Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Celanese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Solvay S.A

A newly published report titled “(Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Celanese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Solvay S.A, PlastiComp Inc, RTP Company, Lanxess AG, Asahi Kasei, SGL Group, SABIC, PPG Fiber Glass Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, Technocompound GmbH, Quadrant AG, Kingfa, Daicel Polymer Limited, Dieffenbacher

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Building & Construction

Sporting Equipment

Others



The Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market expansion?

What will be the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT)

1.2 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polypropylene

1.2.3 Polyamide

1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Building & Construction

1.3.6 Sporting Equipment

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.4.1 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.5.1 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.6.1 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.7.1 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Celanese Corporation

7.1.1 Celanese Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Celanese Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Celanese Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Celanese Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 PolyOne Corporation

7.2.1 PolyOne Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.2.2 PolyOne Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 PolyOne Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 PolyOne Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 PolyOne Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Solvay S.A

7.3.1 Solvay S.A Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Solvay S.A Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Solvay S.A Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Solvay S.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Solvay S.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PlastiComp Inc

7.4.1 PlastiComp Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.4.2 PlastiComp Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PlastiComp Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PlastiComp Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PlastiComp Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 RTP Company

7.5.1 RTP Company Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.5.2 RTP Company Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 RTP Company Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 RTP Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 RTP Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lanxess AG

7.6.1 Lanxess AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lanxess AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lanxess AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lanxess AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lanxess AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Asahi Kasei

7.7.1 Asahi Kasei Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Asahi Kasei Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Asahi Kasei Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SGL Group

7.8.1 SGL Group Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.8.2 SGL Group Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SGL Group Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SGL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SGL Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SABIC

7.9.1 SABIC Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.9.2 SABIC Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SABIC Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 PPG Fiber Glass Inc

7.10.1 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.10.2 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

7.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Technocompound GmbH

7.12.1 Technocompound GmbH Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Technocompound GmbH Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Technocompound GmbH Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Technocompound GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Technocompound GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Quadrant AG

7.13.1 Quadrant AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Quadrant AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Quadrant AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Quadrant AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Quadrant AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Kingfa

7.14.1 Kingfa Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kingfa Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Kingfa Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Kingfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Kingfa Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Daicel Polymer Limited

7.15.1 Daicel Polymer Limited Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Daicel Polymer Limited Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Daicel Polymer Limited Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Daicel Polymer Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Daicel Polymer Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Dieffenbacher

7.16.1 Dieffenbacher Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dieffenbacher Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Dieffenbacher Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Dieffenbacher Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Dieffenbacher Recent Developments/Updates

8 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT)

8.4 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Distributors List

9.3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industry Trends

10.2 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Growth Drivers

10.3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Challenges

10.4 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”