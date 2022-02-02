Long-Range Lidars Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2028 | Velodyne, Quanergy, Luminar

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Long-Range Lidars Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long-Range Lidars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long-Range Lidars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long-Range Lidars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long-Range Lidars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long-Range Lidars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long-Range Lidars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Velodyne, Quanergy, Luminar, Waymo, AEye, Phoonic Vision, Tetravue, BOSCH, Pioneer, LeddarTech, Aeva, Blickfeld, Cepton Technologies, Innovusion, IBEO, Veoneer, Robo Sense Technology, DJI, Leishen Intelligence, HUAWEI, Hesai Instruments, Beike Tianhui, BeneWake Science And Technology, Encradar, Livox

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Line Lidars

Multi-Line Lidars



Market Segmentation by Application:

Robot

Unmanned

AR/VR

Marine Life Monitoring

Others



The Long-Range Lidars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long-Range Lidars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long-Range Lidars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Long-Range Lidars market expansion?

What will be the global Long-Range Lidars market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Long-Range Lidars market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Long-Range Lidars market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Long-Range Lidars market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Long-Range Lidars market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Long-Range Lidars Product Introduction

1.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Long-Range Lidars Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Long-Range Lidars Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Long-Range Lidars Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Long-Range Lidars in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Long-Range Lidars Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Long-Range Lidars Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Long-Range Lidars Industry Trends

1.5.2 Long-Range Lidars Market Drivers

1.5.3 Long-Range Lidars Market Challenges

1.5.4 Long-Range Lidars Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Long-Range Lidars Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Line Lidars

2.1.2 Multi-Line Lidars

2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Long-Range Lidars Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Robot

3.1.2 Unmanned

3.1.3 AR/VR

3.1.4 Marine Life Monitoring

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Long-Range Lidars Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Long-Range Lidars Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Long-Range Lidars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Long-Range Lidars Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Long-Range Lidars in 2021

4.2.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Long-Range Lidars Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Long-Range Lidars Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Long-Range Lidars Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Long-Range Lidars Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Long-Range Lidars Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Long-Range Lidars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Long-Range Lidars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Long-Range Lidars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Long-Range Lidars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Velodyne

7.1.1 Velodyne Corporation Information

7.1.2 Velodyne Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Velodyne Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Velodyne Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.1.5 Velodyne Recent Development

7.2 Quanergy

7.2.1 Quanergy Corporation Information

7.2.2 Quanergy Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Quanergy Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Quanergy Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.2.5 Quanergy Recent Development

7.3 Luminar

7.3.1 Luminar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Luminar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Luminar Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Luminar Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.3.5 Luminar Recent Development

7.4 Waymo

7.4.1 Waymo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Waymo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Waymo Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Waymo Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.4.5 Waymo Recent Development

7.5 AEye

7.5.1 AEye Corporation Information

7.5.2 AEye Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AEye Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AEye Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.5.5 AEye Recent Development

7.6 Phoonic Vision

7.6.1 Phoonic Vision Corporation Information

7.6.2 Phoonic Vision Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Phoonic Vision Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Phoonic Vision Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.6.5 Phoonic Vision Recent Development

7.7 Tetravue

7.7.1 Tetravue Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tetravue Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tetravue Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tetravue Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.7.5 Tetravue Recent Development

7.8 BOSCH

7.8.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

7.8.2 BOSCH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BOSCH Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BOSCH Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.8.5 BOSCH Recent Development

7.9 Pioneer

7.9.1 Pioneer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pioneer Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pioneer Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pioneer Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.9.5 Pioneer Recent Development

7.10 LeddarTech

7.10.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

7.10.2 LeddarTech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LeddarTech Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LeddarTech Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.10.5 LeddarTech Recent Development

7.11 Aeva

7.11.1 Aeva Corporation Information

7.11.2 Aeva Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Aeva Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Aeva Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

7.11.5 Aeva Recent Development

7.12 Blickfeld

7.12.1 Blickfeld Corporation Information

7.12.2 Blickfeld Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Blickfeld Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Blickfeld Products Offered

7.12.5 Blickfeld Recent Development

7.13 Cepton Technologies

7.13.1 Cepton Technologies Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cepton Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cepton Technologies Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cepton Technologies Products Offered

7.13.5 Cepton Technologies Recent Development

7.14 Innovusion

7.14.1 Innovusion Corporation Information

7.14.2 Innovusion Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Innovusion Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Innovusion Products Offered

7.14.5 Innovusion Recent Development

7.15 IBEO

7.15.1 IBEO Corporation Information

7.15.2 IBEO Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 IBEO Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 IBEO Products Offered

7.15.5 IBEO Recent Development

7.16 Veoneer

7.16.1 Veoneer Corporation Information

7.16.2 Veoneer Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Veoneer Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Veoneer Products Offered

7.16.5 Veoneer Recent Development

7.17 Robo Sense Technology

7.17.1 Robo Sense Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 Robo Sense Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Robo Sense Technology Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Robo Sense Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 Robo Sense Technology Recent Development

7.18 DJI

7.18.1 DJI Corporation Information

7.18.2 DJI Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 DJI Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 DJI Products Offered

7.18.5 DJI Recent Development

7.19 Leishen Intelligence

7.19.1 Leishen Intelligence Corporation Information

7.19.2 Leishen Intelligence Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Leishen Intelligence Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Leishen Intelligence Products Offered

7.19.5 Leishen Intelligence Recent Development

7.20 HUAWEI

7.20.1 HUAWEI Corporation Information

7.20.2 HUAWEI Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 HUAWEI Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 HUAWEI Products Offered

7.20.5 HUAWEI Recent Development

7.21 Hesai Instruments

7.21.1 Hesai Instruments Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hesai Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Hesai Instruments Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Hesai Instruments Products Offered

7.21.5 Hesai Instruments Recent Development

7.22 Beike Tianhui

7.22.1 Beike Tianhui Corporation Information

7.22.2 Beike Tianhui Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Beike Tianhui Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Beike Tianhui Products Offered

7.22.5 Beike Tianhui Recent Development

7.23 BeneWake Science And Technology

7.23.1 BeneWake Science And Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 BeneWake Science And Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 BeneWake Science And Technology Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 BeneWake Science And Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 BeneWake Science And Technology Recent Development

7.24 Encradar

7.24.1 Encradar Corporation Information

7.24.2 Encradar Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Encradar Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Encradar Products Offered

7.24.5 Encradar Recent Development

7.25 Livox

7.25.1 Livox Corporation Information

7.25.2 Livox Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Livox Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Livox Products Offered

7.25.5 Livox Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Long-Range Lidars Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Long-Range Lidars Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Long-Range Lidars Distributors

8.3 Long-Range Lidars Production Mode & Process

8.4 Long-Range Lidars Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Long-Range Lidars Sales Channels

8.4.2 Long-Range Lidars Distributors

8.5 Long-Range Lidars Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

