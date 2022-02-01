Long-Range Lidars Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Velodyne, Quanergy, Luminar, Waymo

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Long-Range Lidars Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long-Range Lidars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long-Range Lidars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long-Range Lidars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long-Range Lidars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long-Range Lidars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long-Range Lidars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Velodyne, Quanergy, Luminar, Waymo, AEye, Phoonic Vision, Tetravue, BOSCH, Pioneer, LeddarTech, Aeva, Blickfeld, Cepton Technologies, Innovusion, IBEO, Veoneer, Robo Sense Technology, DJI, Leishen Intelligence, HUAWEI, Hesai Instruments, Beike Tianhui, BeneWake Science And Technology, Encradar, Livox

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Line Lidars

Multi-Line Lidars



Market Segmentation by Application:

Robot

Unmanned

AR/VR

Marine Life Monitoring

Others



The Long-Range Lidars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long-Range Lidars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long-Range Lidars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Long-Range Lidars Market Overview

1.1 Long-Range Lidars Product Overview

1.2 Long-Range Lidars Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Line Lidars

1.2.2 Multi-Line Lidars

1.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Long-Range Lidars Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Long-Range Lidars Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Long-Range Lidars Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Long-Range Lidars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Long-Range Lidars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long-Range Lidars Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Long-Range Lidars Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Long-Range Lidars as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Long-Range Lidars Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Long-Range Lidars Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Long-Range Lidars Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Long-Range Lidars by Application

4.1 Long-Range Lidars Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Robot

4.1.2 Unmanned

4.1.3 AR/VR

4.1.4 Marine Life Monitoring

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Long-Range Lidars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Long-Range Lidars by Country

5.1 North America Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Long-Range Lidars by Country

6.1 Europe Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Long-Range Lidars by Country

8.1 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Long-Range Lidars Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long-Range Lidars Business

10.1 Velodyne

10.1.1 Velodyne Corporation Information

10.1.2 Velodyne Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Velodyne Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Velodyne Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.1.5 Velodyne Recent Development

10.2 Quanergy

10.2.1 Quanergy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Quanergy Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Quanergy Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Quanergy Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.2.5 Quanergy Recent Development

10.3 Luminar

10.3.1 Luminar Corporation Information

10.3.2 Luminar Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Luminar Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Luminar Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.3.5 Luminar Recent Development

10.4 Waymo

10.4.1 Waymo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Waymo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Waymo Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Waymo Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.4.5 Waymo Recent Development

10.5 AEye

10.5.1 AEye Corporation Information

10.5.2 AEye Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AEye Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 AEye Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.5.5 AEye Recent Development

10.6 Phoonic Vision

10.6.1 Phoonic Vision Corporation Information

10.6.2 Phoonic Vision Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Phoonic Vision Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Phoonic Vision Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.6.5 Phoonic Vision Recent Development

10.7 Tetravue

10.7.1 Tetravue Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tetravue Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tetravue Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Tetravue Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.7.5 Tetravue Recent Development

10.8 BOSCH

10.8.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

10.8.2 BOSCH Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BOSCH Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 BOSCH Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.8.5 BOSCH Recent Development

10.9 Pioneer

10.9.1 Pioneer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pioneer Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Pioneer Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Pioneer Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.9.5 Pioneer Recent Development

10.10 LeddarTech

10.10.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

10.10.2 LeddarTech Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 LeddarTech Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 LeddarTech Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.10.5 LeddarTech Recent Development

10.11 Aeva

10.11.1 Aeva Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aeva Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Aeva Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Aeva Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.11.5 Aeva Recent Development

10.12 Blickfeld

10.12.1 Blickfeld Corporation Information

10.12.2 Blickfeld Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Blickfeld Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Blickfeld Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.12.5 Blickfeld Recent Development

10.13 Cepton Technologies

10.13.1 Cepton Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cepton Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Cepton Technologies Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Cepton Technologies Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.13.5 Cepton Technologies Recent Development

10.14 Innovusion

10.14.1 Innovusion Corporation Information

10.14.2 Innovusion Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Innovusion Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Innovusion Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.14.5 Innovusion Recent Development

10.15 IBEO

10.15.1 IBEO Corporation Information

10.15.2 IBEO Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 IBEO Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 IBEO Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.15.5 IBEO Recent Development

10.16 Veoneer

10.16.1 Veoneer Corporation Information

10.16.2 Veoneer Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Veoneer Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Veoneer Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.16.5 Veoneer Recent Development

10.17 Robo Sense Technology

10.17.1 Robo Sense Technology Corporation Information

10.17.2 Robo Sense Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Robo Sense Technology Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Robo Sense Technology Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.17.5 Robo Sense Technology Recent Development

10.18 DJI

10.18.1 DJI Corporation Information

10.18.2 DJI Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 DJI Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 DJI Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.18.5 DJI Recent Development

10.19 Leishen Intelligence

10.19.1 Leishen Intelligence Corporation Information

10.19.2 Leishen Intelligence Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Leishen Intelligence Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Leishen Intelligence Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.19.5 Leishen Intelligence Recent Development

10.20 HUAWEI

10.20.1 HUAWEI Corporation Information

10.20.2 HUAWEI Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 HUAWEI Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 HUAWEI Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.20.5 HUAWEI Recent Development

10.21 Hesai Instruments

10.21.1 Hesai Instruments Corporation Information

10.21.2 Hesai Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Hesai Instruments Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Hesai Instruments Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.21.5 Hesai Instruments Recent Development

10.22 Beike Tianhui

10.22.1 Beike Tianhui Corporation Information

10.22.2 Beike Tianhui Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Beike Tianhui Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Beike Tianhui Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.22.5 Beike Tianhui Recent Development

10.23 BeneWake Science And Technology

10.23.1 BeneWake Science And Technology Corporation Information

10.23.2 BeneWake Science And Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 BeneWake Science And Technology Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 BeneWake Science And Technology Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.23.5 BeneWake Science And Technology Recent Development

10.24 Encradar

10.24.1 Encradar Corporation Information

10.24.2 Encradar Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Encradar Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.24.4 Encradar Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.24.5 Encradar Recent Development

10.25 Livox

10.25.1 Livox Corporation Information

10.25.2 Livox Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Livox Long-Range Lidars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.25.4 Livox Long-Range Lidars Products Offered

10.25.5 Livox Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Long-Range Lidars Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Long-Range Lidars Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Long-Range Lidars Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Long-Range Lidars Industry Trends

11.4.2 Long-Range Lidars Market Drivers

11.4.3 Long-Range Lidars Market Challenges

11.4.4 Long-Range Lidars Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Long-Range Lidars Distributors

12.3 Long-Range Lidars Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”