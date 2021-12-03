Long-Term Acute Care Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Baxter

“

A newly published report titled “(Long-Term Acute Care Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long-Term Acute Care report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long-Term Acute Care market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long-Term Acute Care market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long-Term Acute Care market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long-Term Acute Care market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long-Term Acute Care market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care, Philips, Cardinal Health, Novartis, Stryker, BD, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo

Market Segmentation by Product:

Blood Devices

Oxygen Delivery Devices

Aerosol Delivery Devices

Advanced Wound Dressings

Skin Substitutes

Heart Monitors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Respiratory Patients

Transfusions Required Patients

Renal Failure Patients

Prolonged Ventilator Use Patients

Wound Care Patients

Others



The Long-Term Acute Care Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long-Term Acute Care market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long-Term Acute Care market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Long-Term Acute Care Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long-Term Acute Care

1.2 Long-Term Acute Care Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long-Term Acute Care Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Blood Devices

1.2.3 Oxygen Delivery Devices

1.2.4 Aerosol Delivery Devices

1.2.5 Advanced Wound Dressings

1.2.6 Skin Substitutes

1.2.7 Heart Monitors

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Long-Term Acute Care Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Long-Term Acute Care Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Respiratory Patients

1.3.3 Transfusions Required Patients

1.3.4 Renal Failure Patients

1.3.5 Prolonged Ventilator Use Patients

1.3.6 Wound Care Patients

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Long-Term Acute Care Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Long-Term Acute Care Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Long-Term Acute Care Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Long-Term Acute Care Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Long-Term Acute Care Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Long-Term Acute Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Long-Term Acute Care Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Long-Term Acute Care Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Long-Term Acute Care Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Long-Term Acute Care Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long-Term Acute Care Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Long-Term Acute Care Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Long-Term Acute Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Long-Term Acute Care Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Long-Term Acute Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Long-Term Acute Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Long-Term Acute Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Long-Term Acute Care Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Long-Term Acute Care Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Long-Term Acute Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Long-Term Acute Care Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Long-Term Acute Care Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Long-Term Acute Care Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Long-Term Acute Care Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Long-Term Acute Care Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Long-Term Acute Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Long-Term Acute Care Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Long-Term Acute Care Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Long-Term Acute Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Long-Term Acute Care Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Long-Term Acute Care Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Long-Term Acute Care Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Long-Term Acute Care Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Long-Term Acute Care Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Long-Term Acute Care Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Long-Term Acute Care Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Long-Term Acute Care Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Long-Term Acute Care Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Long-Term Acute Care Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 GE Healthcare

6.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

6.2.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 GE Healthcare Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 GE Healthcare Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Medtronic

6.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.3.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Medtronic Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Medtronic Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Baxter

6.4.1 Baxter Corporation Information

6.4.2 Baxter Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Baxter Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Baxter Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Baxter Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Fresenius Medical Care

6.5.1 Fresenius Medical Care Corporation Information

6.5.2 Fresenius Medical Care Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Fresenius Medical Care Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Fresenius Medical Care Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Fresenius Medical Care Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Philips

6.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Philips Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Philips Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Cardinal Health

6.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

6.6.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Cardinal Health Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Cardinal Health Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Novartis

6.8.1 Novartis Corporation Information

6.8.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Novartis Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Novartis Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Novartis Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Stryker

6.9.1 Stryker Corporation Information

6.9.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Stryker Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Stryker Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Stryker Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 BD

6.10.1 BD Corporation Information

6.10.2 BD Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 BD Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 BD Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.10.5 BD Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Boston Scientific

6.11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

6.11.2 Boston Scientific Long-Term Acute Care Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Boston Scientific Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Boston Scientific Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Abbott Laboratories

6.12.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

6.12.2 Abbott Laboratories Long-Term Acute Care Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Abbott Laboratories Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Abbott Laboratories Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Terumo

6.13.1 Terumo Corporation Information

6.13.2 Terumo Long-Term Acute Care Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Terumo Long-Term Acute Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Terumo Long-Term Acute Care Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Terumo Recent Developments/Updates

7 Long-Term Acute Care Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Long-Term Acute Care Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long-Term Acute Care

7.4 Long-Term Acute Care Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Long-Term Acute Care Distributors List

8.3 Long-Term Acute Care Customers

9 Long-Term Acute Care Market Dynamics

9.1 Long-Term Acute Care Industry Trends

9.2 Long-Term Acute Care Growth Drivers

9.3 Long-Term Acute Care Market Challenges

9.4 Long-Term Acute Care Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Long-Term Acute Care Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Long-Term Acute Care by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-Term Acute Care by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Long-Term Acute Care Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Long-Term Acute Care by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-Term Acute Care by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Long-Term Acute Care Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Long-Term Acute Care by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-Term Acute Care by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

