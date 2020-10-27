LNG Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2026|BG, BP, Cheniere Energy

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global LNG market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global LNG market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global LNG market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global LNG market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global LNG market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global LNG market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LNG Market Research Report: Air Products & Chemicals, BG, BP, Cheniere Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom OAO, Inpex, Petroleos De Venezuela, Petronas

Global LNG Market Segmentation by Product: Ethane, Propane, Butane, Nitrogen

Global LNG Market Segmentatioby Application: , Construction & Dairy Products, Furnaces, Fluid Bed Dryers, Food Processing, Manufacturing, Mining, Power Generation Sector, Rotary Kilns

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global LNG market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global LNG market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global LNG market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LNG market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LNG industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LNG market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LNG market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LNG market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LNG Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key LNG Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LNG Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ethane

1.4.3 Propane

1.4.4 Butane

1.4.5 Nitrogen

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LNG Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction & Dairy Products

1.5.3 Furnaces

1.5.4 Fluid Bed Dryers

1.5.5 Food Processing

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Mining

1.5.8 Power Generation Sector

1.5.9 Rotary Kilns

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LNG Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global LNG Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global LNG Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global LNG, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 LNG Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global LNG Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global LNG Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 LNG Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global LNG Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global LNG Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global LNG Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top LNG Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global LNG Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global LNG Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global LNG Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global LNG Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global LNG Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global LNG Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LNG Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global LNG Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global LNG Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global LNG Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 LNG Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers LNG Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into LNG Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global LNG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global LNG Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LNG Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 LNG Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global LNG Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global LNG Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global LNG Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 LNG Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global LNG Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global LNG Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global LNG Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LNG Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 LNG Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 LNG Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global LNG Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global LNG Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global LNG Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China LNG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China LNG Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China LNG Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China LNG Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China LNG Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top LNG Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top LNG Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China LNG Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China LNG Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China LNG Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China LNG Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China LNG Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China LNG Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China LNG Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China LNG Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China LNG Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China LNG Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China LNG Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China LNG Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China LNG Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China LNG Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China LNG Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China LNG Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America LNG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America LNG Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America LNG Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America LNG Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe LNG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe LNG Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe LNG Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe LNG Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific LNG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific LNG Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LNG Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LNG Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America LNG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America LNG Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America LNG Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America LNG Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Air Products & Chemicals

12.1.1 Air Products & Chemicals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Air Products & Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Air Products & Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Air Products & Chemicals LNG Products Offered

12.1.5 Air Products & Chemicals Recent Development

12.2 BG

12.2.1 BG Corporation Information

12.2.2 BG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BG LNG Products Offered

12.2.5 BG Recent Development

12.3 BP

12.3.1 BP Corporation Information

12.3.2 BP Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BP LNG Products Offered

12.3.5 BP Recent Development

12.4 Cheniere Energy

12.4.1 Cheniere Energy Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cheniere Energy Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cheniere Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cheniere Energy LNG Products Offered

12.4.5 Cheniere Energy Recent Development

12.5 Chevron

12.5.1 Chevron Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chevron Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Chevron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Chevron LNG Products Offered

12.5.5 Chevron Recent Development

12.6 ConocoPhillips

12.6.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

12.6.2 ConocoPhillips Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ConocoPhillips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ConocoPhillips LNG Products Offered

12.6.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

12.7 Exxon Mobil

12.7.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

12.7.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Exxon Mobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Exxon Mobil LNG Products Offered

12.7.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

12.8 Gazprom OAO

12.8.1 Gazprom OAO Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gazprom OAO Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gazprom OAO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Gazprom OAO LNG Products Offered

12.8.5 Gazprom OAO Recent Development

12.9 Inpex

12.9.1 Inpex Corporation Information

12.9.2 Inpex Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Inpex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Inpex LNG Products Offered

12.9.5 Inpex Recent Development

12.10 Petroleos De Venezuela

12.10.1 Petroleos De Venezuela Corporation Information

12.10.2 Petroleos De Venezuela Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Petroleos De Venezuela Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Petroleos De Venezuela LNG Products Offered

12.10.5 Petroleos De Venezuela Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key LNG Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 LNG Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

