Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics

Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients’ supply and demand chains. The 4PL’s role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. The market for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) is fragmented with players such as DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, Sinotrans, XPO Logisticsand so on. Among them, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding is the global leading supplier with 3.17% in 2019.The top three groups are all based in Europe: DHL is the largest provider globally, followed by Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics. The largest region in terms of outsourced logistics market size is Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with the Asia Pacific region having experienced faster growth in logistics market value than other regions. Outsourcing penetration is highest in Europe, but levels are increasing quickly in Asia Pacific. Transportation is the most important type of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL), it took about 30% of the market in 2019, then followed by Warehousing(23.24%). Consumer Goods occupied nearly 1/4 of the market, followed by automotive and healthcare. Industrial has the most prospective growth.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market The global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size is projected to reach US$ 1004500 million by 2026, from US$ 847490 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market.

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type

Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services, Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL, Other

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Elements, Food & Groceries, Automotive, Technological, Retailing, Other Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, Sinotrans, XPO Logistics, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, CEVA Logistics, Hitachi Transport System, Dachser, GEODIS, Toll Group

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Transportation

1.2.3 Warehousing

1.2.4 Value-added Services

1.2.5 Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

1.2.6 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Elements

1.3.6 Food & Groceries

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Technological

1.3.9 Retailing

1.3.10 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Trends

2.3.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue 3.4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

11.1.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Company Details

11.1.2 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Business Overview

11.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.1.4 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Recent Development 11.2 Kuehne + Nagel

11.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

11.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

11.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development 11.3 Nippon Express

11.3.1 Nippon Express Company Details

11.3.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

11.3.3 Nippon Express Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.3.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Nippon Express Recent Development 11.4 DB Schenker Logistics

11.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

11.4.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

11.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development 11.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

11.5.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details

11.5.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview

11.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Development 11.6 DSV Panalpina

11.6.1 DSV Panalpina Company Details

11.6.2 DSV Panalpina Business Overview

11.6.3 DSV Panalpina Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.6.4 DSV Panalpina Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 DSV Panalpina Recent Development 11.7 Sinotrans

11.7.1 Sinotrans Company Details

11.7.2 Sinotrans Business Overview

11.7.3 Sinotrans Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.7.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Sinotrans Recent Development 11.8 XPO Logistics

11.8.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

11.8.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

11.8.3 XPO Logistics Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.8.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development 11.9 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

11.9.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

11.9.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview

11.9.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.9.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development 11.10 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

11.10.1 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Company Details

11.10.2 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Business Overview

11.10.3 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.10.4 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Recent Development 11.11 Expeditors International of Washington

11.11.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details

11.11.2 Expeditors International of Washington Business Overview

11.11.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.11.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Development 11.12 CEVA Logistics

11.12.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

11.12.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

11.12.3 CEVA Logistics Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.12.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development 11.13 Hitachi Transport System

11.13.1 Hitachi Transport System Company Details

11.13.2 Hitachi Transport System Business Overview

11.13.3 Hitachi Transport System Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.13.4 Hitachi Transport System Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Hitachi Transport System Recent Development 11.14 Dachser

11.14.1 Dachser Company Details

11.14.2 Dachser Business Overview

11.14.3 Dachser Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.14.4 Dachser Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Dachser Recent Development 11.15 GEODIS

11.15.1 GEODIS Company Details

11.15.2 GEODIS Business Overview

11.15.3 GEODIS Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.15.4 GEODIS Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 GEODIS Recent Development 11.16 Toll Group

11.16.1 Toll Group Company Details

11.16.2 Toll Group Business Overview

11.16.3 Toll Group Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

11.16.4 Toll Group Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Toll Group Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

