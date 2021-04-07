Loom Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Picanol, Itema Group, Van de Wiele

“

The report titled Global Loom Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Loom market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Loom market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Loom market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Loom market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Loom report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Loom report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Loom market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Loom market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Loom market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Loom market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Loom market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Picanol, Itema Group, Van de Wiele, Dornier, RIFA, Tsudakoma, Toyota, Jingwei Textile Machinery, Haijia Machinery, Tianyi Red Flag, Huasense, Yiinchuen Machine, KINGTEX, Huayi Machinery, Smit, Tongda Group, SPR

Market Segmentation by Product: Air Jet Loom

Water Jet Loom

Rapier and Projectile Loom



Market Segmentation by Application: Natural Fibers Industry

Chemical Fiber Industry



The Loom Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Loom market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Loom market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Loom market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Loom industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Loom market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Loom market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Loom market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Loom Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Loom Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Air Jet Loom

1.2.3 Water Jet Loom

1.2.4 Rapier and Projectile Loom

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Loom Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Natural Fibers Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Fiber Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Loom Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Loom Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Loom Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Loom Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Loom Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Loom Industry Trends

2.4.2 Loom Market Drivers

2.4.3 Loom Market Challenges

2.4.4 Loom Market Restraints

3 Global Loom Sales

3.1 Global Loom Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Loom Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Loom Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Loom Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Loom Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Loom Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Loom Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Loom Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Loom Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Loom Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Loom Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Loom Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Loom Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Loom Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Loom Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Loom Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Loom Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Loom Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Loom Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Loom Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Loom Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Loom Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Loom Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Loom Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Loom Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Loom Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Loom Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Loom Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Loom Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Loom Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Loom Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Loom Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Loom Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Loom Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Loom Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Loom Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Loom Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Loom Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Loom Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Loom Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Loom Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Loom Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Loom Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Loom Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Loom Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Loom Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Loom Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Loom Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Loom Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Loom Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Loom Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Loom Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Loom Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Loom Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Loom Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Loom Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Loom Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Loom Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Loom Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Loom Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Loom Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Loom Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Loom Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Loom Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Loom Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Loom Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Loom Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Loom Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Loom Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Loom Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Loom Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Loom Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Loom Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Loom Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Loom Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Loom Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Loom Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Loom Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Loom Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Loom Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Loom Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Loom Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Loom Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Loom Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Loom Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Loom Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Loom Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Loom Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Loom Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Loom Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Loom Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Loom Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Loom Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Loom Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Loom Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Loom Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Loom Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Loom Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Loom Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Picanol

12.1.1 Picanol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Picanol Overview

12.1.3 Picanol Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Picanol Loom Products and Services

12.1.5 Picanol Loom SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Picanol Recent Developments

12.2 Itema Group

12.2.1 Itema Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Itema Group Overview

12.2.3 Itema Group Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Itema Group Loom Products and Services

12.2.5 Itema Group Loom SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Itema Group Recent Developments

12.3 Van de Wiele

12.3.1 Van de Wiele Corporation Information

12.3.2 Van de Wiele Overview

12.3.3 Van de Wiele Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Van de Wiele Loom Products and Services

12.3.5 Van de Wiele Loom SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Van de Wiele Recent Developments

12.4 Dornier

12.4.1 Dornier Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dornier Overview

12.4.3 Dornier Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dornier Loom Products and Services

12.4.5 Dornier Loom SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Dornier Recent Developments

12.5 RIFA

12.5.1 RIFA Corporation Information

12.5.2 RIFA Overview

12.5.3 RIFA Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RIFA Loom Products and Services

12.5.5 RIFA Loom SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 RIFA Recent Developments

12.6 Tsudakoma

12.6.1 Tsudakoma Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tsudakoma Overview

12.6.3 Tsudakoma Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tsudakoma Loom Products and Services

12.6.5 Tsudakoma Loom SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Tsudakoma Recent Developments

12.7 Toyota

12.7.1 Toyota Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toyota Overview

12.7.3 Toyota Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Toyota Loom Products and Services

12.7.5 Toyota Loom SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Toyota Recent Developments

12.8 Jingwei Textile Machinery

12.8.1 Jingwei Textile Machinery Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jingwei Textile Machinery Overview

12.8.3 Jingwei Textile Machinery Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jingwei Textile Machinery Loom Products and Services

12.8.5 Jingwei Textile Machinery Loom SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Jingwei Textile Machinery Recent Developments

12.9 Haijia Machinery

12.9.1 Haijia Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 Haijia Machinery Overview

12.9.3 Haijia Machinery Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Haijia Machinery Loom Products and Services

12.9.5 Haijia Machinery Loom SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Haijia Machinery Recent Developments

12.10 Tianyi Red Flag

12.10.1 Tianyi Red Flag Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tianyi Red Flag Overview

12.10.3 Tianyi Red Flag Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tianyi Red Flag Loom Products and Services

12.10.5 Tianyi Red Flag Loom SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Tianyi Red Flag Recent Developments

12.11 Huasense

12.11.1 Huasense Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huasense Overview

12.11.3 Huasense Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Huasense Loom Products and Services

12.11.5 Huasense Recent Developments

12.12 Yiinchuen Machine

12.12.1 Yiinchuen Machine Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yiinchuen Machine Overview

12.12.3 Yiinchuen Machine Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Yiinchuen Machine Loom Products and Services

12.12.5 Yiinchuen Machine Recent Developments

12.13 KINGTEX

12.13.1 KINGTEX Corporation Information

12.13.2 KINGTEX Overview

12.13.3 KINGTEX Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 KINGTEX Loom Products and Services

12.13.5 KINGTEX Recent Developments

12.14 Huayi Machinery

12.14.1 Huayi Machinery Corporation Information

12.14.2 Huayi Machinery Overview

12.14.3 Huayi Machinery Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Huayi Machinery Loom Products and Services

12.14.5 Huayi Machinery Recent Developments

12.15 Smit

12.15.1 Smit Corporation Information

12.15.2 Smit Overview

12.15.3 Smit Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Smit Loom Products and Services

12.15.5 Smit Recent Developments

12.16 Tongda Group

12.16.1 Tongda Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tongda Group Overview

12.16.3 Tongda Group Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tongda Group Loom Products and Services

12.16.5 Tongda Group Recent Developments

12.17 SPR

12.17.1 SPR Corporation Information

12.17.2 SPR Overview

12.17.3 SPR Loom Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 SPR Loom Products and Services

12.17.5 SPR Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Loom Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Loom Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Loom Production Mode & Process

13.4 Loom Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Loom Sales Channels

13.4.2 Loom Distributors

13.5 Loom Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”