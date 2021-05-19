Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027| Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy, Epiroc, Astec Industries

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Long-hole Drilling Rig production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3134145/global-long-hole-drilling-rig-market

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Research Report: Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy, Epiroc, Astec Industries, Rama Mining Tools, KOMATSU(JOY), HPE SA, Herbst Smag, HAZEMAG, Perseverance Drilling, DTH Drilling Solutions, Nordmeyer Smag, Nagel Group(TBT), Hong Ji Precision Machinery, First Break Mining & Construction Ltd., Changsha Drilling

Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Segmentation by Product: Tophammer Long-hole Drilling Rig, Rotary Long-hole Drilling Rig, Down-the-Hole Long-hole Drilling Rig

Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Segmentation by Application: Underground Mining, Tunnel Engineering

The report has classified the global Long-hole Drilling Rig industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Long-hole Drilling Rig manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Long-hole Drilling Rig industry.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Long-hole Drilling Rig market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Long-hole Drilling Rig industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3134145/global-long-hole-drilling-rig-market

Table of Contents

1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Overview

1.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Product Overview

1.2 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tophammer Long-hole Drilling Rig

1.2.2 Rotary Long-hole Drilling Rig

1.2.3 Down-the-Hole Long-hole Drilling Rig

1.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Long-hole Drilling Rig Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Long-hole Drilling Rig Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Long-hole Drilling Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Long-hole Drilling Rig as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Long-hole Drilling Rig Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Long-hole Drilling Rig Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Long-hole Drilling Rig Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig by Application

4.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Underground Mining

4.1.2 Tunnel Engineering

4.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig by Country

5.1 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig by Country

6.1 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig by Country

8.1 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long-hole Drilling Rig Business

10.1 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy

10.1.1 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.1.5 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Recent Development

10.2 Epiroc

10.2.1 Epiroc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Epiroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Epiroc Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.2.5 Epiroc Recent Development

10.3 Astec Industries

10.3.1 Astec Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Astec Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Astec Industries Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Astec Industries Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.3.5 Astec Industries Recent Development

10.4 Rama Mining Tools

10.4.1 Rama Mining Tools Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rama Mining Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Rama Mining Tools Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Rama Mining Tools Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.4.5 Rama Mining Tools Recent Development

10.5 KOMATSU(JOY)

10.5.1 KOMATSU(JOY) Corporation Information

10.5.2 KOMATSU(JOY) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KOMATSU(JOY) Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KOMATSU(JOY) Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.5.5 KOMATSU(JOY) Recent Development

10.6 HPE SA

10.6.1 HPE SA Corporation Information

10.6.2 HPE SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HPE SA Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HPE SA Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.6.5 HPE SA Recent Development

10.7 Herbst Smag

10.7.1 Herbst Smag Corporation Information

10.7.2 Herbst Smag Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Herbst Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Herbst Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.7.5 Herbst Smag Recent Development

10.8 HAZEMAG

10.8.1 HAZEMAG Corporation Information

10.8.2 HAZEMAG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 HAZEMAG Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 HAZEMAG Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.8.5 HAZEMAG Recent Development

10.9 Perseverance Drilling

10.9.1 Perseverance Drilling Corporation Information

10.9.2 Perseverance Drilling Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Perseverance Drilling Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Perseverance Drilling Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.9.5 Perseverance Drilling Recent Development

10.10 DTH Drilling Solutions

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Long-hole Drilling Rig Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DTH Drilling Solutions Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DTH Drilling Solutions Recent Development

10.11 Nordmeyer Smag

10.11.1 Nordmeyer Smag Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nordmeyer Smag Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nordmeyer Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nordmeyer Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.11.5 Nordmeyer Smag Recent Development

10.12 Nagel Group(TBT)

10.12.1 Nagel Group(TBT) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nagel Group(TBT) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nagel Group(TBT) Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nagel Group(TBT) Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.12.5 Nagel Group(TBT) Recent Development

10.13 Hong Ji Precision Machinery

10.13.1 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.13.5 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Recent Development

10.14 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd.

10.14.1 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.14.5 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Recent Development

10.15 Changsha Drilling

10.15.1 Changsha Drilling Corporation Information

10.15.2 Changsha Drilling Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Changsha Drilling Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Changsha Drilling Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

10.15.5 Changsha Drilling Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Long-hole Drilling Rig Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Long-hole Drilling Rig Distributors

12.3 Long-hole Drilling Rig Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.