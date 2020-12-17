Location Based Advertising Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2021- Says QYResearch | Top Companies: Facebook Inc., Foursquare, Google, Proximus Mobility, LLC., Near Pte Ltd, GroundTruth, Emodo (Placecast), AdMoove, IBM, Telenity, Scanbuy, YOOSE Pte. Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Location Based Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Location Based Advertising market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Location Based Advertising market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Location Based Advertising market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Facebook Inc., Foursquare, Google, Proximus Mobility, LLC., Near Pte Ltd, GroundTruth, Emodo (Placecast), AdMoove, IBM, Telenity, Scanbuy, YOOSE Pte. Ltd. Market Segment by Product Type:

Push

Pull Location Based Advertising Market Segment by Application: Retail Outlets

Public Spaces

Airports

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Location Based Advertising market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Location Based Advertising market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Location Based Advertising industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Location Based Advertising market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Location Based Advertising market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Location Based Advertising market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Location Based Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Push

1.3.3 Pull

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Location Based Advertising Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Retail Outlets

1.4.3 Public Spaces

1.4.4 Airports

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Location Based Advertising Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Location Based Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Based Advertising Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Location Based Advertising Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Location Based Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Location Based Advertising Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Location Based Advertising Market Trends

2.3.2 Location Based Advertising Market Drivers

2.3.3 Location Based Advertising Market Challenges

2.3.4 Location Based Advertising Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Location Based Advertising Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Location Based Advertising Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Location Based Advertising Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Location Based Advertising Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Location Based Advertising Revenue

3.4 Global Location Based Advertising Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Location Based Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Location Based Advertising Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Location Based Advertising Area Served

3.6 Key Players Location Based Advertising Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Location Based Advertising Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Location Based Advertising Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Location Based Advertising Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Location Based Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Location Based Advertising Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Location Based Advertising Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Location Based Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Location Based Advertising Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Location Based Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Location Based Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Location Based Advertising Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Location Based Advertising Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Location Based Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Location Based Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Location Based Advertising Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Location Based Advertising Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Location Based Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Location Based Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Location Based Advertising Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Location Based Advertising Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Location Based Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Location Based Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Location Based Advertising Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Facebook Inc.

11.1.1 Facebook Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Facebook Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Facebook Inc. Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.1.4 Facebook Inc. Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Facebook Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Foursquare

11.2.1 Foursquare Company Details

11.2.2 Foursquare Business Overview

11.2.3 Foursquare Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.2.4 Foursquare Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Foursquare Recent Development

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Google Company Details

11.3.2 Google Business Overview

11.3.3 Google Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.3.4 Google Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Google Recent Development

11.4 Proximus Mobility, LLC.

11.4.1 Proximus Mobility, LLC. Company Details

11.4.2 Proximus Mobility, LLC. Business Overview

11.4.3 Proximus Mobility, LLC. Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.4.4 Proximus Mobility, LLC. Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Proximus Mobility, LLC. Recent Development

11.5 Near Pte Ltd

11.5.1 Near Pte Ltd Company Details

11.5.2 Near Pte Ltd Business Overview

11.5.3 Near Pte Ltd Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.5.4 Near Pte Ltd Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Near Pte Ltd Recent Development

11.6 GroundTruth

11.6.1 GroundTruth Company Details

11.6.2 GroundTruth Business Overview

11.6.3 GroundTruth Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.6.4 GroundTruth Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GroundTruth Recent Development

11.7 Emodo (Placecast)

11.7.1 Emodo (Placecast) Company Details

11.7.2 Emodo (Placecast) Business Overview

11.7.3 Emodo (Placecast) Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.7.4 Emodo (Placecast) Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Emodo (Placecast) Recent Development

11.8 AdMoove

11.8.1 AdMoove Company Details

11.8.2 AdMoove Business Overview

11.8.3 AdMoove Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.8.4 AdMoove Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 AdMoove Recent Development

11.9 IBM

11.9.1 IBM Company Details

11.9.2 IBM Business Overview

11.9.3 IBM Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.9.4 IBM Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 IBM Recent Development

11.10 Telenity

11.10.1 Telenity Company Details

11.10.2 Telenity Business Overview

11.10.3 Telenity Location Based Advertising Introduction

11.10.4 Telenity Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Telenity Recent Development

11.11 Scanbuy

10.11.1 Scanbuy Company Details

10.11.2 Scanbuy Business Overview

10.11.3 Scanbuy Location Based Advertising Introduction

10.11.4 Scanbuy Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Scanbuy Recent Development

11.12 YOOSE Pte. Ltd.

10.12.1 YOOSE Pte. Ltd. Company Details

10.12.2 YOOSE Pte. Ltd. Business Overview

10.12.3 YOOSE Pte. Ltd. Location Based Advertising Introduction

10.12.4 YOOSE Pte. Ltd. Revenue in Location Based Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 YOOSE Pte. Ltd. Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

