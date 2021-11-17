Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027| HandM, Nike, Fast Retailing

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3102345/global-long-sleeve-t-shirt-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Research Report: HandM, Nike, Fast Retailing, GAP, Adidas, CandA, Gildan, Inditex, Esprit, American Apparel, Hanes, Li-Ning, Bestseller, Levi Strauss, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, HLA, Under Armour, Brooks Brothers, Next Plc, Lacoste, TOM TAILOR, Metersbonwe, Semir, S.Oliver

Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market by Type: Men’s Shoes, Women’s Shoes

Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market by Application: Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Mall, E-commerce, Others

The global Long Sleeve T-shirt market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Long Sleeve T-shirt report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Long Sleeve T-shirt research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3102345/global-long-sleeve-t-shirt-market

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market?

2. What will be the size of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market?

Table of Contents

1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Overview

1.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Overview

1.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Men’s Shirt

1.2.2 Women’s Shirt

1.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Long Sleeve T-shirt Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Long Sleeve T-shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Long Sleeve T-shirt as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Long Sleeve T-shirt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Long Sleeve T-shirt Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt by Application

4.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Specialty Stores

4.1.2 Supermarket and Mall

4.1.3 E-commerce

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt by Country

5.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt by Country

6.1 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt by Country

8.1 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long Sleeve T-shirt Business

10.1 HandM

10.1.1 HandM Corporation Information

10.1.2 HandM Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 HandM Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 HandM Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.1.5 HandM Recent Development

10.2 Nike

10.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nike Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 HandM Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.2.5 Nike Recent Development

10.3 Fast Retailing

10.3.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fast Retailing Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fast Retailing Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fast Retailing Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.3.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development

10.4 GAP

10.4.1 GAP Corporation Information

10.4.2 GAP Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GAP Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GAP Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.4.5 GAP Recent Development

10.5 Adidas

10.5.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.5.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Adidas Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Adidas Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.5.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.6 CandA

10.6.1 CandA Corporation Information

10.6.2 CandA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 CandA Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 CandA Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.6.5 CandA Recent Development

10.7 Gildan

10.7.1 Gildan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gildan Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Gildan Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Gildan Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.7.5 Gildan Recent Development

10.8 Inditex

10.8.1 Inditex Corporation Information

10.8.2 Inditex Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Inditex Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Inditex Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.8.5 Inditex Recent Development

10.9 Esprit

10.9.1 Esprit Corporation Information

10.9.2 Esprit Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Esprit Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Esprit Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.9.5 Esprit Recent Development

10.10 American Apparel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 American Apparel Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 American Apparel Recent Development

10.11 Hanes

10.11.1 Hanes Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hanes Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hanes Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hanes Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.11.5 Hanes Recent Development

10.12 Li-Ning

10.12.1 Li-Ning Corporation Information

10.12.2 Li-Ning Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Li-Ning Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Li-Ning Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.12.5 Li-Ning Recent Development

10.13 Bestseller

10.13.1 Bestseller Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bestseller Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bestseller Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bestseller Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.13.5 Bestseller Recent Development

10.14 Levi Strauss

10.14.1 Levi Strauss Corporation Information

10.14.2 Levi Strauss Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Levi Strauss Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Levi Strauss Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.14.5 Levi Strauss Recent Development

10.15 Ralph Lauren

10.15.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ralph Lauren Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.15.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

10.16 Hugo Boss

10.16.1 Hugo Boss Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hugo Boss Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hugo Boss Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hugo Boss Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.16.5 Hugo Boss Recent Development

10.17 HLA

10.17.1 HLA Corporation Information

10.17.2 HLA Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 HLA Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 HLA Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.17.5 HLA Recent Development

10.18 Under Armour

10.18.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.18.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Under Armour Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Under Armour Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.18.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.19 Brooks Brothers

10.19.1 Brooks Brothers Corporation Information

10.19.2 Brooks Brothers Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Brooks Brothers Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Brooks Brothers Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.19.5 Brooks Brothers Recent Development

10.20 Next Plc

10.20.1 Next Plc Corporation Information

10.20.2 Next Plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Next Plc Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Next Plc Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.20.5 Next Plc Recent Development

10.21 Lacoste

10.21.1 Lacoste Corporation Information

10.21.2 Lacoste Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Lacoste Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Lacoste Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.21.5 Lacoste Recent Development

10.22 TOM TAILOR

10.22.1 TOM TAILOR Corporation Information

10.22.2 TOM TAILOR Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 TOM TAILOR Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 TOM TAILOR Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.22.5 TOM TAILOR Recent Development

10.23 Metersbonwe

10.23.1 Metersbonwe Corporation Information

10.23.2 Metersbonwe Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Metersbonwe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Metersbonwe Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.23.5 Metersbonwe Recent Development

10.24 Semir

10.24.1 Semir Corporation Information

10.24.2 Semir Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Semir Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Semir Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.24.5 Semir Recent Development

10.25 S.Oliver

10.25.1 S.Oliver Corporation Information

10.25.2 S.Oliver Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 S.Oliver Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 S.Oliver Long Sleeve T-shirt Products Offered

10.25.5 S.Oliver Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Long Sleeve T-shirt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Distributors

12.3 Long Sleeve T-shirt Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.