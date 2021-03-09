Location Based Marketing Services Market 2021: Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027|Groupon, Groundtruth, Placecast

The global Location Based Marketing Services market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Location Based Marketing Services Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Location Based Marketing Services market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Location Based Marketing Services market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Research Report: Google, Groupon, Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy, Shopkick, Telenity

Location Based Marketing Services Market: Segmentation:

Banner Display/Pop ups, Video, Search Result, E-mail and Message, Social Media Content, Voice Calling

On the basis of applications, global Location Based Marketing Services market can be segmented as:

, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Technology and Media, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Location Based Marketing Services Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Location Based Marketing Services market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Location Based Marketing Services market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Location Based Marketing Services market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Location Based Marketing Services market.

The market share of the global Location Based Marketing Services market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Location Based Marketing Services market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Location Based Marketing Services market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Banner Display/Pop ups

1.2.3 Video

1.2.4 Search Result

1.2.5 E-mail and Message

1.2.6 Social Media Content

1.2.7 Voice Calling

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 BFSI

1.3.6 Education

1.3.7 Technology and Media

1.3.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.9 Automotive

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Location Based Marketing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Location Based Marketing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Location Based Marketing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Location Based Marketing Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Location Based Marketing Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Location Based Marketing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Location Based Marketing Services Revenue

3.4 Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Location Based Marketing Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Location Based Marketing Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players Location Based Marketing Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Location Based Marketing Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Location Based Marketing Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Location Based Marketing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Location Based Marketing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Location Based Marketing Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Location Based Marketing Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Location Based Marketing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Location Based Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Location Based Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Location Based Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Location Based Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Location Based Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Location Based Marketing Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Google

11.1.1 Google Company Details

11.1.2 Google Business Overview

11.1.3 Google Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.1.4 Google Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Google Recent Development

11.2 Groupon

11.2.1 Groupon Company Details

11.2.2 Groupon Business Overview

11.2.3 Groupon Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.2.4 Groupon Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Groupon Recent Development

11.3 Groundtruth

11.3.1 Groundtruth Company Details

11.3.2 Groundtruth Business Overview

11.3.3 Groundtruth Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.3.4 Groundtruth Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Groundtruth Recent Development

11.4 Placecast

11.4.1 Placecast Company Details

11.4.2 Placecast Business Overview

11.4.3 Placecast Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.4.4 Placecast Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Placecast Recent Development

11.5 PlaceIQ

11.5.1 PlaceIQ Company Details

11.5.2 PlaceIQ Business Overview

11.5.3 PlaceIQ Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.5.4 PlaceIQ Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 PlaceIQ Recent Development

11.6 Scanbuy

11.6.1 Scanbuy Company Details

11.6.2 Scanbuy Business Overview

11.6.3 Scanbuy Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.6.4 Scanbuy Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Scanbuy Recent Development

11.7 Shopkick

11.7.1 Shopkick Company Details

11.7.2 Shopkick Business Overview

11.7.3 Shopkick Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.7.4 Shopkick Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Shopkick Recent Development

11.8 Telenity

11.8.1 Telenity Company Details

11.8.2 Telenity Business Overview

11.8.3 Telenity Location Based Marketing Services Introduction

11.8.4 Telenity Revenue in Location Based Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Telenity Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

