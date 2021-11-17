Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | Umicore, Panasonic Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation

“

The report titled Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Umicore, Panasonic Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem, Showa Denko K.K., Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Targray Technology International, Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cathode Materials

Anode Materials



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Grid Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Others



The Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials

1.2 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cathode Materials

1.2.3 Anode Materials

1.3 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Grid Energy Storage

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production

3.6.1 China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production

3.7.1 Japan Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Umicore

7.1.1 Umicore Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Umicore Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Umicore Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Umicore Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Panasonic Corporation

7.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Panasonic Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sumitomo Corporation

7.4.1 Sumitomo Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sumitomo Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sumitomo Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sumitomo Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sumitomo Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Toray Industries, Inc.

7.5.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toray Industries, Inc. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Toray Industries, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 LG Chem

7.6.1 LG Chem Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 LG Chem Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.6.3 LG Chem Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Showa Denko K.K.

7.7.1 Showa Denko K.K. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Showa Denko K.K. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Showa Denko K.K. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Showa Denko K.K. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kureha Corporation

7.8.1 Kureha Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kureha Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kureha Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kureha Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kureha Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

7.10.1 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Targray Technology International, Inc.

7.11.1 Targray Technology International, Inc. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Targray Technology International, Inc. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Targray Technology International, Inc. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Targray Technology International, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Targray Technology International, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Contemporary Amperex Technology

7.12.1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Recent Developments/Updates

8 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials

8.4 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Distributors List

9.3 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Industry Trends

10.2 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Growth Drivers

10.3 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Challenges

10.4 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Materials by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”