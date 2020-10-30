Long Steel Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2020-2026 | ArcelorMittal, Baowu Steel, Emirates Steel Industries Co.

“

The report titled Global Long Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Long Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Long Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Long Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Long Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Long Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ArcelorMittal, Baowu Steel, Emirates Steel Industries Co., Erdemir Iron and Steel, Ezz Steel, Habas Corp, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel, Metinvest, National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Nucor, Qatar Steel, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), Steel Authority of India, Tata Steel, Ternium, Nucor Corporation, Gerdau

Market Segmentation by Product: Rebar

Wire Rod

Rail

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Infrastructure

Others



The Long Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Long Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Long Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Long Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Long Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Long Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Long Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Long Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rebar

1.4.3 Wire Rod

1.2.4 Rail

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Long Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Long Steel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Long Steel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Long Steel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Long Steel, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Long Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Long Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Long Steel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Long Steel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Long Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Long Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Long Steel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Long Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Long Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Long Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Long Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Long Steel Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Long Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Long Steel Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Long Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Long Steel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Long Steel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Long Steel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Long Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Long Steel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Long Steel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Long Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Long Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Long Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Long Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Long Steel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Long Steel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Long Steel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Long Steel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Long Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Long Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Long Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Long Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Long Steel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Long Steel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Long Steel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Long Steel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Long Steel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Long Steel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Long Steel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Long Steel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ArcelorMittal

11.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

11.1.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ArcelorMittal Long Steel Products Offered

11.1.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

11.2 Baowu Steel

11.2.1 Baowu Steel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Baowu Steel Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Baowu Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Baowu Steel Long Steel Products Offered

11.2.5 Baowu Steel Related Developments

11.3 Emirates Steel Industries Co.

11.3.1 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Long Steel Products Offered

11.3.5 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Related Developments

11.4 Erdemir Iron and Steel

11.4.1 Erdemir Iron and Steel Corporation Information

11.4.2 Erdemir Iron and Steel Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Erdemir Iron and Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Erdemir Iron and Steel Long Steel Products Offered

11.4.5 Erdemir Iron and Steel Related Developments

11.5 Ezz Steel

11.5.1 Ezz Steel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ezz Steel Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Ezz Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ezz Steel Long Steel Products Offered

11.5.5 Ezz Steel Related Developments

11.6 Habas Corp

11.6.1 Habas Corp Corporation Information

11.6.2 Habas Corp Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Habas Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Habas Corp Long Steel Products Offered

11.6.5 Habas Corp Related Developments

11.7 Hesteel Group

11.7.1 Hesteel Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hesteel Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Hesteel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hesteel Group Long Steel Products Offered

11.7.5 Hesteel Group Related Developments

11.8 Hyundai Steel

11.8.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hyundai Steel Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hyundai Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hyundai Steel Long Steel Products Offered

11.8.5 Hyundai Steel Related Developments

11.9 Metinvest

11.9.1 Metinvest Corporation Information

11.9.2 Metinvest Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Metinvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Metinvest Long Steel Products Offered

11.9.5 Metinvest Related Developments

11.10 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO)

11.10.1 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Corporation Information

11.10.2 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Long Steel Products Offered

11.10.5 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Related Developments

11.12 Nucor

11.12.1 Nucor Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nucor Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Nucor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nucor Products Offered

11.12.5 Nucor Related Developments

11.13 Qatar Steel

11.13.1 Qatar Steel Corporation Information

11.13.2 Qatar Steel Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Qatar Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Qatar Steel Products Offered

11.13.5 Qatar Steel Related Developments

11.14 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)

11.14.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Products Offered

11.14.5 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Related Developments

11.15 Steel Authority of India

11.15.1 Steel Authority of India Corporation Information

11.15.2 Steel Authority of India Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Steel Authority of India Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Steel Authority of India Products Offered

11.15.5 Steel Authority of India Related Developments

11.16 Tata Steel

11.16.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

11.16.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Tata Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Tata Steel Products Offered

11.16.5 Tata Steel Related Developments

11.17 Ternium

11.17.1 Ternium Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ternium Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Ternium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ternium Products Offered

11.17.5 Ternium Related Developments

11.18 Nucor Corporation

11.18.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

11.18.2 Nucor Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Nucor Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Nucor Corporation Products Offered

11.18.5 Nucor Corporation Related Developments

11.19 Gerdau

11.19.1 Gerdau Corporation Information

11.19.2 Gerdau Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Gerdau Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Gerdau Products Offered

11.19.5 Gerdau Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Long Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Long Steel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Long Steel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Long Steel Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Long Steel Market Challenges

13.3 Long Steel Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Long Steel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Long Steel Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Long Steel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”