, Smit, Tongda Group, SPR
Market Segmentation by Product: Air Jet Loom
Water Jet Loom
Rapier and Projectile Loom
Market Segmentation by Application: Natural Fibers Industry
Chemical Fiber Industry
The Loom Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Loom market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Loom market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Loom market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Loom industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Loom market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Loom market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Loom market?
Table of Contents:
1 Loom Market Overview
1.1 Loom Product Overview
1.2 Loom Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Air Jet Loom
1.2.2 Water Jet Loom
1.2.3 Rapier and Projectile Loom
1.3 Global Loom Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Loom Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Loom Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Loom Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Loom Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Loom Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Loom Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Loom Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Loom Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Loom Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Loom Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Loom Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Loom Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Loom Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Loom Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Loom Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Loom Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Loom Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Loom Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Loom Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Loom Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Loom Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Loom as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Loom Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Loom Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Loom by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Loom Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Loom Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Loom Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Loom Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Loom Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Loom Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Loom Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Loom by Application
4.1 Loom Segment by Application
4.1.1 Natural Fibers Industry
4.1.2 Chemical Fiber Industry
4.2 Global Loom Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Loom Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Loom Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Loom Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Loom by Application
4.5.2 Europe Loom by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Loom by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Loom by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Loom by Application
5 North America Loom Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Loom Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Loom Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Loom Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Loom Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Loom Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Loom Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Loom Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Loom Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Loom Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Loom Business
10.1 Picanol
10.1.1 Picanol Corporation Information
10.1.2 Picanol Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Picanol Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Picanol Loom Products Offered
10.1.5 Picanol Recent Developments
10.2 Itema Group
10.2.1 Itema Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Itema Group Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Itema Group Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Picanol Loom Products Offered
10.2.5 Itema Group Recent Developments
10.3 Van de Wiele
10.3.1 Van de Wiele Corporation Information
10.3.2 Van de Wiele Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Van de Wiele Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Van de Wiele Loom Products Offered
10.3.5 Van de Wiele Recent Developments
10.4 Dornier
10.4.1 Dornier Corporation Information
10.4.2 Dornier Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Dornier Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Dornier Loom Products Offered
10.4.5 Dornier Recent Developments
10.5 RIFA
10.5.1 RIFA Corporation Information
10.5.2 RIFA Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 RIFA Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 RIFA Loom Products Offered
10.5.5 RIFA Recent Developments
10.6 Tsudakoma
10.6.1 Tsudakoma Corporation Information
10.6.2 Tsudakoma Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Tsudakoma Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Tsudakoma Loom Products Offered
10.6.5 Tsudakoma Recent Developments
10.7 Toyota
10.7.1 Toyota Corporation Information
10.7.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Toyota Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Toyota Loom Products Offered
10.7.5 Toyota Recent Developments
10.8 Jingwei Textile Machinery
10.8.1 Jingwei Textile Machinery Corporation Information
10.8.2 Jingwei Textile Machinery Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Jingwei Textile Machinery Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Jingwei Textile Machinery Loom Products Offered
10.8.5 Jingwei Textile Machinery Recent Developments
10.9 Haijia Machinery
10.9.1 Haijia Machinery Corporation Information
10.9.2 Haijia Machinery Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Haijia Machinery Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Haijia Machinery Loom Products Offered
10.9.5 Haijia Machinery Recent Developments
10.10 Tianyi Red Flag
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Loom Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Tianyi Red Flag Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tianyi Red Flag Recent Developments
10.11 Huasense
10.11.1 Huasense Corporation Information
10.11.2 Huasense Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Huasense Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Huasense Loom Products Offered
10.11.5 Huasense Recent Developments
10.12 Yiinchuen Machine
10.12.1 Yiinchuen Machine Corporation Information
10.12.2 Yiinchuen Machine Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Yiinchuen Machine Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Yiinchuen Machine Loom Products Offered
10.12.5 Yiinchuen Machine Recent Developments
10.13 KINGTEX
10.13.1 KINGTEX Corporation Information
10.13.2 KINGTEX Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 KINGTEX Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 KINGTEX Loom Products Offered
10.13.5 KINGTEX Recent Developments
10.14 Huayi Machinery
10.14.1 Huayi Machinery Corporation Information
10.14.2 Huayi Machinery Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Huayi Machinery Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Huayi Machinery Loom Products Offered
10.14.5 Huayi Machinery Recent Developments
10.15 Smit
10.15.1 Smit Corporation Information
10.15.2 Smit Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Smit Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Smit Loom Products Offered
10.15.5 Smit Recent Developments
10.16 Tongda Group
10.16.1 Tongda Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 Tongda Group Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Tongda Group Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Tongda Group Loom Products Offered
10.16.5 Tongda Group Recent Developments
10.17 SPR
10.17.1 SPR Corporation Information
10.17.2 SPR Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 SPR Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 SPR Loom Products Offered
10.17.5 SPR Recent Developments
11 Loom Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Loom Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Loom Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Loom Industry Trends
11.4.2 Loom Market Drivers
11.4.3 Loom Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
