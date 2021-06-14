LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size Study, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Linde, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The LNG Receiving Terminal report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the LNG Receiving Terminal market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. LNG Receiving Terminal report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. LNG Receiving Terminal report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global LNG Receiving Terminal market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This LNG Receiving Terminal research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the LNG Receiving Terminal report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Research Report: Linde, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Santos, Chevron, PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS), Equinor, ConocoPhillips Company, Gasum Oy, Rosneft, Nippon Gas

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market by Type: Onshore Storage, Floating Storage

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global LNG Receiving Terminal market?

What will be the size of the global LNG Receiving Terminal market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global LNG Receiving Terminal market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global LNG Receiving Terminal market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global LNG Receiving Terminal market?

Table of Contents

1 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Overview

1.1 LNG Receiving Terminal Product Overview

1.2 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Onshore Storage

1.2.2 Floating Storage

1.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by LNG Receiving Terminal Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by LNG Receiving Terminal Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players LNG Receiving Terminal Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LNG Receiving Terminal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LNG Receiving Terminal Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LNG Receiving Terminal as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LNG Receiving Terminal Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers LNG Receiving Terminal Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 LNG Receiving Terminal Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global LNG Receiving Terminal by Application

4.1 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Residential

4.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America LNG Receiving Terminal by Country

5.1 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal by Country

6.1 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal by Country

8.1 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Receiving Terminal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LNG Receiving Terminal Business

10.1 Linde

10.1.1 Linde Corporation Information

10.1.2 Linde Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Linde LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Linde LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.1.5 Linde Recent Development

10.2 Royal Dutch Shell

10.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Royal Dutch Shell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Royal Dutch Shell LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development

10.3 Exxon Mobil

10.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.3.2 Exxon Mobil Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Exxon Mobil LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Exxon Mobil LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.3.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

10.4 Santos

10.4.1 Santos Corporation Information

10.4.2 Santos Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Santos LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Santos LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.4.5 Santos Recent Development

10.5 Chevron

10.5.1 Chevron Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chevron Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chevron LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chevron LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.5.5 Chevron Recent Development

10.6 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)

10.6.1 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS) Corporation Information

10.6.2 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS) LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS) LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.6.5 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS) Recent Development

10.7 Equinor

10.7.1 Equinor Corporation Information

10.7.2 Equinor Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Equinor LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Equinor LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.7.5 Equinor Recent Development

10.8 ConocoPhillips Company

10.8.1 ConocoPhillips Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 ConocoPhillips Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ConocoPhillips Company LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ConocoPhillips Company LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.8.5 ConocoPhillips Company Recent Development

10.9 Gasum Oy

10.9.1 Gasum Oy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gasum Oy Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gasum Oy LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gasum Oy LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.9.5 Gasum Oy Recent Development

10.10 Rosneft

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 LNG Receiving Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rosneft LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rosneft Recent Development

10.11 Nippon Gas

10.11.1 Nippon Gas Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nippon Gas Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nippon Gas LNG Receiving Terminal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nippon Gas LNG Receiving Terminal Products Offered

10.11.5 Nippon Gas Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 LNG Receiving Terminal Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 LNG Receiving Terminal Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 LNG Receiving Terminal Distributors

12.3 LNG Receiving Terminal Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

