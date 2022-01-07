Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Polymer

“

A newly published report titled “(Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Polymer, PolyOne, Lotte Chemical, Solvay, PPG Fiber Glass, RTP, Core Molding Technologies, PlastiComp, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others



The Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene

1.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production

3.4.1 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production

3.5.1 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production

3.6.1 China Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production

3.7.1 Japan Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Southeast Asia Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production

3.9.1 India Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 SABIC Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.1.2 SABIC Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SABIC Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Celanese Corporation

7.2.1 Celanese Corporation Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.2.2 Celanese Corporation Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Celanese Corporation Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Celanese Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Daicel Polymer

7.3.1 Daicel Polymer Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.3.2 Daicel Polymer Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Daicel Polymer Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Daicel Polymer Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Daicel Polymer Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PolyOne

7.4.1 PolyOne Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.4.2 PolyOne Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PolyOne Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PolyOne Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PolyOne Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Lotte Chemical

7.5.1 Lotte Chemical Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lotte Chemical Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Lotte Chemical Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Lotte Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Solvay

7.6.1 Solvay Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Solvay Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Solvay Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PPG Fiber Glass

7.7.1 PPG Fiber Glass Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.7.2 PPG Fiber Glass Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PPG Fiber Glass Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PPG Fiber Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PPG Fiber Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 RTP

7.8.1 RTP Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.8.2 RTP Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.8.3 RTP Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 RTP Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RTP Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Core Molding Technologies

7.9.1 Core Molding Technologies Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.9.2 Core Molding Technologies Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Core Molding Technologies Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Core Molding Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Core Molding Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 PlastiComp

7.10.1 PlastiComp Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.10.2 PlastiComp Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.10.3 PlastiComp Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 PlastiComp Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 PlastiComp Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Toray

7.11.1 Toray Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toray Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Toray Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.12.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Teijin

7.13.1 Teijin Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Corporation Information

7.13.2 Teijin Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Teijin Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

8 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene

8.4 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Distributors List

9.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Industry Trends

10.2 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Growth Drivers

10.3 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Challenges

10.4 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Southeast Asia Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”