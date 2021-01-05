Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027|DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics

Los Angeles United States: The global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics, Agility Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market.

Segmentation by Product: , Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services, Lead Logistics Provider Services (4PL), Others Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

Segmentation by Application: , Power, Natural Gas, Oil & Products, Other, The proportion of power industry is about 29% in 2018.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market

Showing the development of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market. In order to collect key insights about the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Transportation

1.4.3 Warehousing

1.4.4 Value-added Services

1.4.5 Lead Logistics Provider Services (4PL)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Elements

1.5.6 Food, Groceries

1.5.7 Automotive

1.5.8 Technological

1.5.9 Retailing

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry

1.6.1.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Key Players Profiles

10.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

10.1.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Company Details

10.1.2 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.1.4 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020))

10.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Recent Development

10.2 Kuehne + Nagel

10.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

10.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

10.3 DB Schenker Logistics

10.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

10.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

10.4 Nippon Express

10.4.1 Nippon Express Company Details

10.4.2 Nippon Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nippon Express Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.4.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.4.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

10.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

10.5.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details

10.5.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Development

10.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

10.6.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

10.6.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.6.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.6.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.6.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development

10.7 DSV

10.7.1 DSV Company Details

10.7.2 DSV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.7.3 DSV Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.7.4 DSV Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.7.5 DSV Recent Development

10.8 Sinotrans

10.8.1 Sinotrans Company Details

10.8.2 Sinotrans Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sinotrans Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.8.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.8.5 Sinotrans Recent Development

10.9 CEVA Logistics

10.9.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

10.9.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.9.3 CEVA Logistics Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.9.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.9.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

10.10 Expeditors International of Washington

10.10.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details

10.10.2 Expeditors International of Washington Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.10.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.10.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.10.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Development

10.11 Dachser

10.11.1 Dachser Company Details

10.11.2 Dachser Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dachser Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.11.4 Dachser Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Dachser Recent Development

10.12 Panalpina

10.12.1 Panalpina Company Details

10.12.2 Panalpina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Panalpina Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.12.4 Panalpina Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Panalpina Recent Development

10.13 GEODIS

10.13.1 GEODIS Company Details

10.13.2 GEODIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 GEODIS Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.13.4 GEODIS Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 GEODIS Recent Development

10.14 Toll Holdings

10.14.1 Toll Holdings Company Details

10.14.2 Toll Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Toll Holdings Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.14.4 Toll Holdings Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Toll Holdings Recent Development

10.15 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

10.15.1 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Company Details

10.15.2 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.15.4 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Recent Development

10.16 Hitachi Transport System

10.16.1 Hitachi Transport System Company Details

10.16.2 Hitachi Transport System Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hitachi Transport System Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.16.4 Hitachi Transport System Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hitachi Transport System Recent Development

10.17 XPO Logistics

10.17.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

10.17.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 XPO Logistics Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.17.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

10.18 GEFCO

10.18.1 GEFCO Company Details

10.18.2 GEFCO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 GEFCO Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.18.4 GEFCO Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 GEFCO Recent Development

10.19 Yusen Logistics

10.19.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

10.19.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Yusen Logistics Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.19.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development

10.20 Agility

10.20.1 Agility Company Details

10.20.2 Agility Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Agility Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction

10.20.4 Agility Revenue in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Agility Recent Development 11 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 12 Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

