Long-hole Drilling Rig Market 2022: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2028 | Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy, Epiroc, Astec Industries

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Long-hole Drilling Rig Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long-hole Drilling Rig report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy, Epiroc, Astec Industries, Rama Mining Tools, KOMATSU(JOY), HPE SA, Herbst Smag, HAZEMAG, Perseverance Drilling, DTH Drilling Solutions, Nordmeyer Smag, Nagel Group(TBT), Hong Ji Precision Machinery, First Break Mining & Construction Ltd., Changsha Drilling

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tophammer Long-hole Drilling Rig

Rotary Long-hole Drilling Rig

Down-the-Hole Long-hole Drilling Rig



Market Segmentation by Application:

Underground Mining

Tunnel Engineering



The Long-hole Drilling Rig Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long-hole Drilling Rig market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Product Introduction

1.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Long-hole Drilling Rig in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Industry Trends

1.5.2 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Drivers

1.5.3 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Challenges

1.5.4 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tophammer Long-hole Drilling Rig

2.1.2 Rotary Long-hole Drilling Rig

2.1.3 Down-the-Hole Long-hole Drilling Rig

2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Underground Mining

3.1.2 Tunnel Engineering

3.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Long-hole Drilling Rig in 2021

4.2.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Long-hole Drilling Rig Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Long-hole Drilling Rig Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Long-hole Drilling Rig Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Long-hole Drilling Rig Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy

7.1.1 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.1.5 Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy Recent Development

7.2 Epiroc

7.2.1 Epiroc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Epiroc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Epiroc Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Epiroc Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.2.5 Epiroc Recent Development

7.3 Astec Industries

7.3.1 Astec Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Astec Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Astec Industries Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Astec Industries Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.3.5 Astec Industries Recent Development

7.4 Rama Mining Tools

7.4.1 Rama Mining Tools Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rama Mining Tools Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Rama Mining Tools Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Rama Mining Tools Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.4.5 Rama Mining Tools Recent Development

7.5 KOMATSU(JOY)

7.5.1 KOMATSU(JOY) Corporation Information

7.5.2 KOMATSU(JOY) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KOMATSU(JOY) Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KOMATSU(JOY) Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.5.5 KOMATSU(JOY) Recent Development

7.6 HPE SA

7.6.1 HPE SA Corporation Information

7.6.2 HPE SA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 HPE SA Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 HPE SA Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.6.5 HPE SA Recent Development

7.7 Herbst Smag

7.7.1 Herbst Smag Corporation Information

7.7.2 Herbst Smag Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Herbst Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Herbst Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.7.5 Herbst Smag Recent Development

7.8 HAZEMAG

7.8.1 HAZEMAG Corporation Information

7.8.2 HAZEMAG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HAZEMAG Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HAZEMAG Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.8.5 HAZEMAG Recent Development

7.9 Perseverance Drilling

7.9.1 Perseverance Drilling Corporation Information

7.9.2 Perseverance Drilling Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Perseverance Drilling Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Perseverance Drilling Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.9.5 Perseverance Drilling Recent Development

7.10 DTH Drilling Solutions

7.10.1 DTH Drilling Solutions Corporation Information

7.10.2 DTH Drilling Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DTH Drilling Solutions Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DTH Drilling Solutions Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.10.5 DTH Drilling Solutions Recent Development

7.11 Nordmeyer Smag

7.11.1 Nordmeyer Smag Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nordmeyer Smag Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nordmeyer Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nordmeyer Smag Long-hole Drilling Rig Products Offered

7.11.5 Nordmeyer Smag Recent Development

7.12 Nagel Group(TBT)

7.12.1 Nagel Group(TBT) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nagel Group(TBT) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nagel Group(TBT) Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nagel Group(TBT) Products Offered

7.12.5 Nagel Group(TBT) Recent Development

7.13 Hong Ji Precision Machinery

7.13.1 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 Hong Ji Precision Machinery Recent Development

7.14 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd.

7.14.1 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Corporation Information

7.14.2 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Products Offered

7.14.5 First Break Mining & Construction Ltd. Recent Development

7.15 Changsha Drilling

7.15.1 Changsha Drilling Corporation Information

7.15.2 Changsha Drilling Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Changsha Drilling Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Changsha Drilling Products Offered

7.15.5 Changsha Drilling Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Long-hole Drilling Rig Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Long-hole Drilling Rig Distributors

8.3 Long-hole Drilling Rig Production Mode & Process

8.4 Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Long-hole Drilling Rig Sales Channels

8.4.2 Long-hole Drilling Rig Distributors

8.5 Long-hole Drilling Rig Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

