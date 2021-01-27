Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Pellion, Sion Power, PolyPlus

A lithium-metal secondary battery refers to a secondary battery using lithium metal or lithium alloy as a negative electrode. Lithium metal has a low density of 0.54 g/cm3 and a significantly low standard reduction potential of −3.045 V (SHE: based on the standard hydrogen electrode), and thus has been spotlighted best as an electrode material for a high-energy density battery. SolidEnergy systems (SES) will be the global greatest company in Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery industry in 2020, followed by Pellion, Sion Power, PolyPlus, Ion Storage Systems, QuantumScape, OXIS Energy, COLIBRI Energy.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market The global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 13920 million by 2026, from US$ 396.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 65.5% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2627439/global-lithium-metal-secondary-battery-market

:

Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Scope and Segment Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, SolidEnergy Systems (SES), Pellion, Sion Power, PolyPlus, Ion Storage Systems, QuantumScape, OXIS Energy, COLIBRI Energy

Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Li/Intercalant Cathode, Li/Sulfur, Li/Intercalant cathode will have a market share of 75% in 2020.

Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics, Medical, Transportation, Others, Consumer electronics will be the greatest segment of lithium-metal secondary battery application, with a share of 38% in 2020. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a5b74ad61ba22181f4680e48a85301c7,0,1,global-lithium-metal-secondary-battery-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Li/Intercalant Cathode

1.2.3 Li/Sulfur 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Production 2.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 SolidEnergy Systems (SES)

12.1.1 SolidEnergy Systems (SES) Corporation Information

12.1.2 SolidEnergy Systems (SES) Overview

12.1.3 SolidEnergy Systems (SES) Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SolidEnergy Systems (SES) Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.1.5 SolidEnergy Systems (SES) Related Developments 12.2 Pellion

12.2.1 Pellion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pellion Overview

12.2.3 Pellion Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pellion Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.2.5 Pellion Related Developments 12.3 Sion Power

12.3.1 Sion Power Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sion Power Overview

12.3.3 Sion Power Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sion Power Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.3.5 Sion Power Related Developments 12.4 PolyPlus

12.4.1 PolyPlus Corporation Information

12.4.2 PolyPlus Overview

12.4.3 PolyPlus Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PolyPlus Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.4.5 PolyPlus Related Developments 12.5 Ion Storage Systems

12.5.1 Ion Storage Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ion Storage Systems Overview

12.5.3 Ion Storage Systems Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ion Storage Systems Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.5.5 Ion Storage Systems Related Developments 12.6 QuantumScape

12.6.1 QuantumScape Corporation Information

12.6.2 QuantumScape Overview

12.6.3 QuantumScape Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 QuantumScape Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.6.5 QuantumScape Related Developments 12.7 OXIS Energy

12.7.1 OXIS Energy Corporation Information

12.7.2 OXIS Energy Overview

12.7.3 OXIS Energy Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 OXIS Energy Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.7.5 OXIS Energy Related Developments 12.8 COLIBRI Energy

12.8.1 COLIBRI Energy Corporation Information

12.8.2 COLIBRI Energy Overview

12.8.3 COLIBRI Energy Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 COLIBRI Energy Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Product Description

12.8.5 COLIBRI Energy Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Production Mode & Process 13.4 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Distributors 13.5 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Industry Trends 14.2 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Drivers 14.3 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Challenges 14.4 Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Lithium-Metal Secondary Battery Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us