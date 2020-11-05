LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Celgard Dreamweaver Entek Evonik SK Innovation Toray Asahi Kasei UBE Industries Sumitomo Chem Mitsubishi Chemical Teijin W-SCOPE Semcorp Senior Technology Material Jinhui Hi-Tech Zhongke Science & Technology Cangzhou Mingzhu Sinoma Science & Technology ZIMT Tianfeng Material DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Newmi-Tech Hongtu LIBS Tech Gellec Zhenghua Separator Huiqiang New Energy Market Segment by Product Type: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market was valued at US$ 7104.44 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 15625.52 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.33% during 2021-2026. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Scope and Segment Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company Celgard Dreamweaver Entek Evonik SK Innovation Toray Asahi Kasei UBE Industries Sumitomo Chem Mitsubishi Chemical Teijin W-SCOPE Semcorp Senior Technology Material Jinhui Hi-Tech Zhongke Science & Technology Cangzhou Mingzhu Sinoma Science & Technology ZIMT Tianfeng Material DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Newmi-Tech Hongtu LIBS Tech Gellec Zhenghua Separator Huiqiang New Energy Segment by Type Single-layer (PP, PE) Bilayer (PP/PE, PP/PP) Trilayer (PP/PE/PP) Market Segment by Application: Vehicles Consumer Electronics Power Storage Others Production

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market

TOC

1 STUDY COVERAGE1 1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Product Introduction1 1.2 Market by Type1 1.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Size Growth Rate by Type1 1.2.2 Single-layer (PP, PE)3 1.2.3 Bilayer (PP/PE, PP/PP)4 1.2.4 Trilayer (PP/PE/PP)4 1.3 Market by Application5 1.3.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Size Growth Rate by Application5 1.3.2 Vehicles6 1.3.3 Consumer Electronics6 1.3.4 Power Storage7 1.4 Study Objectives8 1.5 Years Considered9 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY10 2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts10 2.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-202610 2.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-202611 2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2019 VS 2020 VS 202612 2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape13 2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5)13 2.3.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution13 2.3.2.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers Headquarters13 2.3.2.2 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market14 2.4 Key Trends for Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Markets & Products15 3 MARKET SIZE BY MANUFACTURERS17 3.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers by Sales17 3.1.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)17 3.1.2 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers Market Share by Production18 3.2 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers by Revenue21 3.2.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)21 3.2.2 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)22 3.2.3 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Companies by Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue in 201923 3.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Price by Manufacturers24 3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans25 4 LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR (LITHIUM BATTERY SEPARATOR) PRODUCTION BY REGION30 4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions30 4.1.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Regions by Production (2015-2020)30 4.1.2 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)31 4.2 USA32 4.2.1 USA Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Production (2015-2020)32 4.2.2 USA Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue (2015-2020)33 4.2.3 Key Players in USA33 4.2.4 USA Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Import & Export (2015-2020)34 4.3 Europe35 4.3.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Production (2015-2020)35 4.3.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue (2015-2020)36 4.3.3 Key Players in Europe36 4.3.4 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Import & Export (2015-2020)37 4.4 Japan38 4.4.1 Japan Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Production (2015-2020)38 4.4.2 Japan Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue (2015-2020)39 4.4.3 Key Players in Japan39 4.4.4 Japan Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Import & Export (2015-2020)40 4.5 China40 4.5.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Production (2015-2020)40 4.5.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue (2015-2020)41 4.5.3 Key Players in China41 4.5.4 China Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Import & Export (2015-2020)42 4.6 Korea43 4.6.1 Korea Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Production (2015-2020)43 4.6.2 Korea Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue (2015-2020)44 4.6.3 Key Players in Korea44 4.6.4 Korea Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Import & Export (2015-2020)45 5 LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR (LITHIUM BATTERY SEPARATOR) CONSUMPTION BY REGION46 5.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Regions by Consumption46 5.1.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)46 5.1.2 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)46 5.2 North America48 5.2.1 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Application48 5.2.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Countries49 5.2.3 United States50 5.2.4 Canada50 5.3 Europe51 5.3.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Application51 5.3.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Countries52 5.3.3 Germany53 5.3.4 France54 5.3.5 U.K.54 5.3.6 Russia55 5.3.7 Italy55 5.4 Asia Pacific56 5.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Application56 5.4.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Region57 5.4.3 China58 5.4.4 Japan59 5.4.5 South Korea59 5.4.6 India60 5.4.7 Southeast Asia60 5.4.8 Australia61 5.5 Latin America61 5.5.1 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Application62 5.5.2 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Countries62 5.5.3 Brazil63 5.5.4 Mexico64 5.5.5 Argentina64 5.5.6 Colombia65 5.6 Middle East and Africa65 5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Application66 5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption by Countries66 5.6.3 Saudi Arabia67 5.6.4 UAE68 5.6.5 Turkey68 6 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE69 6.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)69 6.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Sales by Type (2015-2020)69 6.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)71 6.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Price by Type (2015-2020)73 6.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)73 6.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)73 6.2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)74 6.2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)74 7 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION75 7.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)75 7.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)76 8 CORPORATE PROFILE78 8.1 Celgard78 8.1.1 Celgard Corporation Information78 8.1.2 Celgard Overview78 8.1.3 Celgard Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)79 8.1.4 Celgard Battery Separator Product Description79 8.2 Dreamweaver80 8.2.1 Dreamweaver Corporation Information80 8.2.2 Dreamweaver Overview81 8.2.3 Dreamweaver Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)81 8.2.4 Dreamweaver Battery Separator Product Description82 8.3 Entek83 8.3.1 Entek Corporation Information84 8.3.2 Entek Overview84 8.3.3 Entek Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)85 8.3.4 Entek Battery Separator Product Description85 8.3.5 Entek Recent Developments86 8.4 Evonik87 8.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information87 8.4.2 Evonik Overview87 8.4.3 Evonik Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)88 8.4.4 Evonik Battery Separator Product Description88 8.5 SK Innovation89 8.5.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information89 8.5.2 SK Innovation Overview90 8.5.3 SK Innovation Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)90 8.5.4 SK Innovation Battery Separator Product Description90 8.5.5 SK Innovation Recent Developments92 8.6 Toray92 8.6.1 Toray Corporation Information92 8.6.2 Toray Overview93 8.6.3 Toray Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)94 8.6.4 Toray Battery Separator Product Description94 8.6.5 Toray Recent Developments96 8.7 Asahi Kasei96 8.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information96 8.7.2 Asahi Kasei Overview97 8.7.3 Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)97 8.7.4 Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Product Description97 8.7.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments99 8.8 UBE Industries100 8.8.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information100 8.8.2 UBE Industries Overview101 8.8.3 UBE Industries Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)101 8.8.4 UBE Industries Battery Separator Product Description101 8.8.5 UBE Industries Recent Developments102 8.9 Sumitomo Chem103 8.9.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information103 8.9.2 Sumitomo Chem Overview104 8.9.3 Sumitomo Chem Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)104 8.9.4 Sumitomo Chem Battery Separator Product Description105 8.9.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Developments105 8.10 Mitsubishi Chemical106 8.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information106 8.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview107 8.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)107 8.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Battery Separator Product Description107 8.11 Teijin109 8.11.1 Teijin Corporation Information109 8.11.2 Teijin Overview109 8.11.3 Teijin Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)110 8.11.4 Teijin Battery Separator Product Description110 8.11.5 Teijin Recent Developments112 8.12 W-SCOPE112 8.12.1 W-SCOPE Corporation Information112 8.12.2 W-SCOPE Overview113 8.12.3 W-SCOPE Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)113 8.12.4 W-SCOPE Battery Separator Product Description114 8.13 Semcorp114 8.13.1 Semcorp Corporation Information114 8.13.2 Semcorp Overview115 8.13.3 Semcorp Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)115 8.13.4 Semcorp Battery Separator Product Description116 8.13.5 Semcorp Recent Developments117 8.14 Senior Technology Material117 8.14.1 Senior Technology Material Corporation Information117 8.14.2 Senior Technology Material Overview118 8.14.3 Senior Technology Material Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)118 8.14.4 Senior Technology Material Battery Separator Product Description119 8.15 Jinhui Hi-Tech121 8.15.1 Jinhui Hi-Tech Corporation Information121 8.15.2 Jinhui Hi-Tech Overview122 8.15.3 Jinhui Hi-Tech Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)122 8.15.4 Jinhui Hi-Tech Battery Separator Product Description122 8.16 Zhongke Science & Technology124 8.16.1 Zhongke Science & Technology Corporation Information124 8.16.2 Zhongke Science & Technology Overview124 8.16.3 Zhongke Science & Technology Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)125 8.16.4 Zhongke Science & Technology Battery Separator Product Description125 8.17 Cangzhou Mingzhu125 8.17.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Corporation Information126 8.17.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Overview126 8.17.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)126 8.17.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu Battery Separator Product Description127 8.18 Sinoma Science & Technology127 8.18.1 Sinoma Science & Technology Corporation Information128 8.18.2 Sinoma Science & Technology Overview128 8.18.3 Sinoma Science & Technology Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)129 8.18.4 Sinoma Science & Technology Battery Separator Product Description129 8.19 ZIMT129 8.19.1 ZIMT Corporation Information130 8.19.2 ZIMT Overview130 8.19.3 ZIMT Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)130 8.19.4 ZIMT Battery Separator Product Description131 8.20 Tianfeng Material131 8.20.1 Tianfeng Material Corporation Information131 8.20.2 Tianfeng Material Overview132 8.20.3 Tianfeng Material Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)132 8.20.4 Tianfeng Material Battery Separator Product Description133 8.21 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group)133 8.21.1 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Corporation Information133 8.21.2 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Overview134 8.21.3 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)134 8.21.4 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Battery Separator Product Description134 8.22 Newmi-Tech135 8.22.1 Newmi-Tech Corporation Information135 8.22.2 Newmi-Tech Overview136 8.22.3 Newmi-Tech Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)136 8.22.4 Newmi-Tech Battery Separator Product Description136 8.23 Hongtu LIBS Tech137 8.23.1 Hongtu LIBS Tech Corporation Information137 8.23.2 Hongtu LIBS Tech Overview138 8.23.3 Hongtu LIBS Tech Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)138 8.23.4 Hongtu LIBS Tech Battery Separator Product Description138 8.24 Gellec139 8.24.1 Gellec Corporation Information139 8.24.2 Gellec Overview139 8.24.3 Gellec Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)140 8.24.4 Gellec Battery Separator Product Description140 8.25 Zhenghua Separator141 8.25.1 Zhenghua Separator Corporation Information141 8.25.2 Zhenghua Separator Overview142 8.25.3 Zhenghua Separator Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)142 8.25.4 Zhenghua Separator Battery Separator Product Description142 8.26 Huiqiang New Energy143 8.26.1 Huiqiang New Energy Corporation Information143 8.26.2 Huiqiang New Energy Overview144 8.26.3 Huiqiang New Energy Battery Separator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)144 8.26.4 Huiqiang New Energy Battery Separator Product Description145 9 LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR (LITHIUM BATTERY SEPARATOR) PRODUCTION FORECAST BY REGIONS146 9.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)146 9.2 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Regions Forecast by Production146 9.3 Key Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Production Regions Forecast148 9.3.1 USA148 9.3.2 Europe149 9.3.3 Japan150 9.3.4 China151 9.3.5 Korea152 10 LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR (LITHIUM BATTERY SEPARATOR) CONSUMPTION FORECAST BY REGION153 10.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)153 10.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)154 10.3 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)154 10.4 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)154 10.5 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)155 10.6 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)155 11 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS156 11.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Value Chain Analysis156 11.2 Sales Channels Analysis157 11.2.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Sales Channels157 11.2.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Distributors158 11.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Customers159 12 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS161 12.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Trends161 12.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Opportunities and Drivers162 12.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Challenges162 12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis162 13 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR (LITHIUM BATTERY SEPARATOR) STUDY164 14 APPENDIX165 14.1 Research Methodology165 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach165 14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design165 14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation167 14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation168 14.1.2 Data Source169 14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources169 14.1.2.2 Primary Sources170 14.2 Author Details171 14.3 Disclaimer172

