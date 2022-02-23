LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market To Witness Astonishing Growth With Iveco, Volvo Trucks, CNHTC

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Leading Players: Iveco, Volvo Trucks, CNHTC, Shaanxi Automobile Group, Faw jiefang, Cimc, Foton Motor, Dongfeng Trucks, Beiben Trucks, Daimler, Paccar, Isuzu Motors Ltd, Dayun, SANY Group, Hongyan Truck, Geely, Hanma Technology

Product Type:

Single Fuel Natural Gas Heavy Duty Truck, Dual Fuel Natural Gas Heavy Duty Truck

By Application:

Transportation Industry, Building Industry, Others



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market?

• How will the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global LNG Heavy-duty Truck market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single Fuel Natural Gas Heavy Duty Truck

1.2.3 Dual Fuel Natural Gas Heavy Duty Truck

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Transportation Industry

1.3.3 Building Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Production

2.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India 3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales LNG Heavy-duty Truck by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of LNG Heavy-duty Truck in 2021

4.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Price by Type

5.3.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Price by Application

6.3.1 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa LNG Heavy-duty Truck Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Iveco

12.1.1 Iveco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Iveco Overview

12.1.3 Iveco LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Iveco LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Iveco Recent Developments

12.2 Volvo Trucks

12.2.1 Volvo Trucks Corporation Information

12.2.2 Volvo Trucks Overview

12.2.3 Volvo Trucks LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Volvo Trucks LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Developments

12.3 CNHTC

12.3.1 CNHTC Corporation Information

12.3.2 CNHTC Overview

12.3.3 CNHTC LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 CNHTC LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 CNHTC Recent Developments

12.4 Shaanxi Automobile Group

12.4.1 Shaanxi Automobile Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shaanxi Automobile Group Overview

12.4.3 Shaanxi Automobile Group LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Shaanxi Automobile Group LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Shaanxi Automobile Group Recent Developments

12.5 Faw jiefang

12.5.1 Faw jiefang Corporation Information

12.5.2 Faw jiefang Overview

12.5.3 Faw jiefang LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Faw jiefang LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Faw jiefang Recent Developments

12.6 Cimc

12.6.1 Cimc Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cimc Overview

12.6.3 Cimc LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Cimc LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Cimc Recent Developments

12.7 Foton Motor

12.7.1 Foton Motor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Foton Motor Overview

12.7.3 Foton Motor LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Foton Motor LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Foton Motor Recent Developments

12.8 Dongfeng Trucks

12.8.1 Dongfeng Trucks Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dongfeng Trucks Overview

12.8.3 Dongfeng Trucks LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Dongfeng Trucks LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Dongfeng Trucks Recent Developments

12.9 Beiben Trucks

12.9.1 Beiben Trucks Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beiben Trucks Overview

12.9.3 Beiben Trucks LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Beiben Trucks LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Beiben Trucks Recent Developments

12.10 Daimler

12.10.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daimler Overview

12.10.3 Daimler LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Daimler LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Daimler Recent Developments

12.11 Paccar

12.11.1 Paccar Corporation Information

12.11.2 Paccar Overview

12.11.3 Paccar LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Paccar LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Paccar Recent Developments

12.12 Isuzu Motors Ltd

12.12.1 Isuzu Motors Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Isuzu Motors Ltd Overview

12.12.3 Isuzu Motors Ltd LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Isuzu Motors Ltd LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Isuzu Motors Ltd Recent Developments

12.13 Dayun

12.13.1 Dayun Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dayun Overview

12.13.3 Dayun LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Dayun LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Dayun Recent Developments

12.14 SANY Group

12.14.1 SANY Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 SANY Group Overview

12.14.3 SANY Group LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 SANY Group LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 SANY Group Recent Developments

12.15 Hongyan Truck

12.15.1 Hongyan Truck Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hongyan Truck Overview

12.15.3 Hongyan Truck LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Hongyan Truck LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Hongyan Truck Recent Developments

12.16 Geely

12.16.1 Geely Corporation Information

12.16.2 Geely Overview

12.16.3 Geely LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Geely LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Geely Recent Developments

12.17 Hanma Technology

12.17.1 Hanma Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hanma Technology Overview

12.17.3 Hanma Technology LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Hanma Technology LNG Heavy-duty Truck Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Hanma Technology Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Production Mode & Process

13.4 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Sales Channels

13.4.2 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Distributors

13.5 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Industry Trends

14.2 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Drivers

14.3 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Challenges

14.4 LNG Heavy-duty Truck Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global LNG Heavy-duty Truck Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

